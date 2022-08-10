Read full article on original website
Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock to host 23rd Annual Hurst Benefit Drawing
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Women’s Protective Services is excited to announce the 23rd annual “Planting the Seeds for Change” event. This year the Hurst Benefit Drawing will be held on August 13th in the Banquet Hall at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Winners will be chosen for a John Deer Gator, John Deere Zero Turn Mower and two John Deere Front Loading Tractors. Tickets to enter the drawing are $100 and the price includes two passes to the event with a BBQ buffet, live music by Flatland Bluegrass, yard games, and a wonderful Silent Auction. Tickets can be purchased by calling 806-748-5292 or at any Hurst Farm Supply. All funds received will be used to support victims of Domestic Abuse in Lubbock and the surrounding eleven counties.
Health Department confirms West Nile virus activity in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department has confirmed West Nile Virus (WNV) in Lubbock. Each year vector control places mosquito traps throughout the county. The Biological Threat Research Lab at Texas Tech University then tests the mosquitos for disease. The laboratory notified the health department that some of the mosquitoes tested positive for WNV. Vector control will increase spraying in the community targeting areas around positive traps. Everyone is encouraged to take steps to reduce mosquito bites.
City of Lubbock to Host Food Truck Alley event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be hosting its monthly Food Truck Alley event on Tuesday. The public is encouraged to come enjoy food from the participating local food trucks. The event will be located at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot on Aug 16 from...
South Plains Veterinary Clinic Back-to-School Bash
SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Veterinary Clinic will host it’s second annual Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, August 13. The clinic will offer 100 free rabies shots. More than 30 vendors will be at the event — including the Slaton Bakery and other local retailers. Come enjoy...
Accidental fire put out by contractors at UMC
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - On 8-12-2022 at 1:01p.m. LFR units were called to the scene of a structure fire at UMC Hospital, 602 Indiana Ave. The fire was discovered by contractors performing remodel work in the area. Contractors extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher once they located the source of the smoke. LFR units that arrived at the scene investigated to make sure the fire was fully out.
United Supermarkets, Texas Tech offering COVID-19 vaccines
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Vaccines will be made available at the One Stop Shop in Room 150 of Holden all at Texas Tech on August 13, 15, 17, 22, and 23 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Available COVID-19 vaccines include Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax. COVID boosters, HPV, and Shingles vaccines will also be available.
Lubbock organizations getting kids ready for back to school
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With school starting back up next week, Lubbock organizations are hosting back-to-school events all around the community. Students and families are gathering backpacks and school supplies. While costs and parent concerns are high, teachers are ready to have students back in the classroom. Jamie Walker said,...
Upcoming Lubbock Library events for week of August 115
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Public Library released a list of events for the community to enjoy this upcoming week. “Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library Monday, August 15 & Thursday, August 183:30 to 5:30 PMCome to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.
TxDOT making improvements to intersection of Spur 331 and FM 3020 in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced that work on a $1.5 million dollar improvement project at the intersection of Spur 331 and FM 3020 will begin on Monday, August 15. “The project will realign the intersection to help prevent wrong-way traffic and provide for additional...
LLano Logistics holding job fair; starting pay $15-$17, $600 retention bonus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LLano Logistics, which handles distribution for The United Family, will be holding a job fair on Monday, August 15th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to the news release from Llano Logistics, the company is offering multiple full-time and part-time positions for both AM and PM shifts. Pay ranges from $15 to $17 per hour with additional benefits including a $600 retention bonus as well as quarterly safety attendance bonuses.
Frontier Market in Plainview will only feature products from local producers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new frontier market is opening in Plainview, located on 518 Ash Ave, that will only sell fresh products from farmers and ranchers in the area. Layton Schur with Schur Cattle and Farms says him and his family’s idea is to get more fresh food from the farm to the dinner plate.
Rollover in south Lubbock to cause possible traffic delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a rollover involving two vehicles. The crash occurred at the intersection of Quaker Avenue and 130th Street. Police stated a GMC Acadia crashed into a Toyota Highlander and rolled onto its side. The the occupants of the rolled SUV...
1 injured in southwest Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call Saturday afternoon. One woman was shot near 73rd Street and Chicago Avenue around 2:15 p.m., according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital for a moderate injury to her leg. Police stated she identified...
Goo Goo Dolls to perform at The Buddy Holly Hall in November
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Goo Goo Dolls will make a stop in Lubbock during its Chaos in Bloom tour this Fall. This will be the second leg of its nationwide tour which kicks off in October with the Lubbock concert planned for November 16 at Buddy Holly Hall. Tickets...
1 seriously injured in overnight crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash early Saturday morning. One person was seriously injured and taken to UMC to treat their injuries. The crash occurred in the 3800 block of N Loop 289 just before 3 a.m. Police stated a driver attempted to run...
Crash involving 2 motorcycles leaves 1 seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving two motorcycles late Friday night. One of the motorcyclists sustained serious injuries from the crash and was taken to UMC. The other motorcyclist was left with minor injuries. The LPD responded to the crash around 10 p.m....
Motorcycle crash causes delays on South Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The driver of a motorcycle has moderate injuries after a crash on South Loop 289 near Indiana Ave. The crash happened at Noon in the westbound lanes. Police desk officials say the motorcyclist has moderate injuries. It is not clear if that person was taken to the hospital.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Biggin
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Biggin, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 3-year-old pitbull/Mastiff mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. Staff says he is very social and outgoing. Biggin loves attention from people and dogs alike. His favorite things...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Moana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Moana, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 2-year-old pocket pitty who’s been at the shelter for four months. Staff says she is very patient and quiet. She does well with kids and dogs of any size. Moana is sweet and would make a great family dog. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
Vehicle drives through fence near home in 3-vehicle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock Fire Rescue have responded to a 3-vehicle crash. One vehicle drove through a fence of a residence as a result of the crash. The crash occurred around 3 p.m. near 62nd Street and Quaker Avenue. One person was left...
