Camden, NJ

Camden passes ordinance seeking information from large organizations about workers

By Mike Dougherty
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A new ordinance in Camden requires large employers to share employee information with the city.

Camden's city council approved the ordinance on August 9 to require businesses to share information about employees, including addresses, salary and benefits. The goal is to see if there are ways to get better jobs for city residents and improve quality of life for families.

Mayor Vic Carstarphen says the idea came from community activists who wanted information from the largest corporations in Camden. He liked the idea and wanted to expand it to include hospitals, colleges and other organizations with more than 25 full-time employees.

“I’m in the community every day,” said Carstarphen. “And when I’m in the community, I’m constantly talking about job opportunities in all capacities and preparing our residents in the best way to be prepared for those opportunities.”

The goal is to find ways to secure more opportunities for city residents.

“That’s always the goal. That’s always where I’m at with it,” said Carstarphen. “Making sure our residents have great opportunities to be successful and grow as people in their community.”

We reached out to Camden We Choose, the organization that first brought this idea to the table, but have not heard back.

One of the big companies in Camden, Holtec International, declined to comment. A few other Camden companies did not respond.

