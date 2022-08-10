ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prospect Park, NJ

'Shattered, angry, and heartbroken': Dog dies after attack by stranger in Prospect Park

By Curtis Brodner
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A dog that was attacked with a stick by a man in Prospect Park died days after the incident, according to police.

A woman who has only been identified as Jessica, was attacked by a stranger with a stick while she was walking her dog Moose near the Picnic House in Prospect Park around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 3.

The man threw liquid at Jessica before chasing her with a stick and striking her and her two-and-a-half year-old golden retriever mix.

Jessica told ABC 7 he was muttering something about immigrants when he attacked.

A veterinarian found Moose had a shattered tooth and suffered a perforated intestine.

He died days later in surgery.

Jessica had raised $12,639 to cover the cost of the surgery on GoFundMe — over $2,000 above her goal.

“Moose did not survive through surgery. I'm absolutely shattered, angry, and heartbroken,” wrote Jessica in an update to the fundraiser announcing the dog’s passing. “Moose was my life and my world. Please know I appreciate each and every donation toward the goal for his second surgery and I am working hard during moments of incredible grief to respond to everyone.”

The NYPD's Animal Cruelty Unit is investigating the attack.

Denise Morales
3d ago

I can't imagine how you must feel. I am so sorry for your loss. I can't imagine someone doing something like that to my dog Maximilian. I will be praying for you. That the person who did this would be caught. 🙏🏼

Oak21
3d ago

I think there are more insane people out there then we think.....we need law and order vote Republican across the board.

