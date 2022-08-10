ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butter Cow revealed for 2022 Illinois State Fair

By Joey Schneider
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois State Fair officials and Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled one of the event’s iconic attractions Wednesday afternoon.

The butter cow will be on display at the Illinois State Fairgrounds from Aug. 11-21. Designed under the theme of “Grow with Us,” sculptor Sarah Pratt’s creation brings together the interaction between the farmer, the land, and the animal.

This year’s sculpture features the iconic butter cow with a farmer kneeling beside her to tend to the land.

“I really connected with the theme ‘Grow with Us,’ said Sarah Pratt, 2022 Illinois State Fair Butter Cow Sculptor. “This design was personal for me. Our family just moved to a home with acreage and started growing our own garden. Through that experience, I was inspired to include a farmer growing on the land that in turns allows the cow to grow.”

“For a lot of families, it is not a trip to the Illinois State Fair unless they see the iconic butter cow,” said Illinois Agriculture Director, Jerry Costello II. “I am amazed by the thought and detail that is put into this buttery creation ever year.”

Thirteen hearts have been hidden into the display to represent 13 essential nutrients found naturally in milk.

For more information on the Butter Cow and the Illinois State Fair, click here .

Comments / 0

FOX 2

FOX 2

