Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Blossom
2d ago
I only hope people were watching when she was interviewed by channel four along with her counter parts and one question in particular when asked about gun safety she said she knew mouthing about it and had mot read anything. If you can't answer that question shame on you.
Reply(3)
14
white lives matter most
2d ago
Dixon 2022. at least some of her contributors were from Michigan. all whitchmers donors were from out of state. vote out all Biden lovers
Reply(3)
11
Growler Wolf
3d ago
What rock did she crawl out from under ? Never heard of her until the day of the primary.
Reply(5)
35
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Related
DePerno’s dilemma and the money funding campaigns: The week in Michigan politics
Ben Orner here, MLive’s elections reporter 🗳️. Hopefully you’re off to a good weekend. We’ve known for a while that Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office was investigating an alleged theft last year of voting machines from the 2020 election. But that saga revealed a...
Preprocessing, more funding among Michigan clerks’ asks for legislature
Michigan’s primary election passed by last week with few bumps in the road. But with the most decentralized election system in America, local clerks from both parties are calling for critical changes, and they want state lawmakers’ attention. Election results are notoriously slow in Michigan, with the most...
Crowded Election Blamed for Detroit’s Lack of Black Representative
Black leaders blame the crowded congressional election for Detroit’s recent lack of a Black U.S. House Representative. The post Crowded Election Blamed for Detroit’s Lack of Black Representative appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
MetroTimes
Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party
The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opinion: Fixing Michigan schools will take time, hard work, investment
Historically, our public education system was designed around an agricultural and manufacturing economy where only a high school diploma was needed to enter the middle class, and students moved along their academic careers year after year, like parts on an assembly line. But our world has changed dramatically, and our...
March For Our Lives hosts 'No Guns at Recess' rally at Michigan Capitol
March For Our Lives Michigan hosted a rally Friday afternoon at the Capitol to ask the legislature to pass gun violence prevention legislation.
What to know about probe into alleged election machine tampering by Michigan AG candidate, others
It’s been a week since the Department of Attorney General requested a special prosecutor to review charges against nine individuals who allegedly stole and illegally analyzed voting machines last year. Among those named in the request are Republican Attorney General candidate Matt DePerno and Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City....
CDC suggests masking in just 10 Michigan counties, as COVID cools in metro Detroit
Michigan has 10 counties at a high COVID Community Level, down from 18 counties last week, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 11. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high.
RELATED PEOPLE
MetroTimes
Donations keep Michigan library afloat after conservative backlash over LGBTQ book
Nearly $110,000 has been donated to a Michigan library that was defunded by conservative voters who were incensed over an LGBTQ-themed book that was on its shelves. The ongoing GoFundMe campaign was launched in Aug. 3, one day after 62% of voters in Jamestown Township, located outside of Grand Rapids, rejected a millage that funded the Patmos Library.
thecentersquare.com
Michigan school district charges $263 for info on millions of COVID spending
(The Center Square) – A Freedom of Information Act request submitted to Kalamazoo Public Schools to learn how the district spent more than $63 million in federal taxpayer money was met with a $263.66 price tag. The Center Square submitted the FOIA to KPS in late July. The federal...
Michigan AG Nessel attacks Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law in court brief
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is throwing her support behind a legal fight against a controversial Florida law that has gained national attention for its alleged discrimination against LGBTQ people. Nessel and 15 other Democratic state attorneys general have submitted an amicus brief in support of a federal lawsuit challenging...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man accused of hosting white nationalist ‘hate camp’ gets probation
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A member of a white supremacist group that hosted a ‘hate camp’ at his property in Michigan will pend five years on probation after pleading no contest to three charges. Tristan Webb, 20, was ordered to serve five years of probation under ‘strict...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan Names That Even Michiganders Mispronounce
Okay, so you get to a point where you reach a limit of people mispronouncing some of your favorite Michigan places. I'm not perfect by a long shot...I've lived here all my life and STILL mispronounce many Michigan sites, streets, and towns. The list below comes from the Detroit Free...
Letter from the Editor: Orange barrels as a campaign ad? Election season is definitely here
Michigan’s primary election earlier this month showed that politics is not only about ideas and policy and money-raising and dealmaking. It’s about people and personality – and power and payback. A couple big names – Levin and Meijer – went down to defeat. Another big name –...
Michigan GOP Attorney General Candidate Under Investigation by His Opponent for 2020 Voting Machine Scheme
The presumptive Republican nominee for Michigan attorney general, Matthew DePerno, is under investigation for meddling with voting equipment after the 2020 election in search of evidence of election fraud. According to a petition for a special prosecutor filed on August 5 by current Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, DePerno and two other people, including state Rep. Daire Rendon (R–Lake City), allegedly "orchestrated a coordinated plan to gain access to voting tabulators" in several Michigan counties. Once they obtained the machines, the trio performed "tests" on them, including running fake ballots through the machines.
wcsx.com
Michigan City Named the Best in America to Buy a Fixer-Upper
The housing market has been on a wild ride lately, due to interest rates going up and a variety of other factors, so if you’re looking to buy a fixer-upper, it can be daunting. That said, a few cities in the U.S. are great areas to buy a fixer-upper, and one is in Michigan. In fact, one Michigan city is the best in the entire country to buy a fixer-upper.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Highly invasive’ spotted lanternfly finally lands in Michigan
PONTIAC, MI — It was probably inevitable. The invasive spotted lanternfly, a winged pest that likes to feast on the vines of fruit crops, particularly grapes, was found in Oakland County last week. Officials aren’t exactly where they came from, but said several egg masses were found in Pontiac...
A Saline resident is Michigan’s History Teacher of the Year
SALINE, MI - Adam Sakel wants students who take his history classes to have a better understanding of themselves, as well as know how to critically examine ideas and present their own ideas respectfully and persuasively. That learning process also should include hands-on activities to make the subject come alive,...
wrif.com
Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns
There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
Fox17
Nessel joins coalition challenging Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined 15 other attorneys general in opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. The law bans discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida classrooms through...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 101