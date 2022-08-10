ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Michelle Yaccuzio Dead after Pedestrian Crash on 91 Freeway [Compton, CA]

Woman Struck and Killed by Vehicle near Central Avenue. The incident happened at around 12:16 a.m. when a person contacted the California Highway Patrol to report that they had struck another person on the westbound Gardena Freeway near Central Avenue. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene of the accident...
Soonataa Noa Killed in Traffic Accident on Golden State Freeway [Burbank, CA]

BURBANK, CA (August 12, 2022) – On Wednesday, authorities identified Soonataa Noa as the victim of a fatal traffic crash on Golden State Freeway. The incident was reported around 8:20 a.m. near Verdugo Avenue, California Highway Patrol stated. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision are currently...
Asherey Ryan, Alonzo Quintero, Reynold Lester, Nathesha Lewis and Lynette Noble Dead, Nicole Linton Arrested after Speeding Crash on La Brea Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]

5 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Slauson Avenue. Around 1:30 p.m., officers received dispatch calls near the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue. Per reports, a Mercedes-Benz driven by 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton ran a red light at an extremely high rate of speed. As a result, Linton slammed into six vehicles near a gas station at the intersection.
One Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Bear Valley Road [Victorville, CA]

VICTORVILLE, CA (August 12, 2022) – Early Tuesday morning, one victim was pronounced dead after a fatal pedestrian crash on Bear Valley Road. The incident happened around 3:46 a.m., along the 18200 block of Bear Valley Road in front of Victor Valley College. Upon arrival, authorities found one pedestrian...
Reckling Recalls Xcellent show

Kelsey Reckling: I think the best show I ever saw was X at The Roxy in December 2016. They did four nights at the Roxy, each night playing one of their first four albums. I went to Wild Gift night because that’s one of my favorite records of all time.
Cantos of the Sibylline Sisterhood

Throughout history, and across cultures and continents, there have always been women, sibyls, who possessed secret, sacred knowledges from the healing arts to folklore — and especially clairvoyance. Depending on the context, these figures might be revered, worshiped, sought out or feared, shunned and persecuted, but they always helped usher in the future. Taking this historical archetype as its framework, Cantos of the Sibylline Sisterhood gathers a group of feminist, queer and trans artists working in a range of mediums, all of whom tap into that ancestry, setting ages-old potencies against modern-day threats.
