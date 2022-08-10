Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLOS.com
Asheville merchants push back on city's proposal to add bike lanes on Biltmore Avenue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Asheville merchants are pushing back on the city’s proposal to eliminate one of two southbound traffic lanes and add bike lanes in each direction on Biltmore Avenue. A city report on the proposal stated Friday, Aug. 12, as decision day for the city...
my40.tv
Sidewalk ramp improvements along Merrimon Avenue to start next week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Asheville’s busiest corridors is getting some upgraded sidewalks starting Monday. Crews will bring more than 65 ramps up to standards established by the Americans with Disabilities Act. To make the improvements, they will remove old ramps, pour new concrete and install new truncated domes.
my40.tv
Residents call for transparency after meetings for Duke substation proposal canceled
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents are calling for transparency and communication after Duke Energy and the city of Asheville came to a "mutual agreement" to cancel the Aug. 11 and Aug. 22 community meetings regarding a controversial substation proposal. To meet growing energy needs in downtown Asheville, Duke Energy...
The Post and Courier
Subdivision on busy Greenville County cut-through up for review
GREENVILLE COUNTY — Long-running plans for a residential subdivision in a traffic-choked Pebble Creek area of Taylors are set for review by Greenville County. The proposal for Roberts Farm along West Mountain Creek Church Road between Stallings Road and State Highway 253 would include 64 townhouses and 83 houses on 42 acres, according to the latest plans filed with the county.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
I-40 overpass near Canton back open after large pothole repair
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Interstate 40 overpass is back open in Haywood County after emergency repairs overnight to fix a large pothole. NCDOT crews were called to the westbound overpass over Incinerator Road, near Canton, after several reports of vehicles with flat tires. A bridge crew responded...
WLOS.com
Public hearing to discuss expansion bids for hospital care in Buncombe County
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A public hearing was held Friday morning on the AB Tech campus in Asheville to discuss the bids from three local hospitals to expand in Buncombe County. HCA Healthcare, Novant Health and AdventHealth have applied to build the beds and filed certificates of need...
my40.tv
Buncombe Co. plans to create Community Oversight Committee for housing, conservation bonds
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday, Aug. 16, Buncombe County Commissioners will consider a resolution to create a Community Oversight Committee to keep track of investments made from housing and land conservation bonds. Those bonds will appear on the ballot this November as a referendum. That involves a...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe seeks $950K in federal funds for “neighborhood revitalization”
Buncombe County is hoping the second time’s the charm for receiving hundreds of thousands in federal dollars. At the county Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16, members will hold a public hearing regarding Buncombe’s application for up to $950,000 in a “neighborhood revitalization” grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
FOX Carolina
Crash causes delays in McDowell County
MCDOWELL, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in McDowell County is causing traffic delays. According to officials, Mill Creek Road in Old Fort is now blocked due to the crash. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
FOX Carolina
City closes street in Hendersonville for parking construction
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville city officials said 5th Avenue West will be closed to traffic as construction of the parking deck continues. City officials said 5th Avenue between Church Street and Wall Street is scheduled to be closed from Aug. 19 through Sept. 1. During this time, the crane will be relocated to 5th Avenue and final precast sections will be lifted into place.
my40.tv
Buncombe County teens asked to design 'I Voted' stickers for upcoming election
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is asking teens to get creative this election season. The Board of Elections is holding an "I Voted" sticker contest. During the Primary Election, the board rolled out a custom branded sticker. And board members said the reaction from voters was positive. So, they're doing it again for November.
my40.tv
NC Apple Festival organizers warn of scam claiming there are vendor spaces available
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Organizers for the North Carolina Apple Festival warn the public about a scam circulated online regarding the Labor Day weekend event. According to a post on the festival's Facebook page, someone was trying to trick people into thinking there were still vendor spaces available. However,...
my40.tv
Concerns brewing in Beer City: Asheville-area breweries bracing for CO2 shortage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A national shortage of carbon dioxide has led to some panic among breweries – a few even making the call to close their doors while they assess the situation. The already-mounting issue was made worse by the recent shutdown of one of the country’s...
my40.tv
FAA ranks Asheville Regional as 3rd busiest airport in North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is now home to one of the busiest airports in the state -- the Federal Aviation Administration ranked Asheville as the third busiest in North Carolina. On average, Asheville Regional Airport sees nearly 5,000 people a day. Joe Olschner, who has been playing piano...
Mountain Xpress
Green in brief: Nonprofits plan conversion of Saluda Grade into trail
A 31-mile stretch of inactive railway could become Western North Carolina’s next outdoor showpiece, if a plan by three area nonprofits comes to fruition. Hendersonville-based Conserving Carolina; Greenville, S.C.-based Upstate Forever; and Spartanburg, S.C.-based PAL hope to purchase the Saluda Grade corridor and convert it into a mixed-use trail.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Duke Energy has called off a community meeting regarding a potential substation replacement. A group of citizens called Friends of Lexington Avenue say they’re concerned the substation would take out a canopy of trees that are in the area and create an eyesore, among other things. The group says they’re upset the conversation they’d hoped to have with Duke and city officials didn’t happen. Duke officials say they just need time to digest the input they’ve received to this point.
my40.tv
Uniquely WNC: "Chair nerds" pass on tradition and craft with unique education center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Silver River Center for Chair Caning in the River Arts District is home to the only dedicated full-time chair weaving school and museum in the country. Co-owners Brandy Clements and Dave Klingler call themselves "chair nerds," having collected over 300 chairs. Brandy says, "all of...
my40.tv
Battle over beds: Dozens weigh in on which hospital they think is best fit for WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A public hearing for three hospital proposals in Western North Carolina was held Friday morning. Mission Health, AdventHealth and Novant Health have applied to fill the need for 67 additional acute care beds. “The need for a community hospital is greatly needed, and I urge...
my40.tv
Asheville Outlets holds back-to-school weekend savings events
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again!. With classes right around the corner, Asheville Outlets is holding a special weekend of savings and promotions on back-to-school clothing and merchandise. The Back-to-School Savings Event will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring a variety...
