Soldiers killed by falling tree in north Georgia identified

WHITE COUNTY, Ga — Two Georgia soldiers died in a weather-related incident at Yonah Mountain, near Dahlonega.

The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs Office said Wednesday they were 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon and Staff Sgt. George Taber.

Fitzgibbon, Taber and three other Ranger candidates were struck by a falling tree around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. All five were sheltering during a weather-induced training hold.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fitzgibbon was an infantry officer assigned to the Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course, 199th Leader Brigade at Fort Benning.

“We are all deeply saddened by the loss of these two outstanding soldiers and send our heartfelt condolences to their families,” Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Commanding General Maj. Gen. Curtis A. Buzzard said. “They are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Taber was a Special Forces Medical Sergeant with the 7th Special Forces Group at Eglin Air Force Base.

“Those who volunteer to attend ranger school represent the very best of our military,” Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade Commander Col. Christopher C. Hammonds said. “This loss resonates across our Army and across our nation.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group