Channel 3 is reporting that a judge has denied dismissal of a lawsuit against a York County paper plant that some say smells like rotten eggs. A group of citizens reportedly filed the lawsuit saying New Indy Containerboard smells stinky and it is hampering their quality of life. The company was allegedly trying to get that lawsuit thrown out. It will not be thrown out. To learn more about this story just check out details from Channel 3.

YORK COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO