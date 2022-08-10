Read full article on original website
Sunny skies, hot temps expected in SoCal Sunday as thunderstorm chances in mountains, deserts drop
Southern California on Sunday will again see sunny skies and hot temperatures, with thunderstorms chances dropping in the mountains and deserts.
News Now: Overnight downpour is latest sign of monsoon
Parts of San Diego got a random downpour overnight -- the latest sign of monsoonal conditions. What's it like in your area?
Climate change doubles likelihood of ‘megastorms,’ extreme flooding in California: study
With every degree that the Earth gets warmer, the likelihood for a “megastorm” increases, too, the study found.
NBC San Diego
Monsoonal Weather Brings Possible Thunderstorms, Flood Watch to San Diego Mountains, Deserts
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch and a warning of severe thunderstorms for San Diego County mountains and deserts until 8 p.m. Saturday. Conditions allowed the NWS to cancel the watch around 7 p.m. Saturday. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible, the NWS...
NBC San Diego
Study Hints at Potential ‘Megaflood' in California's Future
At a time of record heat and a severe drought it may seem strange to hear a report that says that flooding is California's biggest threat in the future. A study by Sciences Advances says that climate change has already doubled the chances of a megaflood happening in the next four decades.
foxla.com
Climate change has doubled chance of a California 'megaflood': UCLA study
LOS ANGELES - Climate change has doubled the potential for a "catastrophic" flooding event in California, and further warming could increase that chance even more, according to a new study from researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles. Such a "megaflood" could "lead to the displacement of millions of people, the long-term closure of critical transportation corridors and ultimately to nearly $1 trillion in overall economic losses."
News 8 KFMB
Summer storms will be brewing in parts of San Diego this week
Storm chances will favor the mountains and desert this week. But, there is a chance we could see that activity straying to the west on Friday and Saturday.
KESQ
Wednesday: Brief break in the humidity
Plenty of sunshine across the Coachella Valley today with the clouds and storms staying to the east. A Flood Watch remains in effect for San Bernardino County until midnight. A Heat Advisory will take effect for the Inland Empire beginning at noon on Thursday. Moisture will begin to move back...
This Was The Deadliest Earthquake In California History
It created $524 million in property damage throughout the state.
Experts: Disastrous megaflood coming to California – and it could be the most expensive natural disaster in history
Many Californians fear the "Big One," but it might not be what you think.It's not an earthquake. And it isn't the mega drought. It's actually the exact opposite.A megaflood.A new study by Science Advances shows climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood happening in California in the next four decades. And experts say it would be unlike anything anyone alive today has ever experienced.Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA and a researcher involved in the study, describes a megaflood as, "a very severe flood event across a broad region that has the potential to bring catastrophic...
NBC San Diego
When Will it End? Hot, Humid Weather Sticks Around for San Diego County
After weeks of atypical hot, humid San Diego weather, some may be asking, "Will it ever end?" The short answer: eventually. NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said the extra humidity is caused by a monsoonal weather pattern that sends air currents from the south across San Diego County. Those air currents pick up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Gulf of California and bring the moisture to our region. Even without rain, San Diegans will feel that humidity in the air.
KESQ
Road closures due to flooding
CA-177 past Desert Center is closed due to flooding caused by down pour as monsoonal storms hit the Coachella Valley early Saturday morning. As of right now there is no update on when the road will re-open. CHP is advising those traveling to avoid if possible. Stay with News Channel...
Flash Flood Watch Issued for County Mountains, Deserts
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch and a warning of severe thunderstorms for San Diego County mountains and deserts until 8 p.m. Saturday. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible, the NWS said. The flood watch was issued at 11:37 a.m. Saturday. “Excessive runoff...
