Read full article on original website
Related
fox46.com
Millions in FEMA funding coming for climate infrastructure in Gastonia
Officials say this money will help preserve the stream and bring residents and businesses peace of mind when big storms roll in. Millions in FEMA funding coming for climate infrastructure …. 8-year-old’s lemonade stand shut down outside Alliance …. Juarez. Juarez residents stunned by gang attacks on civilians. Friday...
Tepper real estate group offers nearly $100 million for Rock Hill facility claims
ROCK HILL, S.C. — David Tepper’s real estate group, GT Real Estate Holdings, is offering about $100 million to resolve claims from contractors, subcontractors, and York County as part of a bankruptcy plan following the failed Carolina Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill. This is the latest in...
Bay News 9
Panthers practice facility bankruptcy case closer to resolution with reorganization plan
The bankruptcy process around the canceled Carolina Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina, is potentially a step closer to its conclusion. In a press release Thursday, GT Real Estate Holdings LLC (GTRE) announced its bankruptcy reorganization plan. GTRE, a company owned by Panthers and Charlotte Football Club owner...
Tepper’s realty company announces $82 million plan to resolve Rock Hill Panthers project claims
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate holdings company announced a plan Thursday to make $82 million available to resolve claims related to the failed practice facility in Rock Hill. GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC said it filed a Plan of Reorganization in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Under the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
country1037fm.com
Judge Denies Motion To Dismiss Lawsuit Against A York County Mill That Some Say Smells Like Rotten Eggs
Channel 3 is reporting that a judge has denied dismissal of a lawsuit against a York County paper plant that some say smells like rotten eggs. A group of citizens reportedly filed the lawsuit saying New Indy Containerboard smells stinky and it is hampering their quality of life. The company was allegedly trying to get that lawsuit thrown out. It will not be thrown out. To learn more about this story just check out details from Channel 3.
fox46.com
Mecklenburg County judge accused of shoving delivery truck driver at courthouse
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mecklenburg County judge’s campaign for re-election might’ve just taken a turn for the worse. New Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident reports say Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best allegedly shoved a delivery truck driver in a parking lot dispute at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in July?
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of July, according to data pulled Aug. 11 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
WBTV
Police: Lancaster, S.C. 3-year-old reported missing found in Va.
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police have ended their search for 3-year-old Zoya Meredith. She was reported missing Aug. 12 after her caregiver told police the child’s biological mother, Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith, entered the home, assaulted the caregiver, and took Zoya. She was found around 2...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox46.com
Lincoln County excessive force investigation - part 2
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office released video Friday of a May 28 arrest under investigation for excessive force. Lincoln County excessive force investigation – part …. ‘Wanted to give back’: Charlotte Spider-Man finds …. Iredell-Statesville Schools implementing new football …. 8-year-old’s lemonade stand shut down outside Alliance …...
Officials thrilled for new 130-acre South Carolina development
The new development is called The Exchange and will span 130 acres off Charlotte Highway 521.
FOX Carolina
NCDOT: I-85 reopens near SC state line near Exit 2, Battleground Road
GROVER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-85 is now re-opened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain. Troopers say the road was closed at around 5 p.m. in both directions due to a crash. As of 6:56 p.m., the traffic has returned to...
David Tepper plans to sell Rock Hill team HQ site, pay back creditors, company says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — GT Real Estate, one of multiple companies owned by Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, submitted a plan to pay back creditors in the failed Rock Hill Panthers HQ project. Under a reorganization plan submitted in court on Thursday morning, Tepper's other company, DT Sports Holding, will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nearly 20 years later, Fort Mill’s ‘Carolina Reaper’ continues to spark TV interest
The Guinness Book of World Records says the Carolina Reaper ranks more than 1.64 million on the Scoville Heat Unit scale.
alamancenews.com
Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road
A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
Stanly News & Press
Charlotte Pipe plant within one year of completion
Many times, roads in Stanly and other places are closed for road construction and other improvements, but one road outside Oakboro has been closed for a while. For many residents in the area, the closure of Swift Road is part of having their jobs move much closer to home. The...
EV manufacturer downsizing in Charlotte area, dozens of jobs impacted
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, the London-based electric vehicle maker, has proposed a global "reorganization" of its business, citing "the challenging economic environment" in a statement released in July 2022. Layoffs in Charlotte are one consequence of the company's business restructuring process. This reorganization includes a 30% reduction in spending,...
Mess in Mooresville: Intersection project finally gets new life
Every day, there's a traffic backup as far as the eye can see at the intersection of Faith Road and Highway 115.
WBTV
Chester Police, Sheriff’s Office release statement about gun, gang violence
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials from the city and county of Chester came together to put out a statement against the gun violence in the area. The statement says violent crime has gone up in America and Chester County is no different. These agencies are calling on the community to...
Key hearing in bankruptcy case of David Tepper-led firm pushed to September
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The parties in GT Real Estate Holdings LLC’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy case have agreed to push back a key hearing once again, court documents show. The David Tepper-led entity that was formed to oversee the failed Carolina Panthers headquarters project in Rock Hill is having its Chapter 11 case heard in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Mascaro/Barton Malow, the project’s general contractor, has filed a motion to transfer the case to South Carolina bankruptcy court.
‘Used to it’: Neighbors cope with rise in gun violence in Chester County
"Hearing gunshots, people running through my backyard," she said.
Comments / 0