Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 02:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-08-14 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Near passes in the Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 02:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; North Cass; North Itasca; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Riverdale residents want flooding issues fixed
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Prince George’s County residents, in the Riverdale area, say more must be done to protect their homes from devastating floods. Riverdale Park and surrounding communities have experienced three flash floods in a month’s time that have damaged everything from cars to homes. The...
Storm brings flooding, power outages to DC, other parts of DMV
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Heavy rain made its way across Maryland, Washington, and Virginia Wednesday afternoon, and that heavy rain caused a lot of problems for drivers and kept emergency workers busy. DC Fire and EMS tweeted that crews were on the scene of a water rescue in the 600 block of Rhode Island […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Washington
Flash Flooding Overwhelms Highways and Businesses in Northeast DC, Prince George's County
Flood waters overran highways, city streets and Metro stations across Washington, D.C., and Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon as storms dumped more than 4 inches of rain on the region in less than two hours. The flash flooding caught drivers off guard on the Capital Beltway causing some...
Videos of Flooding in Washington D.C. Are Crazy
Washington D.C. was hit with a storm that caused crazy flooding Wednesday night.
NBC Washington
‘It Was Unstoppable': Prince George's Woman Rescued From 5 Feet of Floodwaters Inside Apartment
A Greenbelt, Maryland, woman had a terrifying experience Wednesday when flash floodwaters tore into her apartment, trapping her inside as water rose as high as 5 feet. The woman, who did not want to be named, said water quickly poured into her lower level apartment unit when the storms hit.
Bay Net
LOCATED: Alexis Starr Hicks, 25-Years-Old; Last Seen In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Last seen: Leonardtown area. If seen contact the Sheriff’s Office or call at 301-475-8008.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Lusby residents charged with Distribution in Charles Co.
On August 9 at 9:16 a.m., an officer assigned to the Traffic Operations Unit observed a registration violation on a commercial vehicle in the area of Leonardtown Road and Bryantown Road and initiated a traffic stop. A check revealed the driver of the vehicle had a suspended driver’s license. Through further investigation, the officer recovered […]
Bay Net
Three Patients Injured During Serious Vehicle Crash In Charles County
WELCOME, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious motor vehicle collision in Charles County that has resulted in multiple injuries. At approximately 5:49 p.m. on August 10th, first responders were dispatched to Annapolis Woods Road, in the area of Port Tobacco Road, for a serious vehicle crash with reports that one patient was unresponsive.
mocoshow.com
Miss Toya’s Creole House Now Open in Silver Spring
Miss Toya’s Creole House is now open at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. Menu items include Catfish & Grits, Garlic Butter Clams, Gumbo, Jambalaya, Oysters, Rib Eye, and Seafood Po Boy. According to a post on the restaurant’s Instagram page, “Downtown Silver Spring, are you ready for the heat? Miss Toyas Creole House is finally open. It’s time for some great southern creole food, incredible drinks, friendly vibes, and a good time. Who’s ready? Miss Toyas is finally here. Let’s eat.”
Fatal Fire In Montgomery County Caused By Electrical Outlet Behind Sofa: Officials
A man is dead after a fire was started by an electrical outlet in a Burtonsville home, authorities say. Firefighters responded to an alarm sounding in the 14600 block of Monmouth Drive off Greencastle road around 10:40 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. Shortly after,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Juvenile dead after shooting in Prince George's County
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A juvenile is dead after a shooting in Prince George's County Friday night, according to police. Prince George's County Police say the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 6300 block of Seat Pleasant Drive in Capitol Heights. At the scene, officers found a boy...
WTOP
Man dead after fatal shooting in Prince George’s Co.
Police say a man is dead after a fatal shooting that took place Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. According to Prince George’s County police, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 12900 block of William Beanes Road in Upper Marlboro, near the Federal Spring Recreation Center. Once...
Fast-Moving Fire Spreads From Maryland Townhouse Deck To Roof, Attic
A fast-moving two-alarm townhouse fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages in Harford County after rapidly spreading from a rear deck to the rest of the structure, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal. Members of the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded to a...
Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Stafford County
A single vehicle accident in Stafford County on Monday night left one woman dead, according to police.
fox5dc.com
Man killed in Prince George's County shooting, police say
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - A man was killed after being shot in Prince George's County early Saturday morning, according to police. Prince George's County Police say officers responded to the 12900 of William Beanes Road in Upper Marlboro, Maryland around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Once at the scene, officer found a...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Drug Arrest- On July 17, 2022, Dep. Budd was in the 46000 block of Yorktown Road in Lexington Park, for a warrant service and made contact with Xavier Lavale Fields, age 30 of Hollywood. Fields was operating a vehicle, and located inside the vehicle was a baggie containing suspected cocaine, a scale and empty packaging bags. Fields was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and served outstanding warrants for Burglary and Violation of Protective Order.
More than $20K raised after 15 people injured by car crashing into pub
Within 20 hours of its creation, a GoFundMe page established by Mike DeRobbio raised more than $20,000 towards a $50,000 goal to help an Arlington, Va., pub after a motorist drove into it.
Missing Fairfax man found
According to police, 40-year-old Brandon Darnell Jackson was last seen on the 300 block of King Street around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 wearing a burgundy polo shirt and blue jeans.
Comments / 0