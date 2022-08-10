Read full article on original website
Effective: 2022-08-14 02:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-08-14 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Near passes in the Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Effective: 2022-08-14 02:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; North Cass; North Itasca; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
