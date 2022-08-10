Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Kobe Strips Down to His Underwear and Reveals a Surprise (Exclusive)
Things are getting racy during this season's 90 Day Fiancé tell-all special. In ET's exclusive clip from part one of the special airing Sunday on TLC, Kobe takes off his pants to show off his devotion to his wife, Emily. In the video, the couples candidly discuss how they...
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterDenise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32Gene LeBell, Famed Stuntman and "Godfather of Grappling," Dies at 89 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche's Ex Coley Laffoon Promises to Look After Their Son in Emotional Video Following Her Death
Coley Laffoon is paying tribute to Anne Heche after her death. The ex-husband of the late actress took to Instagram on Friday to remember Heche and promise to look after the son they share. Laffoon and Heche, who were married from 2001 to 2009, are parents to a 20-year-old son,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche's Son Homer Says He's Left With 'Deep, Wordless Sadness' After Her Death
Anne Heche's eldest son is speaking out following the unimaginable loss of his mother, who died Friday. She was 53 years old. In a statement to ET, Homer, 20, said, "My brother Atlas and I lost our mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness."
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
ETOnline.com
Gwyneth Paltrow and Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin Have an Envy-Worthy 48 Hours in NYC
Gwyneth Paltrow had 48 hours in NYC with her mini-me! In a series of photos shared on her Instagram Stories, the Goop founder documented her time in the Big Apple with her and Chris Martin’s 18-year-old daughter, Apple Martin. The 49-year-old gave her followers the first glimpse of her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears' Lawyer Slams Kevin Federline Over Releasing Videos of Her With Their Sons
Britney Spears' attorney has taken a stand in her defense. After since-deleted videos of the 40-year-old pop star and her sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, were posted on Instagram late Wednesday by Kevin Federline, Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, issued a statement to ET on her behalf. "Britney Spears is...
ETOnline.com
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
ETOnline.com
Watch Kim Kardashian Spit Out Shot of Liquor at Kylie Jenner's 25th Birthday Party
No shots for Kim Kardashian! While celebrating her 25th birthday, Kylie Jenner caught her older sister spitting out a shot of liquor taken to help the makeup mogul ring in the big 2-5. In the video, shared to Kylie's TikTok account Thursday, Kylie is opening birthday gifts when Kim interrupts...
Sammy Hagar Tells The Story Behind I Can’t Drive 55
Learn about the iconic rock song and music video…. If you watched MTV back in 1984, a magical time when they actually played music videos and not garbage “reality” shows, you no doubt saw Sammy Hagar flogging a black Ferrari 512 Berlinetta while singing about how he can’t drive 55. We all know the frustration of wanting to just get on the road and drive, but you have a hot car that easily gets going well past the speed limit, then before you know it a cop chases you down to hand out a ridiculous citation. When the song came out the top speed limit in the United States was 55 mph, a federal law which many felt was outdated. But the story of this song goes beyond that, as revealed by Hagar himself.
ETOnline.com
Savannah Guthrie Accidentally Oversleeps, Documents Herself Rushing to 'Today' Show Set
Savannah Guthrie tested her speed skills Thursday morning after missing her alarm and arriving at the Today set with fewer than 20 minutes to spare before the show aired live. The co-anchor shared her rushed start to the day via Instagram, writing "It's 6:34 and I’m still in the car🚨."
Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of August 14
If you’re a fan of animation, Netflix has you covered for the week of August 14. On Monday, the Netflix children’s series Deepa & Anoop makes its debut. On Thursday, Tekken: Bloodline and the third season of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe start streaming. Finally, on Friday, The Cuphead Show! returns for part two.
ETOnline.com
Why Young Leonardo DiCaprio was Snubbed for James Dean Biopic
At 19 years old, Leonardo DiCaprio almost got the chance to play the iconic and gone-before-his-time movie heartthrob James Dean. However, the superstar was apparently just too young for the role. In a recent interview with Deadline, director Michael Mann revealed that, before he helmed his 1995 crime classic Heat,...
ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Sale: Take 20% Off Must-Have Makeup
It seems like every day, yet another celebrity launches a new beauty or skincare line, and to be honest, a lot of them lack quality. However, Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty is a shining exception to the rule. Since its launch in 2020, Rare Beauty has been lauded by makeup artists, celebs, and influencers for its stellar quality, impressive shade range, and attractive, functional packaging. If you've been dying to get your hands on one of the best and brightest new makeup lines, now is the time: Rare Beauty is offering 20% off everything through Saturday, August 13 during the Friends and Family sale event.
ETOnline.com
Zendaya’s Favorite UGGs Are at Nordstrom: Shop the Comfy Slippers Now
If you've seen Zendaya stun on the red carpet, you already know she's a trendsetter, but the Euphoria star also makes waves off the red carpet, even in her UGGs. Right now, you can find the same cozy UGG Genuine Shearling Slippers at Nordstrom. The Euphoria actress has been spotted...
ETOnline.com
Joe and Melissa Gorga Break Their Silence on Skipping Teresa Giudice's Wedding
Joe and Melissa Gorga have spoken. Less than a week after their absence at Teresa Giudice's wedding jolted the Real Housewives fandom, the bride's brother and sister-in-law have addressed skipping her wedding in a new episode of Melissa's On Display podcast. "Obviously, we did not attend your sister’s wedding. We...
ETOnline.com
'Never Have I Ever' Cast Reacts to That Season 3 Cliffhanger, Teases Major 'Fallout' (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched all of season 3 of Netflix's Never Have I Ever. After a series of romantic roller coasters, Devi seems to have ticked one major item on her checklist in Never Have I Ever's season 3 finale: losing her virginity -- at least, that's what we're led to believe. The high schooler kicked off the season in an official (public) relationship with her "dream" guy, Paxton Hall-Yoshida, her social status at an all-time high. While things were hot and heavy for a while with the unlikely couple, issues Devi pushed off to the side soon resurfaced. As Devi quickly learned, being one-half of the school's most popular couple didn't exactly solve all her problems.
ETOnline.com
Hilary Swank Searches for Answers in ABC's 'Alaska Daily' First Look (Exclusive)
Hilary Swank is looking for answers. The Oscar winner stars in ABC's upcoming fall drama, Alaska Daily, where she plays investigative journalist Eileen Fitzgerald, and only ET exclusively premieres the first official teaser and key art. From creator Tom McCarthy, Alaska Daily follows Eileen, described as "a fiercely talented and...
Comments / 0