ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

Elrich Wins Democratic Primary for Montgomery County Executive

March Elrich is the official winner of the Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive, after the county certified the results of the election on Saturday. Elrich, the sitting county executive, beat businessman David Blair by 35 votes, or .03%, according to Maryland's State Board of Elections. Elrich received 39.20% of the vote and Blair received 39.17%.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
newsfromthestates.com

Under water: Could latest internal dissension at WSSC prompt changes?

WSSC Water, the utility for Montgomery and Prince George's counties, is in the midst of managerial strife. Photo by Carol Highsmith via Library of Congress. On its best days, WSSC Water, the largest water and sewer utility in Maryland, seamlessly serves 2 million residents in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
State
Maryland State
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation

TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mosby to defend against charges she violated gag order in Keith Davis case

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City State Attorney Marilyn Mosby will appear in court Friday to defend herself against charges she violated a gag order in a high-profile prosecution. This is the latest legal battle as Mosby and supporters of Keith Davis Jr. have clashed for years. Mosby has continued...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Police#Police Accountability#Police Training#Groups#Casa
wypr.org

Thousands of substitute teachers to close the teacher gap in Baltimore

Not enough teachers are returning to Maryland classrooms this month as schools across the state, and the nation, struggle to find workers willing to show up. Some school districts plan to recruit thousands of substitutes but there’s concern about how effective temporary teachers will be for students. Lack of school staff and classroom safety issues from larger class sizes are major concerns for teachers in the Baltimore region.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

MDOT, Boys & Girls Clubs pack school supplies for children

HANOVER, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Maryland packed school supplies. The groups gathered at MDOT headquarters in Hanover to pack supplies that were collected last month. "MDOT is always looking for ways to help the community, and this is a...
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

Georgetown Cupcake Shut Down by DC Health Department

You won’t find any line today at Georgetown Cupcake. The sweet-tooth hotspot was shut down by DC’s health department on Wednesday, August 10. Georgetown Cupcakes said in statement the closure had more to do with paperwork than unsanitary conditions, however inspectors did find numerous health violations just weeks earlier.
GEORGETOWN, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Wbaltv.com

Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

County-by-county: School start dates in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Summer break is almost over and that means students will be heading back to school.To help students, parents and teachers, we've compiled a county-by-county guide to school start dates. Below is the list:Baltimore City Public Schools Aug. 29: First day of schoolAnne Arundel County Schools Aug. 29: Staggered start for ECI, Pre-K & kindergarten; schools open for grades 1-6 & 9Aug. 30: Staggered start for ECI, Pre-K & kindergarten; schools open for grades 1-12Aug. 31: Staggered start for ECI, Pre-K & kindergartenBaltimore County Public SchoolsAug. 29: First day of schoolAug. 31: First full day (kindergarten)Caroline County Public SchoolsAug. 31: First...
MARYLAND STATE
PLANetizen

Feds Block Maryland Toll Lane Project

A plan to build four toll lanes on Maryland’s Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 was blocked by the Federal Highway Administration (FHA), potentially delaying the project beyond Governor Larry Hogan (R)’s term, which ends in January. According to an article by Bruce DePuyt in Maryland Matters, “Hogan said Maryland was ‘completely blindsided’ by the move and he accused acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack of issuing a ‘rogue’ decision against the recommendations of agency staff.”
fox5dc.com

Anne Arundel County school buses to use stop-arm cameras in effort to eliminate illegal passing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - New safety initiatives to stop drivers from dangerously passing Anne Arundel County school buses will begin this fall. School officials say the entire fleet of the County's nearly 750 school buses will be upgraded with technology that will feature AI-powered stop-arm cameras which will be able to detect violations and capture the license plates of drivers who illegally pass school buses.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy