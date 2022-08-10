Increasing housing costs are weighing on southern Utah; Housing Action Coalition seeks achievable solutions – St. George’s News

Read full article on original website
Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah's water?
WEST JORDAN — Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
Feds award $25.4M to 2 projects that modernize Utah infrastructure. Here's what they are
SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday announced that it was delivering a little more than $25.4 million in funds to Utah, which will be put toward a pair of projects aimed at modernizing the state's infrastructure. Nearly all of the money awarded on Thursday...
State reaches out to Ukrainian refugees living in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The state is reaching out to Ukrainians who relocated to Utah to escape the war in their homeland. “Are you a Ukrainian that arrived to the United States recently? Did you sponsor Ukrainians lately?” reads the recent post on social media from Utah Refugee Services, a division of the Department of Workforce Services. “Join us online to learn about community resources that are available to assist you.”
Leaders tout new project as most sustainable, walkable community in Utah
VINEYARD, Utah — A new FrontRunner station opened in Vineyard Friday, and it’s part of a new project that state and local officials say is set to become the most sustainable and walkable community in Utah. Gov. Spencer Cox was one of many elected leaders to attend the...
Moisture remains over Utah Sunday, flood watches remain
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Unsettled weather will finish off the weekend and continue for some areas next week. Area flood watches that have been in place throughout last week continue for Sunday in portions of Central and Southern Utah. Monsoon moisture in place today will begin to move south as northwest flow […]
How much is inflation impacting those in Utah on a lower income?
SALT LAKE CITY — New inflation numbers from the Joint Economic Committee, lead by Sen. Mike Lee, shows inflation in Utah is up 15.4% compared to January 2021. DNBA Personal financial planner Gerika Espinosa said she’s seeing inflation have a bigger impact on lower income families. “The majority...
The Low Income Housing Survey found that rents in New Jersey are still among the least expensive nationwide
An annual survey by the Washington, DC-based National Low-Income Housing Coalition ranks the state seventh in unattainable housing costs. At the national, local, and state levels, housing costs remain separate from earnings, as evidenced in Out of Access, the annual national survey of housing costs from the nonprofit National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).
Great Salt Lake, Salt Lake City, Utah (with Map & Photos)
Great Salt Lake - a salt lake in northwestern Utah, USA, containing industrial concentrations of salts in brines. Located among the western spurs of the Rocky Mountains, near Salt Lake City. The absolute mark of the water surface level is +1280 meters. Remaining basin of ancient Lake Bonneville. The lake is endorheic, the most significant tributaries (the rivers Bear, Weber, Jordan) flow from the Wasatch Range adjacent to the east. The area of the lake varies from 2500 to 6000 km 2depending on the amount of precipitation and, accordingly, the height of the lake level. The average depth is 4.5-7.5 meters, the greatest is 13-15 meters. The climate of the region is arid. The exploitation of the brines of the lake began in 1916 in order to obtain salts of Na, Mg, Br, B, Li. Since 1968, the industrial production of sulfates of K and Na, chlorides of Mg, Na, Li, Br has been mastered.
Utah 4-H kids auction off livestock to go to Utah Food Bank
More than 100 of the animals at Saturday's Junior Livestock Show were sold to Salt Lake County, which is sending the animals off to be processed, packaged and delivered to the Utah Food Bank.
One of Utah's last standing 5 Buck Pizza owners shares 'recipe' for success
FILLMORE – It may be just a pizza, but to Patricia Haput and many who enter her 5 Buck Pizza restaurant in Fillmore, it is home. In 2004, Haput and her husband, Matt Haput, who is also the public works director for the town, took a chance on an up-and-coming pizza chain. Eighteen years later, their restaurant is one of four 5 Buck Pizza franchises in Utah that is not only still standing, but thriving.
After loud boom across Utah, here’s why you should check your yard for treasure
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah astronomer says it’s possible that the meteor that streaked over Utah on Saturday exploded and scattered. If you can find any of the space rock, it can be extremely valuable. “Some of them are more expensive than gold,” said Patrick Wiggins, a...
Valley towns exit garbage consortium even as standoff eases
Three towns have pulled out of a Cache Valley consortium trying to get a new garbage-service plan in place before Logan stops its countywide trash pickup as announced earlier this year. The news comes as a tense intergovernmental standoff over Logan’s controversial plan appears to be easing.
Idaho reservoir produces third record catch this summer
BRUNEAU – Well, it’s happened again!. C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwestern Idaho – typically known for abundant crappie and smallmouth bass – has once again produced an eye-popping state record fish. Although, this time it’s not a catfish. Greg and Angie Poulsen of Eagle Mountain,...
Friday storm floods streets, homes around Utah
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thunderstorms Friday brought rain and hail to Utah, causing water to build up and flow through streets and homes in communities around the state. In West Jordan, one neighborhood was left dealing with a muddy mess after water overflowed from a culvert, crashing across 6400 West and into a nearby neighborhood.
Opinion: What do Utah Lake, human-made islands, and an earthquake equal? Disaster
The recent article, “Dredging Up the Past” by Benoît Morenne, does an able job of exploring the potential and pitfalls of the planned Utah Lake restoration project. One thing notably absent from the discussion, though, is Utah Valley’s location in an active seismic zone. Building on...
New wildfire burning on Utah side of Dinosaur National Monument
JENSEN, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A lightning-caused wildfire has burned an estimated 8 acres on Yampa Plateau on the Utah side of Dinosaur National Monument, state fire officials said. The Moonshine Fire was first reported at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, according to Utah Fire Info. Retardant was...
Flooding possible across Utah as monsoon rains pick up again to close out week
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service says the threat of floods is expected to remain in Utah to close out this week as monsoonal moisture persists in the state. The agency on Thursday issued yet another flood watch for most of southwestern Utah, reaching up into central Utah and even Tooele County. However, similar watches may be issued over the next few days.
Oil, gas drilling sites impacted by wildfire in eastern Utah
A new wildfire was sparked by lightning Saturday on Ute Tribal land and is impacting oil and gas drilling sites.
Leader of Utah's largest hospital system is stepping down
Intermountain Healthcare's CEO is leaving this fall. According to a statement from the company Thursday, Dr. Marc Harrison will leave to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. Harrison has been CEO since 2016. Intermountain Healthcare is based in Utah. It is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, including...
FOX 13 Investigates: Utah's top cash crop is consuming most of our water
BERYL, Utah — Craig Laub’s father started growing alfalfa hay here after he came home from the Army. “He came home after World War II,” Laub said, “come out here and developed the farm from sagebrush.”. Now the Laub family grows 10,000 tons of alfalfa a...
