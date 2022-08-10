ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
my40.tv

Sidewalk ramp improvements along Merrimon Avenue to start next week

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Asheville’s busiest corridors is getting some upgraded sidewalks starting Monday. Crews will bring more than 65 ramps up to standards established by the Americans with Disabilities Act. To make the improvements, they will remove old ramps, pour new concrete and install new truncated domes.
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Post and Courier

Subdivision on busy Greenville County cut-through up for review

GREENVILLE COUNTY — Long-running plans for a residential subdivision in a traffic-choked Pebble Creek area of Taylors are set for review by Greenville County. The proposal for Roberts Farm along West Mountain Creek Church Road between Stallings Road and State Highway 253 would include 64 townhouses and 83 houses on 42 acres, according to the latest plans filed with the county.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Buncombe County, NC
Government
my40.tv

I-40 overpass near Canton back open after large pothole repair

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Interstate 40 overpass is back open in Haywood County after emergency repairs overnight to fix a large pothole. NCDOT crews were called to the westbound overpass over Incinerator Road, near Canton, after several reports of vehicles with flat tires. A bridge crew responded...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe seeks $950K in federal funds for “neighborhood revitalization”

Buncombe County is hoping the second time’s the charm for receiving hundreds of thousands in federal dollars. At the county Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16, members will hold a public hearing regarding Buncombe’s application for up to $950,000 in a “neighborhood revitalization” grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Development#Townhouse#Trilogy Inc#Biltmore Terrace#Pinnacle View
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crash causes delays in McDowell County

MCDOWELL, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in McDowell County is causing traffic delays. According to officials, Mill Creek Road in Old Fort is now blocked due to the crash. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

City closes street in Hendersonville for parking construction

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville city officials said 5th Avenue West will be closed to traffic as construction of the parking deck continues. City officials said 5th Avenue between Church Street and Wall Street is scheduled to be closed from Aug. 19 through Sept. 1. During this time, the crane will be relocated to 5th Avenue and final precast sections will be lifted into place.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
my40.tv

FAA ranks Asheville Regional as 3rd busiest airport in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is now home to one of the busiest airports in the state -- the Federal Aviation Administration ranked Asheville as the third busiest in North Carolina. On average, Asheville Regional Airport sees nearly 5,000 people a day. Joe Olschner, who has been playing piano...
Mountain Xpress

Green in brief: Nonprofits plan conversion of Saluda Grade into trail

A 31-mile stretch of inactive railway could become Western North Carolina’s next outdoor showpiece, if a plan by three area nonprofits comes to fruition. Hendersonville-based Conserving Carolina; Greenville, S.C.-based Upstate Forever; and Spartanburg, S.C.-based PAL hope to purchase the Saluda Grade corridor and convert it into a mixed-use trail.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Duke Energy has called off a community meeting regarding a potential substation replacement. A group of citizens called Friends of Lexington Avenue say they’re concerned the substation would take out a canopy of trees that are in the area and create an eyesore, among other things. The group says they’re upset the conversation they’d hoped to have with Duke and city officials didn’t happen. Duke officials say they just need time to digest the input they’ve received to this point.
my40.tv

Asheville Outlets holds back-to-school weekend savings events

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again!. With classes right around the corner, Asheville Outlets is holding a special weekend of savings and promotions on back-to-school clothing and merchandise. The Back-to-School Savings Event will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring a variety...

Comments / 0

Community Policy