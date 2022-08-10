ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OH

Times Gazette

Save A Warrior event Sept. 18

A Wheels for Warriors Car Show and POW/MIA Tribute Ceremony will be held Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Lake View Loft near Hillsboro. Proceeds from the event will be used to support the Save A Warrior Foundation that works to prevent suicides and heal post traumatic stress among the nation’s veterans, active duty military members, and first responders.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Officials tour AGMC facility

Last week Greenfield officials toured the new wing at Adena Greenfield Medical Center (AGMC), which is on track to be completed next month. It’s a project that will provide better services to the community it serves, according to an update provided by AGMC Administrator Josh McCoy during a city council meeting a couple months ago.
GREENFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

Governor visits Lynchburg Lions

The Lynchburg Lions Club held its monthly dinner meeting Aug. 8 at the Lions Club Building in Lynchburg. The special guest was John Hibbs, who currently serves District OH-6 as district governor. Hibbs is a member of the Wilmington Lions Club. He discussed many of the district Lions events and projects. He also reviewed his personal background in the Lions. Following his presentation, the local members discussed various projects and activities of the Lynchburg club. In addition, the members heard from Sawyer Knedler, who gave an update on his Eagle Scout project which includes several projects for the Lions Club. Pictured (l-r) are Lynchburg Lions Treasurer Chris Hamlin, Hibbs, and Lynchburg Lions President Bob Roth.
LYNCHBURG, OH
Times Gazette

Cash for cows, hunting at RFL, Amazing Race

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
GREENFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

AAA7 celebrating 50 years of service

The year 2022 is an exciting one for our agency as we celebrate 50 years of service to our district. The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) was established in 1972 through the Older Americans Act of 1965 to plan and provide a comprehensive and coordinated system of care through in-home and community-based supportive and nutritional services.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Today’s society could take a lesson

It was the kind of neighborhood where every kid should fortunate enough to spend part of their childhood. It was a different time, for sure, but thinking back on the people who lived there, I’m not sure if it was the different time or the people who lived there that made it so special.
HILLSBORO, OH
Record-Herald

DORA in WCH awaiting state approval

Approximately 63.22 acres. That’s how much space the new DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) will be allotted in downtown Washington Court House if the application is approved by the state. The proposal has already passed through its third and final Washington C.H. City Council reading with a 4-2 favorable...
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
Times Gazette

SSCC holding auditions for ‘steel Magnolias’

SSCC Theatre will hold auditions for the fall production of “Steel Magnolias” by Robert Harling. Open to community members and students, auditions will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, and at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Sassy Sisters open in Greenfield

Chelsi Ertel has run Sassy Sisters Boutique since 2018 online, but last month opened a storefront in downtown Greenfield at 228 Jefferson St. The shop is located within Posey’s Plaza, Greenfield’s new retail incubator space. In addition to the storefront and online, Ertel said she also has a...
GREENFIELD, OH
wnewsj.com

Homeless advocates in Wilmington act in response to West Inn selling

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness (CCCH) participants are trying to help the low-income people who use West Inn Motel for housing after CCCH learned the motel is being sold and dwellers were notified they need to vacate. Located near the west edge of Wilmington on Routes 22/3,...
WILMINGTON, OH
Times Gazette

HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A deputy responded to a disturbance on Main Street in Mowrystown. After investigation, Krista H. Stultz, 22, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct. A resident of the 10000 block of Cinderella Drive reported a domestic disturbance. After investigation,...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

NKY streetscapes: Burlington Pike in Florence

I’ve got a very sweet segment of streetscapes this week: I found doughnuts, coffee, ice cream and, best of all, puppies!. I originally discovered this place when I was in college. There’s something about a doughnut and coffee before class that just makes your entire day better. A few friends and I would go to various coffee shops on Tuesday mornings before class and would research places to go.
FLORENCE, KY
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man falls from two-story roof in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of High Street in Chillicothe on reports of a man who had fallen from a second-story roof. According to dispatchers, the person who fell was unconscious. The Guardian could not confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident. A medical helicopter was requested...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

East Kemper to close August 11-19

Symmes Township, Ohio – The Hamilton County Engineer’s Office is planning an emergency repair to a county-maintained culvert on East Kemper Road. Open Map in a new tab or window to see a larger view of the detour map.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

