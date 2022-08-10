ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Related
Contractor charged for stealing $5,500 from client

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Pittston contractor has been arrested after allegedly not completing the work he was hired to do. According to officials, Joseph Burgio was given an advanced payment by his client to provide and perform home improvements. Burgio allegedly received over $5,000 for the home improvement projects but never started the […]
Community comes together to help Nescopeck fire victims

UPDATE: State police said a vehicle crashed into people attending this event around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. 17 people have sent to the hospital, and one person was pronounced dead. This situation is developing, Eyewitness News will update as more information is released. BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A community came together to support the families […]
Detectives locate ounce of methamphetamine after three buys from suspected dealer

Williamsport, Pa. —Investigators said three undercover buys were made prior to a raid being executed on a residence near the 800 block of Elmira Street on June 30. In an affidavit filed on Aug. 8, detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit said they arrested Kaseem Bradshaw, 21, of Williamsport for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Bradshaw was located on a couch as he slept next to a pair of pants that contained the illegal substance. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect leaves hundreds of nails, staples in attempt to block parking area in Snyder County

Middleburg, Pa. — Someone attempted to discourage people from parking in a dirt pull-off area in Snyder County by putting hundreds of nails and staples on the ground. State police at Selinsgrove say the unknown suspect did not have the landowner's permission to lay down the nails and staples along Walnut Acres Road in Center Township. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.
Man Fires Gun Outside Main Street Businesses In Stroudsburg

This past weekend, police responded to reports of a shooting on Main Street in Stroudsburg. On Sunday, August 7, at around 1:30 AM, an incident occurred at Siamsa Irish Pub. A Siamsa employee, who wishes to remain unnamed, recalled two African American men sitting at the bar that night, both with their hoods up. Security took notice and approached the men. At that point, one of the men dropped what was determined to be a large kitchen knife. Security also noticed two other men standing behind the men at the bar, one holding a broken bottle. Promptly, the four men were escorted out of the pub, the lights were turned on, doors were locked, and all in attendance were asked to close out their tabs. Approximately 5 to 10 mins later, at least one gunshot was fired outside of 308 Burger, a few doors down on the 600 block of Main Street, striking a parked automobile. Police later arrived, secured the scene, and spoke to witnesses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man allegedly headbutts, punches person before fleeing area

Williamsport, Pa. — A man who stepped in between a couple to stop an argument ended up in the hospital with six stitches after the other man attacked him, police say. The assault that took place near the 600 block of Campbell Street in Williamsport on May 15, according to Officer William Badger. The fight allegedly began with a verbal altercation, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 4. Deandre...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Home damaged by fire in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A home was heavily damaged by fire Friday in Carbon County. It started just after 11:30 a.m. on Susquehanna Drive in Penn Forest Township near Albrightsville. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The fire chief says they're still looking...
Teen accused of burning Snyder County man’s barn

WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police arrested a teen accused of burning down a man’s barn in Snyder County. On August 2, the Bannervile Fire Company said they responded to a barn fire on the 1000 block of Fairview Road in West Beaver Township. There were no injuries reported to state police […]
Dropped bottle of urine proves costly for 40-year-old man

Williamsport, Pa. —A probation officer called a member of the Williamsport Bureau of Police after a defendant dropped what turned out to be a bottle of clean urine during a test. Officer Gino Cashera was alerted to the situation and responded to an address near the 800 block of Diamond Street in Williamsport. Mitchell Duane Bradley allegedly lost control of the bottle as he attempted to use it for a test with an officer from the Lycoming County Office of Adult Probation on July 20. Bradley was charged with third-degree misdemeanor furnishing drug free urine. No bail was listed for Bradley, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on Sept. 20 for a preliminary hearing. A court summary shows Bradly pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in 2019. Docket sheet
Two arrested on catalytic converter theft charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police announced the arrest of two men who allegedly stole three catalytic converters and a large coil of copper wire from Datom Products on August 7. Officials tell Eyewitness News that police, with the public’s help, were able to identify Jeremy White and Jeffrey Kaub as the individuals who stole the […]
2 people cited after incorrect food order at Camp Hill Chipotle

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Two women were cited for disorderly conduct after disputing a wrong order at a Camp Hill Chipotle on Saturday, Aug. 6. According to the Camp Hill Police Department, at around 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Chipotle on 3126 Trindle Road for a disturbance. The investigation determined that two people came into the store to dispute an incorrect food order.
Cincinnati FBI attacker grew up on central Pennsylvania farm

The gunman who tried to breach the FBI field office in Cincinnati on Thursday grew up on a farm in Perry County, in central Pennsylvania, The Washington Post reported. Ricky W. Shiffer fled after he attempted to break into the FBI office’s visitor screening area, the agency said. He led police on a chase that ended in a six-hour stand-off when he stopped on a rural road outside Cincinnati.
