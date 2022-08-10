ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterDenise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32Gene LeBell, Famed Stuntman and "Godfather of Grappling," Dies at 89 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Motorious

Sammy Hagar Tells The Story Behind I Can’t Drive 55

Learn about the iconic rock song and music video…. If you watched MTV back in 1984, a magical time when they actually played music videos and not garbage “reality” shows, you no doubt saw Sammy Hagar flogging a black Ferrari 512 Berlinetta while singing about how he can’t drive 55. We all know the frustration of wanting to just get on the road and drive, but you have a hot car that easily gets going well past the speed limit, then before you know it a cop chases you down to hand out a ridiculous citation. When the song came out the top speed limit in the United States was 55 mph, a federal law which many felt was outdated. But the story of this song goes beyond that, as revealed by Hagar himself.
BGR.com

Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of August 14

If you’re a fan of animation, Netflix has you covered for the week of August 14. On Monday, the Netflix children’s series Deepa & Anoop makes its debut. On Thursday, Tekken: Bloodline and the third season of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe start streaming. Finally, on Friday, The Cuphead Show! returns for part two.
ETOnline.com

Why Young Leonardo DiCaprio was Snubbed for James Dean Biopic

At 19 years old, Leonardo DiCaprio almost got the chance to play the iconic and gone-before-his-time movie heartthrob James Dean. However, the superstar was apparently just too young for the role. In a recent interview with Deadline, director Michael Mann revealed that, before he helmed his 1995 crime classic Heat,...
ETOnline.com

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Sale: Take 20% Off Must-Have Makeup

It seems like every day, yet another celebrity launches a new beauty or skincare line, and to be honest, a lot of them lack quality. However, Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty is a shining exception to the rule. Since its launch in 2020, Rare Beauty has been lauded by makeup artists, celebs, and influencers for its stellar quality, impressive shade range, and attractive, functional packaging. If you've been dying to get your hands on one of the best and brightest new makeup lines, now is the time: Rare Beauty is offering 20% off everything through Saturday, August 13 during the Friends and Family sale event.
ETOnline.com

'Never Have I Ever' Cast Reacts to That Season 3 Cliffhanger, Teases Major 'Fallout' (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched all of season 3 of Netflix's Never Have I Ever. After a series of romantic roller coasters, Devi seems to have ticked one major item on her checklist in Never Have I Ever's season 3 finale: losing her virginity -- at least, that's what we're led to believe. The high schooler kicked off the season in an official (public) relationship with her "dream" guy, Paxton Hall-Yoshida, her social status at an all-time high. While things were hot and heavy for a while with the unlikely couple, issues Devi pushed off to the side soon resurfaced. As Devi quickly learned, being one-half of the school's most popular couple didn't exactly solve all her problems.
