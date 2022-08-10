Paddleboarder unhurt after second shark attack in 3 months at Bay Area beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A paddleboarder in Pacific Grove narrowly escaped injury on Wednesday morning when a shark bit through their board, throwing the person and their dog into the water.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

"The shark swam underneath his paddleboard, turned and bit the paddleboard device," Pacific Grove Police Department Spokesperson Jocelyn Francis told KCBS Radio's Patti Reising and Bret Burkhart.

Both were able to get back on the board and paddle to shore unhurt.

The paddleboard – newly adorned with "four chomps," as Francis put it – will be tested by California Department Fish and Wildlife officials to determine the species of shark involved in the attack.

The incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Lovers Point Beach in Monterey County , the site of a shark attack in late June that left a man with serious injuries. Francis explained "it's been decades" since sharks have been spotted at Lovers Point, acknowledging it was not immediately clear why two such instances have happened in the last three months.

"Fortunately this time the paddleboarder was uninjured," she added.

Lovers Point Beach and coastal access starting at the Sea Palm turnout will remain closed until Saturday. The area will monitored during the closure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram