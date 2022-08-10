Saints Release a Veteran Running Back

New Orleans makes a roster move at running back four days before their preseason opener against the Houston Texans.

The New Orleans Saints are releasing RB Malcolm Brown. This according to league sources and first reported by Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Advocate.

The 29-year-old Brown was signed by the Saints two weeks ago to provide depth at running back. He played his first six seasons with the Rams after entering the league as an undrafted rookie from Texas. After 1,188 rushing yards, 43 receptions for 327 yards, and 12 touchdowns for the Rams, he signed with Miami in 2021.

Brown dealt with calf and leg injuries all last season. He appeared in just seven games before being placed on injured reserve, rushing for 125 yards and catching three passes for 10 yards while scoring one touchdown.

New Orleans Saints running back Malcolm Brown (36) runs during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

With Brown's release, the Saints current depth chart at running back looks like this:

Alvin Kamara

Mark Ingram

Tony Jones Jr.

Abram Smith

Devine Ozigbo

Dwayne Washington

Adam Prentice (fullback)

New Orleans opens their 2022 preseason with a game at the Houston Texans this Saturday. Quarterback Jameis Winston has already been ruled out with a sprained foot, but many of the starters may play a series or two.

