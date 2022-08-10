Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
NBC Washington
Elrich Wins Democratic Primary for Montgomery County Executive
March Elrich is the official winner of the Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive, after the county certified the results of the election on Saturday. Elrich, the sitting county executive, beat businessman David Blair by 35 votes, or .03%, according to Maryland's State Board of Elections. Elrich received 39.20% of the vote and Blair received 39.17%.
marijuanamoment.net
Maryland Officials Certify Final Text Of Marijuana Legalization Ballot Question And Provide Summary Ahead Of November Vote
Maryland elections officials have finalized the language for a marijuana legalization referendum that will appear on the November ballot, and have issued a formal summary of the reform proposal. The legislature approved two cannabis measures in April—one to put the question of legalization to voters as a constitutional amendment on...
Political Notes: Certified election results in Montgomery show 35-vote win for Elrich, uncertainty remains in Frederick council race
In a count of additional provisional ballots, Blair received 31 additional votes and Elrich received an additional 24. The post Political Notes: Certified election results in Montgomery show 35-vote win for Elrich, uncertainty remains in Frederick council race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
newsfromthestates.com
Under water: Could latest internal dissension at WSSC prompt changes?
WSSC Water, the utility for Montgomery and Prince George's counties, is in the midst of managerial strife. Photo by Carol Highsmith via Library of Congress. On its best days, WSSC Water, the largest water and sewer utility in Maryland, seamlessly serves 2 million residents in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.
foxbaltimore.com
What's next for pilot program for armed security at squeegee corners? City won't say
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A pilot program that put armed security guards at a busy intersection in downtown Baltimore has concluded, and the city has not yet said what's next. The program was rolled out by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. It included armed guards, along with Baltimore police...
Wbaltv.com
Family of NyKayla Strawder speaks out about legislation, calls for answers
The family of a 15-year-old girl, who police said was killed by a 9-year-old boy, is calling on the city and the state to review legislation that prevents the boy from facing charges. "It's easy to come on and say, 'This is someone's gun, they should be charged,' especially when...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation
TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
foxbaltimore.com
Mosby to defend against charges she violated gag order in Keith Davis case
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City State Attorney Marilyn Mosby will appear in court Friday to defend herself against charges she violated a gag order in a high-profile prosecution. This is the latest legal battle as Mosby and supporters of Keith Davis Jr. have clashed for years. Mosby has continued...
wypr.org
Thousands of substitute teachers to close the teacher gap in Baltimore
Not enough teachers are returning to Maryland classrooms this month as schools across the state, and the nation, struggle to find workers willing to show up. Some school districts plan to recruit thousands of substitutes but there’s concern about how effective temporary teachers will be for students. Lack of school staff and classroom safety issues from larger class sizes are major concerns for teachers in the Baltimore region.
weaa.org
'Enough is enough' | Gov. Hogan reacts to violent squeegee encounters in Baltimore
(Baltimore, MD) -- Governor Larry Hogan is fed-up with the violent squeegee encounters in Baltimore. In a statement, the governor called the attacks 'completely outrageous' and said that enough is enough. He called out city leaders and Mayor Brandon Scott to enforce the law.
Wbaltv.com
MDOT, Boys & Girls Clubs pack school supplies for children
HANOVER, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Maryland packed school supplies. The groups gathered at MDOT headquarters in Hanover to pack supplies that were collected last month. "MDOT is always looking for ways to help the community, and this is a...
Washingtonian.com
Georgetown Cupcake Shut Down by DC Health Department
You won’t find any line today at Georgetown Cupcake. The sweet-tooth hotspot was shut down by DC’s health department on Wednesday, August 10. Georgetown Cupcakes said in statement the closure had more to do with paperwork than unsanitary conditions, however inspectors did find numerous health violations just weeks earlier.
Wbaltv.com
Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
County-by-county: School start dates in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Summer break is almost over and that means students will be heading back to school.To help students, parents and teachers, we've compiled a county-by-county guide to school start dates. Below is the list:Baltimore City Public Schools Aug. 29: First day of schoolAnne Arundel County Schools Aug. 29: Staggered start for ECI, Pre-K & kindergarten; schools open for grades 1-6 & 9Aug. 30: Staggered start for ECI, Pre-K & kindergarten; schools open for grades 1-12Aug. 31: Staggered start for ECI, Pre-K & kindergartenBaltimore County Public SchoolsAug. 29: First day of schoolAug. 31: First full day (kindergarten)Caroline County Public SchoolsAug. 31: First...
Frederick County Council President loses Primary race by one vote
Frederick County's sitting Council President, M.C. Keegan-Ayer, appears to have lost her bid for reelection.
Jewish Father Killed While Working In DC Amid String of Antisemitic Hate Crimes
A young Jewish father has reportedly been killed while working in Washington DC shortly after a string of antisemitic hate crimes swept through the Maryland and DC area, confirms The Yeshiva World. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was shot around 3:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of Call Place, according...
Baltimore Police warns teens about Orbeez challenge
Baltimore police are sending out a warning about the Orbeez challenge going around social media. Anyone caught doing the challenge can be charged with a felony.
Northeast Baltimore residents receive solutions to their flooding problem
For years, the flooding in Northeast Baltimore on 35th Street and Hillen Road has been a major problem for residents, and people say with recent storms it continues to be an issue.
PLANetizen
Feds Block Maryland Toll Lane Project
A plan to build four toll lanes on Maryland’s Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 was blocked by the Federal Highway Administration (FHA), potentially delaying the project beyond Governor Larry Hogan (R)’s term, which ends in January. According to an article by Bruce DePuyt in Maryland Matters, “Hogan said Maryland was ‘completely blindsided’ by the move and he accused acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack of issuing a ‘rogue’ decision against the recommendations of agency staff.”
fox5dc.com
Anne Arundel County school buses to use stop-arm cameras in effort to eliminate illegal passing
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - New safety initiatives to stop drivers from dangerously passing Anne Arundel County school buses will begin this fall. School officials say the entire fleet of the County's nearly 750 school buses will be upgraded with technology that will feature AI-powered stop-arm cameras which will be able to detect violations and capture the license plates of drivers who illegally pass school buses.
