South Bend, IN

WNDU

Local churches, SBCSC hold backpack giveaways

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local students will be all set for the new school year after this weekend, thanks to some South Bend churches coming together. Along with Clay Church, other churches teaming up for the Saturday giveaway were Lydick United Methodist, Christ the King Lutheran, Christ the King Catholic, and Vida Nueva.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Community School Corporation to host Back to School Bash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Community School Corporation will be hosting a Back to School Bash on Saturday at the Brown Community Learning Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given to students, who will also have the opportunity to get free COVID-19 vaccines and immunizations.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Back to School Bash set for South Bend students

A Back-To-School Bash is set for South Bend students. The event is happened from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Brown Community Learning Center. Students will receive free backpacks and school supplies. They’ll also have the opportunity to get free COVID-19 vaccines and immunizations.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Dante Kittrell press conference rescheduled

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The press conference about the death of Dante Kittrell has been rescheduled by Faith in Indiana for August 12th at 1 p.m. due to the sudden death of Jackie Walorski. The conference is meant to push Mayor Mueller to meet with community leaders to discuss police...
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend, IN
Education
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Education
95.3 MNC

Federal meal funding to expire: Schools looking at what’s next

Local school districts are looking at their options as federal funding for free meals is coming to a close. The federal program is scheduled to come to a close at the end of September, according to WSBT. There are other programs in place for students to receive free meals if they are eligible.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

PT & the Cruisers take the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Performing Arts Center on Friday!. PT & the Cruisers took the stage at Fridays by the Fountain at Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza while people enjoyed a bite to eat out on the lawn.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Events to look forward to in Michiana this weekend

If you’re a Shakespeare super fan, this weekend is for you. Head to the South Bend Civic Theater to see Sense and Sensibility on Friday, August 12 and on Sunday, August 14 Much Ado About Nothing is playing. The showing starts each day at 7 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

“Stop the Violence” block party held in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fremont Youth Foundation is holding its annual “Stop the Violence” block party at Fremont Park. Starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, families were “partying for a purpose” to raise awareness for gun violence and show the kids how communities can display peace, love, and unity.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Murder mystery dinner in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- A 20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner will be hosted at National New York Center Railroad Museum in Elkhart by Villa Macri. The event will be on August 13th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 721 South Main Street Elkhart IN. Tickets are online, and are $50...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Michiana community pays respects to Rep. Jackie Walorski at funeral, burial services

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Many said their last goodbyes on Thursday to Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski at her funeral and burial services. Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County last week. Walorski served on the House Ways and Means Committee. She was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012 after previously serving three terms in the state’s legislature.
INDIANA STATE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Education
WNDU

Paddletek recognized by Gretchen Whitmer for growth and innovation

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Founded because of one man’s love for pickleball and his idea that improved the paddle’s design, Paddletek is the largest pickleball paddle manufacturer in America. So what is pickleball?. “Pickleball is short court tennis played with a paddle and a wiffleball. The simplest expalnation...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Beacon's new outpatient center

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Beacon's new outpatient center opens Friday. The center will streamline some cost-effective services such as, MedPoint urgent care, physical therapy, MRIs, CT scans, X-rays, ultrasound, mammography and bone density scanning. Specialist Goshen providers for neurosurgery; ear, nose, and throat; cardiology; pain management; and obstetrics and gynecology will...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Pet Vet: Microchips

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dogs and cats frequently get lost, and that can lead to heartache for families. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us to tell us about a not-so-new technology called a microchip that is reuniting pets with their families. If you want to contact the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
News Now Warsaw

Indiana Republican Party Announces Date Of Caucuses; Nisly First To File To Run

INDIANAPOLIS — In accordance with Indiana Code, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer on Wednesday officially called two caucuses of eligible precinct committee members to separately fill ballot vacancies for the upcoming special election and the upcoming general election resulting from the passing of 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Procession for Rep. Jackie Walorski

According to the Police Chief Dustin Sahlhoff, Baugo Community Schools is the third corporation in Elkhart County to do this.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Charlie

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got to meet a dog named Charlie who is currently at Pet Refuge and is looking for a new home. If you want to adopt Charlie or any other animal from Pet Refuge, you can reach them at 574-231-1122, or you can visit them at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

The Osceola Music Festival is back this weekend.

OSCEOLA, Ind. -- The 38th annual Osceola Music Festival is back this weekend. The festival makes its return at Fern Hunsberger Park with, live music, food, games and more. The event is free to the public and parking is relatively available.
OSCEOLA, IN

