McCammon man who brandished a gun during a road rage incident has reached a plea agreement

Nurse who injured ‘barely verbal’ elderly patient reaches plea deal
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who left his patient at an assisted living facility injured has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges. Geffrey Neil Parkin, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of abusing a vulnerable adult at a hearing Tuesday, court records show. As part of a plea agreement, a...
East Idaho man arrested for reportedly threatening hotel guests with gun
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly broke into a hotel room and threatened the occupants with a gun. The arrest of 56-year-old Bruce Murray was his second in a month for a gun-related crime. Murray reportedly admitted to police that he entered the hotel with a gun. He was later arrested July 28 for an incident that took place eight days after the hotel room incident. ...
Suspect wearing clown mask breaks into local restaurant
IDAHO FALLS – A popular local pizza restaurant was broken into early Wednesday morning. Papa Tom’s Pizza was broken into around 4 a.m., according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. An employee was in the store prepping ingredients for the day when they heard a loud...
Daycare vandalism results in thousands of dollars of damage to outdoor toys and equipment
IDAHO FALLS — A daycare that just bought brand new outdoor toys and equipment for its kids is now left with several thousand dollars worth of damage after an incident of vandalism. Kids Korner Preschool & Daycare, located off of 14th Street in Idaho Falls, has been around for...
Chubbuck PD busts multi-state forgery scheme, seizes $13,844 and multiple blank checks
CHUBBUCK — Four Texas men have been charged with attempting to pass a forged check at a Chubbuck bank. Quinton Jamal Hawkins, 28, Johntay Jajuan Taylor, 25, Anthony Reimer Mares, 30, and Kemon Rashad Witt, 30, have each been charged with felonies for forgery and criminal conspiracy. Chubbuck police...
Fire inflicts extensive damage on local home, leaves residence uninhabitable
IDAHO FALLS — Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, the Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center received a call from an individual reporting that their neighbor’s house was on fire and that there was smoke and large flames. The neighbor did not know if there was anybody inside the home. The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive in Bonneville County. ...
Woman killed in crash on Interstate 84 after rolling vehicle
BURLEY — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash on eastbound Interstate 84 at mile marker 206.1 in Minidoka County. The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to an ISP news release. Police reports show a 2006 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound, driven...
Pocatello pregnancy center vandalized
POCATELLO — The Compassion & Hope Pregnancy Center in Pocatello was vandalized on Tuesday evening. Janet Wright, executive director at the pregnancy center, said she and her co-workers returned to work Wednesday morning to find five of the building’s windows painted with messages including “forced birth center,” “God is a woman” and “beware.” The name of a new militant pro-choice group was also painted onto one of the windows. The...
Bonneville County home a total loss after fire causes $350,000 in damage
Photos: Kerry Hammon | Idaho Falls Fire Department IDAHO FALLS - A home in Bonneville County was destroyed after catching fire Friday afternoon. It happened in the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive and was reported just after 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire...
Motorcyclist airlifted after accident
About 30 emergency responders teamed up to help a motorcyclist out of the backcountry after an accident. The post Motorcyclist airlifted after accident appeared first on Local News 8.
Republican Central Committee submits two candidates for Bingham County Sheriff
BLACKFOOT — By Monday evening, Bingham County residents will know who the interim Bingham County Sheriff will be. Former Sheriff Craig Rowland handed in a resignation letter last month and said it would take effect on Aug. 1. He said he had become a “distraction” following an alleged altercation that led to criminal charges.
Idaho Falls Fire Department conducts a live structure fire training learns how fire reacts in a home
If you were driving by community park in Idaho Falls Thursday you may have noticed smoke coming from a home near the park with fire engines in front. Thursday was the final day of training for many of the Idaho Falls Fire Departments new recruits as the department conducted a live structure fire training. The post Idaho Falls Fire Department conducts a live structure fire training learns how fire reacts in a home appeared first on Local News 8.
Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Pocatello Police Department, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following Thursday morning's motorcycle crash. The post Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified appeared first on Local News 8.
SIPH needs to speak to person who delivered rabid bat to Pocatello facility
Southeastern Idaho Public Health on Thursday afternoon said it needs to speak to the individual who dropped off a rabid bat to its facility in Pocatello on Monday.The rabid bat delivered to SIPH's office on Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello on Monday is a different bat than the one that tested positive in Bingham County, SIPH officials said. SIPH this week had three bats test positive for rabies, two of which were found in Bannock County and one was found in Bingham County. SIPH officials are attempting to speak with the individual who found one of the rabid bats in Bannock County. "SIPH has tried to call the individual many times, but hasn’t been able to reach them," the agency said in a Thursday news release. "If you dropped off a bat on Monday or you know the individual who did, please call 208-478-6303. It is very important that we speak with you."
Brush fire scorches several acres along I-15 in Chubbuck
CHUBBUCK — Firefighters with help from road workers extinguished a brush fire along Interstate 15 in Chubbuck on Friday afternoon. The blaze on the west side of Interstate 15 southbound just north of Chubbuck Road was reported by contractors working on the freeway around 2:30 p.m. Chubbuck and North Bannock firefighters responded and had the fire mostly out in about 20 minutes. The brush fire scorched about five acres along...
Autopsy completed in Pocatello ‘suspicious death’
POCATELLO — An autopsy ordered as part of the investigation into a “suspicious unattended death” was completed Tuesday. The results of the autopsy are not expected for several weeks, according to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department. The death was reported around 2:15 p.m. Sunday,...
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a 4H volunteer, teacher who has mentored thousands of kids
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We have received messages about Dan Williams of Rexburg for the past three years! Here’s one of them:
Rabid bat found in Bingham County
The following is a news release from Southeastern Idaho Public Health. Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed that a bat has tested positive for rabies in Bingham County. This is the fifth bat to test positive in southeast Idaho (4 in Bannock and 1 in Bingham) and the eighth in the state of Idaho. While most bats do not carry rabies, rabies is a virtually 100% fatal viral illness in humans and other animals.
Heidi Joan Daw Nelson
Heidi Joan Daw Nelson, 51, passed from this life on August 6, 2022, at Hoag General Hospital in Newport Beach, California. Heidi was born September 29, 1970, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Rick Daw and Rebecca Bithell Daw. She was named after her grandmother with whom she shared a special bond. She attended local schools, where she was involved in choir, cheerleading, and drill team. She graduated from Skyline High School and then attended Ricks College. During this time, she met the man to be her husband and the love of her life, Dan Nelson.
