ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

VA employee accused of assaulting visitor in fight over parking spot still on the job, officials say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJWLk_0hCOg2In00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta Veterans Affairs employee allegedly hit a visitor after an argument over a parking spot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This incident took place in a parking lot at the Atlanta VA Medical Center on Aug. 2.

The incident comes as another VA employee is already facing a six-count felony indictment for a separate attack at an Atlanta VA facility earlier this year.

Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray talked to VA officials, who confirmed that this most recent attack took place between a female employee and a male visitor at the Atlanta VA Medical Center in DeKalb County.

“After a verbal argument about a parking space, the employee struck the visitor,” officials said in a statement. “VA Police cited the employee with disorderly conduct, and leadership is pursuing appropriate administrative action.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The VA is not releasing the name of the employee, but Gray has confirmed the employee is now the subject of an open criminal investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office.

In the earlier attack, patient advocate Lawrence Gaillard was indicted by the Fulton County grand jury on six charges for brutally beating an elderly veteran on April 28.

That attack was caught in a disturbing video in which Gaillard slams the veteran against a wall and then body slams him to the ground. The veteran had to be hospitalized.

After Channel 2 Action News aired the surveillance video of the attack we obtained through a Freedom of Information Act Request, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough promised that it was an isolated incident.

“This is not reflective of VA employees across the country at all,” McDonough said

Because this latest parking spot assault took place on federal property, the U.S. attorney will handle any criminal case.

When talking about Gaillard’s state court case, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told us VA facilities must be safe.

“You certainly think there are places in life you are safe, and one is the doctor’s office,” Willis said.

The VA told Gray that the employee is still on the job and has not been suspended.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
County
Dekalb County, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Mcdonough
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Law enforcement will soon be able to track ‘ghost guns’

GWINNETT COUNTY — Law enforcement will soon have an easier time stopping ghost guns and tracking weapons used in violent crimes. A top gun regulator with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that new rule changes shouldn’t affect people buying guns legally. But people in the gun business who met with the ATF on Thursday are doing their part to put police in a better position to track guns used in crimes.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Retired Atlanta PD officer no longer employed at airport after altercation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A retired Atlanta police officer is no longer employed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta after an encounter with an unruly passenger. According to Atlanta Police Department, Officer Ronnie Tullis responded to a call regarding an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at the airport on Aug. 2. As the...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spot#Violent Crime#Atlanta Veterans Affairs#Va#Va Police#Wsb Tv#Channel 2 Action
11Alive

3 fatal shootings happen in 1 south Atlanta neighborhood within 24 hours | Residents raise concerns

ATLANTA — People living in south Atlanta are concerned after three fatal shootings took place over a span of 24 hours. A young man was shot at a birthday party on Lakewood Avenue Wednesday night. Earlier that same day, a woman was shot and killed on McWilliams Road. Thursday afternoon, the suspect in the case was involved in a police chase near University Avenue and Pryor Road.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police: Father of two robbed and kidnapped by 2 suspects in front of his children, 1 in custody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The search continues for a second suspect that police said was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping on Aug. 10. Dekalb County police said on Aug. 10 two teens and their father were robbed at gunpoint by two individuals while they were working on a home near Meadow Lane. The two suspects forced the father into a vehicle and drove him to the nearest bank and made him to get money out of the ATM.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
175K+
Followers
121K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy