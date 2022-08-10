Read full article on original website
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Locally Heavy Rain Possible Again
A 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening. Today’s record is 102 set in 2015. Look for upper 80s-low-90s this afternoon. HD Radar has spotty pockets of heavy rain in Cameron Parish this hour. Futurecast has showers spreading north in the afternoon. Scattered...
Precautionary boil advisory issued for area of Moss Bluff
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Waterworks District 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory for certain customers in Moss Bluff due to a broken water main. The advisory affects customers on the following streets:. Woodland Trail. Frontier Trail. Pin Oak Drive. Willow Drive. Pecan Drive. Cherry Street. Pine...
I-10 E exit to Hwy 165 reopened
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East Exit 44 to Hwy 165 has reopened following an accident Saturday, according to DOTD.
Planned Water Outage in Lake Charles August 16
On August 12, 2022, the City of Lake Charles reported that on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a temporary water service disruption is scheduled for numerous streets in the area of West Oak Lane where contractors are currently working on a drainage project. The outage is expected to begin at 8:15 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The shut-off is required to allow contractors to perform a water line relocation and the related tie-ins.
Water main break on Lakeshore near courthouse
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews worked to repair a water main break next to the courthouse in downtown Lake Charles. The break left a significant amount of water on Lakeshore Drive, from Kirby Street south to Clarence Street. A company trying to run a new gas line broke the...
Water main break floods one lane of Lakeshore Drive
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Lakeshore Drive looked like a river after a water main break downtown. About noon water began gushing from a main. It was something to see as water filled the northbound lane. We hear a lot about deteriorating infrastructure these days, but Lake Charles city officials say it happened when a contractor installing a gas line broke a water main.
Free Kona Ice in Lake Charles Thursday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local Kona Ice trucks are giving away free shaved ice today. The Kona Ice truck was at Coburn’s on McNeese Street this morning. They will be at Greengate Garden Center on Lake Street from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and at Stine Home & Yard on Nelson Road from 12:45 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge
We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
Portion of La. in Lake Arthur renamed in honor of Fox
A stretch of La. 14 from La. 380 south to Fourth Street in Lake Arthur is now the Marion “Butch” Fox Memorial Highway, honoring the late tourism and economic development leader in her hometown. Fox was the president/CEO of the Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development, Tourism Commission and...
SWLA Veterans Association cleans up Bilbo Cemetery
Barbe High seniors celebrate ‘last first day’ of school with elementary students. Some feel Entergy assistance much too little. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Lake Charles’ Got Talent: Today’s event pairs local celebrities with Barbe Bluebelles
The original “Lake Charles’ Got Talent” event is back for the second year. The fun-filled community fundraiser puts ten teams on stage at Burton Coliseum to vy for votes on Saturday, August 13 beginning at 6 p.m. Teams are made up of a Barbe Bluebell and a...
Multiple Government Offices Closed After Two Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Buildings Shut Down Due to Water Main Break
Multiple Government Offices Closed After Two Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Buildings Shut Down Due to Water Main Break. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced on August 11, 2022, that two Police Jury Buildings are closed due to a water main break. The two buildings are located at 901 Lakeshore Drive and 1011 Lakeshore Drive in downtown Lake Charles, and both are closed until further notice.
Lunch in Lake Charles?
Going through on Friday. I need a good lunch spot, preferably not too far off I-10. Nothing fancy, but good food. Thanks!. Steamboat Bills will get mentioned I'm sure. I haven't been there in forever so can't vouch for how good it is now. Famous Foods - Wet Cracklin is...
Maplewood Drive Closure August 11 in Sulphur
Sulphur, Louisiana – On August 10, 2022, the City of Sulphur announced that effective Thursday, August 11, 2022, Maplewood Drive will be temporarily closed between Forest Lane and Palermo Drive starting at 7 AM. The Closure is for a contractor to relocate a water line. Drivers are asked to...
Passenger killed when car hits tree in Beauregard Parish
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - A vehicle caught fire after hitting a tree off Hwy 113 near Dry Creek Friday, killing the passenger and seriously injuring the driver, police say. A 2008 Chrysler Sebring was traveling south on Hwy 113 near Hwy 394 when the car traveled off the roadway...
18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area
18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, at approximately 3:25 am the Lake Charles Police Department issued an advisory for drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound near Shattuck Street (Exit 31) until at least approximately 5:25 am due to a flipped car hauler 18-wheeler.
Just a Guy Relaxing in a Grocery Cart in Hackberry, No Biggie
Sometimes in life, you just need to slow down and take it easy. At least that's what they say. I really don't know who THEY are, but this guy seems to know them well. Abbie Delcambre was riding down Hwy 27 to God's country of Hackberry, Louisiana when she saw this guy on the side of the road kicking back in a random shopping cart. Of course, it's a sight to see and MUST be documented as such. She posted some screenshots of the video to share on Facebook, and that's when things get a bit more interesting.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
August 9, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Latasha Rashawn Frank, 41, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for organized retail theft under $25,000. David Noel Richmond, 32, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for contempt of court; failure to obey traffic laws on a bicycle; possession of CDS Schedule II. Mark A. Handy, 55, of...
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
