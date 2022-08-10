ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

fox46.com

Millions in FEMA funding coming for climate infrastructure in Gastonia

Officials say this money will help preserve the stream and bring residents and businesses peace of mind when big storms roll in. Millions in FEMA funding coming for climate infrastructure …. 8-year-old’s lemonade stand shut down outside Alliance …. Juarez. Juarez residents stunned by gang attacks on civilians. Friday...
GASTONIA, NC
Lancaster County, SC
Government
County
Lancaster County, SC
City
Indian Land, SC
country1037fm.com

Judge Denies Motion To Dismiss Lawsuit Against A York County Mill That Some Say Smells Like Rotten Eggs

Channel 3 is reporting that a judge has denied dismissal of a lawsuit against a York County paper plant that some say smells like rotten eggs. A group of citizens reportedly filed the lawsuit saying New Indy Containerboard smells stinky and it is hampering their quality of life. The company was allegedly trying to get that lawsuit thrown out. It will not be thrown out. To learn more about this story just check out details from Channel 3.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in July?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of July, according to data pulled Aug. 11 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Police: Lancaster, S.C. 3-year-old reported missing found in Va.

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police have ended their search for 3-year-old Zoya Meredith. She was reported missing Aug. 12 after her caregiver told police the child’s biological mother, Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith, entered the home, assaulted the caregiver, and took Zoya. She was found around 2...
LANCASTER, SC
fox46.com

Lincoln County excessive force investigation - part 2

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office released video Friday of a May 28 arrest under investigation for excessive force. Lincoln County excessive force investigation – part …. ‘Wanted to give back’: Charlotte Spider-Man finds …. Iredell-Statesville Schools implementing new football …. 8-year-old’s lemonade stand shut down outside Alliance …...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road

A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Charlotte Pipe plant within one year of completion

Many times, roads in Stanly and other places are closed for road construction and other improvements, but one road outside Oakboro has been closed for a while. For many residents in the area, the closure of Swift Road is part of having their jobs move much closer to home. The...
OAKBORO, NC
WCNC

EV manufacturer downsizing in Charlotte area, dozens of jobs impacted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, the London-based electric vehicle maker, has proposed a global "reorganization" of its business, citing "the challenging economic environment" in a statement released in July 2022. Layoffs in Charlotte are one consequence of the company's business restructuring process. This reorganization includes a 30% reduction in spending,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Key hearing in bankruptcy case of David Tepper-led firm pushed to September

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The parties in GT Real Estate Holdings LLC’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy case have agreed to push back a key hearing once again, court documents show. The David Tepper-led entity that was formed to oversee the failed Carolina Panthers headquarters project in Rock Hill is having its Chapter 11 case heard in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Mascaro/Barton Malow, the project’s general contractor, has filed a motion to transfer the case to South Carolina bankruptcy court.
ROCK HILL, SC

