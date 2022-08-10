Read full article on original website
Save A Warrior event Sept. 18
A Wheels for Warriors Car Show and POW/MIA Tribute Ceremony will be held Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Lake View Loft near Hillsboro. Proceeds from the event will be used to support the Save A Warrior Foundation that works to prevent suicides and heal post traumatic stress among the nation’s veterans, active duty military members, and first responders.
Officials tour AGMC facility
Last week Greenfield officials toured the new wing at Adena Greenfield Medical Center (AGMC), which is on track to be completed next month. It’s a project that will provide better services to the community it serves, according to an update provided by AGMC Administrator Josh McCoy during a city council meeting a couple months ago.
Governor visits Lynchburg Lions
The Lynchburg Lions Club held its monthly dinner meeting Aug. 8 at the Lions Club Building in Lynchburg. The special guest was John Hibbs, who currently serves District OH-6 as district governor. Hibbs is a member of the Wilmington Lions Club. He discussed many of the district Lions events and projects. He also reviewed his personal background in the Lions. Following his presentation, the local members discussed various projects and activities of the Lynchburg club. In addition, the members heard from Sawyer Knedler, who gave an update on his Eagle Scout project which includes several projects for the Lions Club. Pictured (l-r) are Lynchburg Lions Treasurer Chris Hamlin, Hibbs, and Lynchburg Lions President Bob Roth.
Cash for cows, hunting at RFL, Amazing Race
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
AAA7 celebrating 50 years of service
The year 2022 is an exciting one for our agency as we celebrate 50 years of service to our district. The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) was established in 1972 through the Older Americans Act of 1965 to plan and provide a comprehensive and coordinated system of care through in-home and community-based supportive and nutritional services.
Today’s society could take a lesson
It was the kind of neighborhood where every kid should fortunate enough to spend part of their childhood. It was a different time, for sure, but thinking back on the people who lived there, I’m not sure if it was the different time or the people who lived there that made it so special.
Winchester’s rich agricultural heritage will be showcased in annual Tractor and Implement show.
Submitted News In 2016 it was decided to add a tractor show to the lineup of events held during the annual Winches
DORA in WCH awaiting state approval
Approximately 63.22 acres. That’s how much space the new DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) will be allotted in downtown Washington Court House if the application is approved by the state. The proposal has already passed through its third and final Washington C.H. City Council reading with a 4-2 favorable...
SSCC holding auditions for ‘steel Magnolias’
SSCC Theatre will hold auditions for the fall production of “Steel Magnolias” by Robert Harling. Open to community members and students, auditions will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, and at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.
Sassy Sisters open in Greenfield
Chelsi Ertel has run Sassy Sisters Boutique since 2018 online, but last month opened a storefront in downtown Greenfield at 228 Jefferson St. The shop is located within Posey’s Plaza, Greenfield’s new retail incubator space. In addition to the storefront and online, Ertel said she also has a...
Homeless advocates in Wilmington act in response to West Inn selling
WILMINGTON — Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness (CCCH) participants are trying to help the low-income people who use West Inn Motel for housing after CCCH learned the motel is being sold and dwellers were notified they need to vacate. Located near the west edge of Wilmington on Routes 22/3,...
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This Weekend
The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.
Georgetown Gives Historical Society $24,000, Mayor Worries Over Confederate Flag Controversy
Funding goes to Marvel Museum, a decision in question due to the museum flying a Confederate flag. The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice sent a letter to Georgetown Mayor Bill West saying the town council approved the grant in violation of town law.
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A deputy responded to a disturbance on Main Street in Mowrystown. After investigation, Krista H. Stultz, 22, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct. A resident of the 10000 block of Cinderella Drive reported a domestic disturbance. After investigation,...
NKY streetscapes: Burlington Pike in Florence
I’ve got a very sweet segment of streetscapes this week: I found doughnuts, coffee, ice cream and, best of all, puppies!. I originally discovered this place when I was in college. There’s something about a doughnut and coffee before class that just makes your entire day better. A few friends and I would go to various coffee shops on Tuesday mornings before class and would research places to go.
This Was The Deadliest Flood In Ohio History
It remains the largest natural disaster in state history.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Ohio elections officials being hit with requests for lots of records from the 2020 vote
Despite no credible claims of problems with the November 2020 vote in Ohio, dozens of huge requests for voting records from that election are coming in to county elections officials, as they’re finishing up work on a second statewide primary and gearing up for this fall’s election. Delivering...
Man falls from two-story roof in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of High Street in Chillicothe on reports of a man who had fallen from a second-story roof. According to dispatchers, the person who fell was unconscious. The Guardian could not confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident. A medical helicopter was requested...
East Kemper to close August 11-19
Symmes Township, Ohio – The Hamilton County Engineer’s Office is planning an emergency repair to a county-maintained culvert on East Kemper Road. Open Map in a new tab or window to see a larger view of the detour map.
