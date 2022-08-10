Read full article on original website
Related
‘CU Days’ returns after three years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A Champaign tradition is back. It’s been three years since the last CU Days. Program coordinator Robert White said it’s an opportunity for people of all ages to have a good time. There’s music, vendors, and activities like Touch-a-Truck – even a school supply and free shoe giveaway. That’s why White […]
U of I releases new info about campus COVID policies
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois released on Thursday new information about its COVID-19 policies for the fall 2022 semester. The university sent a Massmail to the university community on July 26 detailing its policies, which included full vaccination or a weekly testing alternative for all students, faculty and staff, the lifting of […]
Villa Grove community center ground-breaking ceremony
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) The village held a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday. The Mayor of Villa Grove, Cassandra Eversole-Gunter said, “Our community building closed in 2005. We are looking forward to hosting tournaments and activities.” The village looks forward to all the activities and tournaments they can host once the building is complete. “It will […]
Danville pastor sends kids back to school with a prayer
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Kids in Danville returned to the classroom today, and a pastor wanted to send them back with some encouragement. He hosted a community-wide prayer service Friday night with a special message from some familiar faces. Pastor Thomas Miller wanted to show students that anything is possible, so he put together a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
Community Counts: Salvation Army of Champaign County’s Distribution Drive
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many families have endured the challenges of back-to-school shopping in the past, but this year has posed even greater hurdles. From inflation to gas prices, even devastating losses of our youth in Central Illinois. Parents and kids have a lot to manage. That’s why relief was given this week. It was […]
WCIA
Our Town Mt. Zion: Morse Driveways, Inc
Robby Morse Owner/Operator of Morse Driveways, Inc, joins us with details on his asphalt paving business. We pave driveways, parking lots, repair roadways, R/R crossings – Seal coat and crackfill. Driveway or parking lot issues. We are a locally owned family business in Decatur, IL since 1991. We hold...
taylorvilledailynews.com
HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital Shelbyville Announces New President and CEO.
HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville has a new President and CEO. Chad Markham, President and CEO of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham will also serve as President and CEO of HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville. Markham says he is looking forward to serving the patients and supporting the colleagues of Good Shepherd.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCIA
Our Town Mt. Zion: Land of Lincoln Credit Union
Bev Davis, Executive Vice President & CFO, and Taj Harper, Director of Human Resources with Land of Lincoln Credit Union, join us from Our Town Mt. Zion with what sets their institution apart as well putting the call out for employees to join their team. Financial Education, Financial wellness. We’ve...
Long Creek under boil order
LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) Long Creek Water customers are under a boil order until further notice. Residents are asked to boil water for cooking for five minutes before using said the Long Creek Water Superintendent Wayne Dotson. A pipe from the treatment plant needed to be repaired. It is now fixed, said Dotson. Their Facebook […]
Athletes of all ages flock to Rantoul for tournament weekend
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a big weekend for athletes from age six to 75. Over 1,300 of them are filling Rantoul’s new sports complex for two big events. Teams are competing in the Midwest Youth Football Classic and National Softball Association’s Senior Tournament. Some are traveling from as far as Texas for the chance […]
Sam the Tortoise turns 50 in style!
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) Sam, a tortoise, celebrated his 50th birthday with style Thursday. At the Scovill Zoo in Decatur, the public was invited and present to celebrate says Chloe Clark, a zookeeper. “He had a great time, and got to eat lots and lots of watermelon, which is his favorite!” said Clark. Photos provided by […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Our town Mt. Zion state park
MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – Sitting on 150 acres, right in the middle of town, sits Spitler Woods State Park. “Just to have something out there that is untouched more or less and will stay that way is very important,” Vern Ford, Site Superintendent, said. It’s more than just any old park. It’s a nature […]
Charleston Fire Department hires first female firefighter, paramedic
Allison Tinnon who was born and raised in central Illinois is excited to be staying close to home and responding when her community needs her.
osfhealthcare.org
Dementia impacts more than 50 million people in the world, and that number is expected to double every 20 years. It’s the leading cause of disability and dependency among the elderly population.
People with dementia often struggle with emotional responses. They may overreact to situations, experience mood changes and appear indifferent to things that used to give them pleasure. That’s where doll therapy can help. Like art or music therapy, doll therapy can be a calming influence to people who are experiencing...
advantagenews.com
July was too dry for Illinois corn & soybean farmers
Some Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions this July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact on the yield there,”...
wmay.com
Hot, dry July caused drought conditions in Champaign, other Illinois counties
(The Center Square) – Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions in July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact...
Street closing in Urbana for tree removal
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A street in Urbana will be closing on Thursday in order to allow for an emergency tree removal. Weather permitting, North Division Road will be closed to through traffic between Kerr and Oakland Avenues between 7 and 11 a.m. People driving in the area are encouraged to drive carefully. The City […]
Annual Bird Run to take place in Cerro Gordo
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA)– Saturday kicks off the 8th annual Bird Run. It starts at noon at the American Legion. Jeff Powers, a trustee of the Cerro Gordo Village board and a member of the Sons of American Legion, and Butch Hilderbrand, a Cerro Gordo Firefighter run the event each year. They started the event […]
Comments / 0