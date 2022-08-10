'We’re certainly not out of the woods:' New inflation numbers out as Northeast Ohio communities continue to grapple with high prices

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Related
Lima News
Ohio has spent nearly two-thirds of its ARPA dollars. Here’s where it is going
Ohio has already spent $3.5 billion of its total American Rescue Plan Dollars, with the largest portion of that going to repaying an unemployment loan, public safety, sewer grants and Intel. Data released by advocacy organizations Ohio Poverty Law Center and Advocates for Ohio’s Future, show Ohio has only a...
MetroHealth announces $1 million donation to Greater Cleveland Food Bank
CLEVELAND — Cleveland's MetroHealth hospital system has announced a $1 million dollar donation to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, which it says will provide over a million meals to the community over the next five years. The donation will be broken up over the next five years and will...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio parent remains hopeful for daughter’s college tuition savings plan despite current state of economy
CLEVELAND — Roshonda Smith’s teenage daughter means the world to her. “We are just two peas in a pod,” she said. “She's an amazing daughter and has just been a blessing to my entire family.”. This is why it’s no surprise that once her daughter was...
Cleveland passes 'Pay to Stay' ordinance to protect renters from eviction
This week, Cleveland City Council unanimously passed a new ordinance designed to protect renters from being evicted for paying rent late or not being able to pay the entire amount.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northeast Ohio breweries not seeing CO2 shortages yet
CLEVELAND — Carbonation crisis! A carbon dioxide shortage in many areas of the country causing some beer brewers to stop production and cut jobs. But do beer-lovers here in our area have anything to worry about?. 3News talked to a Cleveland brewmaster with Collision Bend in the Flats who...
Cuyahoga and Lake counties are red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; conflicting CDC advice (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lake counties, along with more than 60% of Ohio’s 88 counties, are classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. This is a decrease from the week prior, where more than 75% of the...
progressivegrocer.com
A Sure Bet for Kroger in Ohio
Kroger and Acme Fresh Market have applied for licenses to have sports gaming kiosks at several locations in Ohio, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. Acme Fresh Market has been preapproved for a kiosk at nine locations, including the Parma store on Pleasant Valley Road, seven in Summit County and one in North Canton. Kroger has been preapproved for kiosks at 42 grocery stores across the state. The list of preapproved locations can be found here.
Investigation finds ride operators using phones behind controls
State regulators issued letters of warning this week to three amusement ride companies after undercover video shot by News 5 Investigators caught ride operators using their cell phones on the job.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medina County organic farmer competing for $50,000 in national contest
CHIPPEWA LAKE, Ohio — This picturesque Medina County organic farm is thriving. Sunflowers over ten-feet-tall reach for the sun in the middle of the 20 x 30 foot plot next to the Soja home. "It's just my garden," says Janelle Soja, the farmer behind the garden. Her green thumb...
Teacher shortages in Northeast Ohio an issue as the school year draws closer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the start of school less than two weeks away, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District says it’s close to being fully staffed for the 2022-23 school year, with 95 percent of teaching openings filled. That sounds pretty good, especially when other school districts around the...
Greater Cleveland Partnership to host hybrid Inclusion Conference promoting workplace diversity in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 8, 2022. The 14th annual Inclusion Conference hosted by the Greater Cleveland Partnership is set to take place next week. The Bold Abundant Change event will be in a hybrid format this year. The two-day event...
WOUB
Advocates warn of ‘COVID cliff’ as Ohio looks to spend remaining federal relief dollars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — After unveiling a new digital tool that tracks federal relief dollars distributed in Ohio, a collection of advocates said the state needs to put more money into services for low-income Ohioans. The state received $5.4 billion in federal funds from the American Rescue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Additional money is on the way to help Ohio schools feed their students
If you're worried about covering the cost of packing your child's lunch every day, or paying for meals offered at school, there are two ways districts participate in the school meal program.
Ohio Supreme Court allows construction of offshore wind farm in Lake Erie to proceed
CLEVELAND — The Ohio Supreme Court today ruled in favor of a proposed offshore wind farm in Lake Erie spearheaded by the Lake Erie Energy Development Corporation, ending a long delay and opening the way for construction on a project that has been a matter of public dispute for more than a decade.
WFMJ.com
Bacteria contamination advisory issued for Mosquito lake
The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has issued a bacteria contamination advisory for Mosquito Lake in Trumbull County. ODH's "BeachGuard" website has issued a yellow flag warning on the Mosquito Creek Reservoir just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. The yellow flag indicates a bacteria advisory. BeachGuard's website states that the...
Fewer Americans are filling up their tank as gas prices drop
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report on gas prices. Gas prices continue to inch downward during peak summer travel season as Americans continue to change their normal driving habits amid record prices throughout the country. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to...
WKYC
Lake Metroparks Farmpark to open 3-acre corn maze on Aug. 20 in Kirtland
KIRTLAND, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on March 26, 2022. Do you want to get in the fall spirit early this year?. If you do, Lake Metroparks Farmpark has the perfect opportunity for you. This year, the 3-acre corn maze at Lake Metroparks...
Jack Frost Donuts to open new location at West Side Market in Ohio City
CLEVELAND — You dough-not want to skip this story. Jack Frost Donuts is expanding!. The popular Cleveland donut shop has opened a new location inside the historical West Side Market. The shop opened on July 30, but they're having an official grand opening celebration next week. SUBSCRIBE: Get the...
cleveland19.com
As kids return to school Ohio is dealing with a teacher shortage that could get worse
CLEVELAND, Ohio - As kids prepare for the start of another school year they are, hopefully, well prepared with supplies from backpacks to laptops and some of those same kids are certainly hoping to land in the classroom of a favorite teacher or two. But in some cases, students should...
Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent
They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 2