Meanwhile, we are sending billions every month to Ukraine all while borrowing it from China. BRILLIANT. So we have billions in resources being used to care for every need of 3 million illegal migrants, but no funds to pay for school lunches for residents who's property taxes and lottery tickets helped pay for?
We’re not paying. All our kids do is complain about how terrible the food is. They’ll be packing their lunch every day, and they’re thrilled to not have to eat the garbage the schools serve.
What some ignorants don't understand,is for some of these kids it's all they eat for the day Some have neglectful parents that have bad drug habits therefore no food and barely necessity they need.So let's not make rude comments about it being handouts and such it should be provided,the government prides itself on taking care of other countries but neglets it's own I used to work with teens who had to have the job to support their family die to parents and. their issues,so please don't take it out on the kids.
