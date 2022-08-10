ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

'We’re certainly not out of the woods:' New inflation numbers out as Northeast Ohio communities continue to grapple with high prices

WKYC
WKYC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Business
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Business
WKYC

Northeast Ohio breweries not seeing CO2 shortages yet

CLEVELAND — Carbonation crisis! A carbon dioxide shortage in many areas of the country causing some beer brewers to stop production and cut jobs. But do beer-lovers here in our area have anything to worry about?. 3News talked to a Cleveland brewmaster with Collision Bend in the Flats who...
CLEVELAND, OH
progressivegrocer.com

A Sure Bet for Kroger in Ohio

Kroger and Acme Fresh Market have applied for licenses to have sports gaming kiosks at several locations in Ohio, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. Acme Fresh Market has been preapproved for a kiosk at nine locations, including the Parma store on Pleasant Valley Road, seven in Summit County and one in North Canton. Kroger has been preapproved for kiosks at 42 grocery stores across the state. The list of preapproved locations can be found here.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Gas Prices#New Energy#The Food Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WFMJ.com

Bacteria contamination advisory issued for Mosquito lake

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has issued a bacteria contamination advisory for Mosquito Lake in Trumbull County. ODH's "BeachGuard" website has issued a yellow flag warning on the Mosquito Creek Reservoir just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. The yellow flag indicates a bacteria advisory. BeachGuard's website states that the...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Fewer Americans are filling up their tank as gas prices drop

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report on gas prices. Gas prices continue to inch downward during peak summer travel season as Americans continue to change their normal driving habits amid record prices throughout the country. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to...
TRAFFIC
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent

They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy