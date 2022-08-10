ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-14 02:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-08-14 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Near passes in the Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
ALASKA STATE
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-14 02:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; North Cass; North Itasca; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Riverdale residents want flooding issues fixed

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Prince George’s County residents, in the Riverdale area, say more must be done to protect their homes from devastating floods. Riverdale Park and surrounding communities have experienced three flash floods in a month’s time that have damaged everything from cars to homes. The...
Three Patients Injured During Serious Vehicle Crash In Charles County

WELCOME, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious motor vehicle collision in Charles County that has resulted in multiple injuries. At approximately 5:49 p.m. on August 10th, first responders were dispatched to Annapolis Woods Road, in the area of Port Tobacco Road, for a serious vehicle crash with reports that one patient was unresponsive.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Miss Toya’s Creole House Now Open in Silver Spring

Miss Toya’s Creole House is now open at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. Menu items include Catfish & Grits, Garlic Butter Clams, Gumbo, Jambalaya, Oysters, Rib Eye, and Seafood Po Boy. According to a post on the restaurant’s Instagram page, “Downtown Silver Spring, are you ready for the heat? Miss Toyas Creole House is finally open. It’s time for some great southern creole food, incredible drinks, friendly vibes, and a good time. Who’s ready? Miss Toyas is finally here. Let’s eat.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
Juvenile dead after shooting in Prince George's County

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A juvenile is dead after a shooting in Prince George's County Friday night, according to police. Prince George's County Police say the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 6300 block of Seat Pleasant Drive in Capitol Heights. At the scene, officers found a boy...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Man dead after fatal shooting in Prince George’s Co.

Police say a man is dead after a fatal shooting that took place Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. According to Prince George’s County police, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 12900 block of William Beanes Road in Upper Marlboro, near the Federal Spring Recreation Center. Once...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Man killed in Prince George's County shooting, police say

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - A man was killed after being shot in Prince George's County early Saturday morning, according to police. Prince George's County Police say officers responded to the 12900 of William Beanes Road in Upper Marlboro, Maryland around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Once at the scene, officer found a...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

Drug Arrest- On July 17, 2022, Dep. Budd was in the 46000 block of Yorktown Road in Lexington Park, for a warrant service and made contact with Xavier Lavale Fields, age 30 of Hollywood. Fields was operating a vehicle, and located inside the vehicle was a baggie containing suspected cocaine, a scale and empty packaging bags. Fields was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and served outstanding warrants for Burglary and Violation of Protective Order.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD

