Nipsey Hussle to get Walk of Fame star on his birthday

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES ( KNX ) — The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce plans to honor Los Angeles native and Grammy-award-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle posthumously with a star on the Walk of Fame on his birthday, those familiar with the proceedings said Wednesday.

The late rapper would have turned 37 on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Karen Civil, a friend and former business partner of Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, first confirmed the news. A flier posted to Civil’s social media on Wednesday afternoon said the ceremony takes place Monday morning.

“The Hollywood Chamber of commerce is pleased to recognize Nipsey Hussle,” the graphic read, encouraging fans to stream the ceremony live online.

Hussle is among 38 other honorees inducted into the 2022 class. The Chamber of Commerce announced its intent to honor the local businessman and community leader last year.

Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store “The Marathon” in South Los Angeles in 2019. He was 35.

In 2019, Los Angeles named the intersection near that spot — Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue — “Nipsey Hussle Square.”

Last week, local leaders also dedicated a new train station in Hyde Park on the K-Line to the late rapper. Although the station has not been formally renamed in his honor, local leaders are pushing for the change.

“After he caught the vision and he understood what the train would mean to this community and his neighborhood and businesses like his, he got very involved in making sure that this train worked on behalf of our people and helped us express and live out our possibilities and our hopes and our dreams,” said L.A. City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson.

Last month, a jury convicted Eric Holder Jr., 32, of first-degree murder and five other counts in Hussle's shooting death. A judge will sentence Holder on Sept. 15.

