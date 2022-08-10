Read full article on original website
Contractor charged for stealing $5,500 from client
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Pittston contractor has been arrested after allegedly not completing the work he was hired to do. According to officials, Joseph Burgio was given an advanced payment by his client to provide and perform home improvements. Burgio allegedly received over $5,000 for the home improvement projects but never started the […]
Community comes together to help Nescopeck fire victims
UPDATE: State police said a vehicle crashed into people attending this event around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. 17 people have sent to the hospital, and one person was pronounced dead. This situation is developing, Eyewitness News will update as more information is released. BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A community came together to support the families […]
Detectives locate ounce of methamphetamine after three buys from suspected dealer
Williamsport, Pa. —Investigators said three undercover buys were made prior to a raid being executed on a residence near the 800 block of Elmira Street on June 30. In an affidavit filed on Aug. 8, detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit said they arrested Kaseem Bradshaw, 21, of Williamsport for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Bradshaw was located on a couch as he slept next to a pair of pants that contained the illegal substance. ...
Suspect in Berwick mass casualty incident and Nescopeck homicide identified
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State troopers have a man in custody they say is a suspect in a mass casualty incident in Columbia County as well as an assault that left one woman dead in Luzerne County. State troopers have identified Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, a 24-year-old male from Nescopeck, as the man that killed […]
Suspect leaves hundreds of nails, staples in attempt to block parking area in Snyder County
Middleburg, Pa. — Someone attempted to discourage people from parking in a dirt pull-off area in Snyder County by putting hundreds of nails and staples on the ground. State police at Selinsgrove say the unknown suspect did not have the landowner's permission to lay down the nails and staples along Walnut Acres Road in Center Township. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.
Pennsylvania Man Loses Guns During Move in Susquehanna County
It's safe to say just about everyone has lost something in a move, but a Pennsylvania man's loss has eyebrows raised. Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating what started as a gun-owner thinking he was just forgetful turning into a stolen weapon complaint. Troopers say a 49-year-old Telford, Pennsylvania...
Two nabbed for catalytic converter thefts in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — Two men have been arrested for theft in Lackawanna County. Dunmore police say Jeffery Kaub, 44, and Jeremy White, 42, both of Scranton, broke into Datom Products on Monahan Avenue on Sunday. They allegedly stole three catalytic converters and some copper coil. Both men were arrested...
Man Fires Gun Outside Main Street Businesses In Stroudsburg
This past weekend, police responded to reports of a shooting on Main Street in Stroudsburg. On Sunday, August 7, at around 1:30 AM, an incident occurred at Siamsa Irish Pub. A Siamsa employee, who wishes to remain unnamed, recalled two African American men sitting at the bar that night, both with their hoods up. Security took notice and approached the men. At that point, one of the men dropped what was determined to be a large kitchen knife. Security also noticed two other men standing behind the men at the bar, one holding a broken bottle. Promptly, the four men were escorted out of the pub, the lights were turned on, doors were locked, and all in attendance were asked to close out their tabs. Approximately 5 to 10 mins later, at least one gunshot was fired outside of 308 Burger, a few doors down on the 600 block of Main Street, striking a parked automobile. Police later arrived, secured the scene, and spoke to witnesses.
Man allegedly headbutts, punches person before fleeing area
Williamsport, Pa. — A man who stepped in between a couple to stop an argument ended up in the hospital with six stitches after the other man attacked him, police say. The assault that took place near the 600 block of Campbell Street in Williamsport on May 15, according to Officer William Badger. The fight allegedly began with a verbal altercation, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 4. Deandre...
3 People Killed In West Virginia Plane Crash While Flying To Lebanon County: Reports
Three people have died in a plane crash in West Virginia while flying from Indiana to Pennsylvania, authorities told numerous outlets on Thursday, August 11. The single-engine 1980 Piper PA-32-301 tail number N720RP crashed in a wooded area near Campbells Run Road in Metz, West Virginia, WV Metro News reports and FlightAware information confirms.
abc27.com
Dozens scammed in Harrisburg car seller’s multi-million mile odometer tampering scheme; PSP
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of car buyers in the Harrisburg area were allegedly scammed in an odometer tampering scheme that involved over four million miles rolled back on vehicles sold online. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a family in Harrisburg was involved in unlicensed car sales on Facebook...
Flames damage home in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A house fire broke out in Northumberland County Friday. It started around 1:30 p.m. on Alpha Avenue in Ralpho Township near Elysburg. We're told it was a brush fire that extended into the home. No word on any injuries in the house fire in Northumberland...
Home damaged by fire in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A home was heavily damaged by fire Friday in Carbon County. It started just after 11:30 a.m. on Susquehanna Drive in Penn Forest Township near Albrightsville. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The fire chief says they're still looking...
Teen accused of burning Snyder County man’s barn
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police arrested a teen accused of burning down a man’s barn in Snyder County. On August 2, the Bannervile Fire Company said they responded to a barn fire on the 1000 block of Fairview Road in West Beaver Township. There were no injuries reported to state police […]
Dropped bottle of urine proves costly for 40-year-old man
Williamsport, Pa. —A probation officer called a member of the Williamsport Bureau of Police after a defendant dropped what turned out to be a bottle of clean urine during a test. Officer Gino Cashera was alerted to the situation and responded to an address near the 800 block of Diamond Street in Williamsport. Mitchell Duane Bradley allegedly lost control of the bottle as he attempted to use it for a test with an officer from the Lycoming County Office of Adult Probation on July 20. Bradley was charged with third-degree misdemeanor furnishing drug free urine. No bail was listed for Bradley, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on Sept. 20 for a preliminary hearing. A court summary shows Bradly pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in 2019. Docket sheet
Doubleheader steam locomotives pull Reading & Northern Iron Horse Ramble
The Reading & Northern Passenger Department held its Iron Horse Ramble on Saturday, August 13, 2022, traveling from the Reading Outer Station in Muhlenberg Township to Jim Thorpe in Carbon County. What makes this excursion extra special is the addition of two steam locomotives, #2102 and #425, being used to...
Two arrested on catalytic converter theft charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police announced the arrest of two men who allegedly stole three catalytic converters and a large coil of copper wire from Datom Products on August 7. Officials tell Eyewitness News that police, with the public’s help, were able to identify Jeremy White and Jeffrey Kaub as the individuals who stole the […]
Inmate who helped break up drug operation inside Lewisburg prison blasts prosecutors in Pa.
WILLIAMSPORT-Federal prosecutors in the Pennsylvania’s Middle District have been accused of showing a “blatant disregard” for an inmate’s substantial assistance in curtailing a major drug operation inside the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary. Rayful Edmond III claimed Friday in a court filing federal prosecutors have breached a 1999-2000...
abc27.com
2 people cited after incorrect food order at Camp Hill Chipotle
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Two women were cited for disorderly conduct after disputing a wrong order at a Camp Hill Chipotle on Saturday, Aug. 6. According to the Camp Hill Police Department, at around 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Chipotle on 3126 Trindle Road for a disturbance. The investigation determined that two people came into the store to dispute an incorrect food order.
penncapital-star.com
Cincinnati FBI attacker grew up on central Pennsylvania farm
The gunman who tried to breach the FBI field office in Cincinnati on Thursday grew up on a farm in Perry County, in central Pennsylvania, The Washington Post reported. Ricky W. Shiffer fled after he attempted to break into the FBI office’s visitor screening area, the agency said. He led police on a chase that ended in a six-hour stand-off when he stopped on a rural road outside Cincinnati.
