WOUB
Ohio elections officials being hit with requests for lots of records from the 2020 vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – Despite no credible claims of problems with the November 2020 vote in Ohio, dozens of huge requests for voting records from that election are coming in to county elections officials, as they’re finishing up work on a second statewide primary and gearing up for this fall’s election.
Percentage of kindergarteners starting school fully vaccinated decreases in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio public health officials are stressing the importance of vaccines for a variety of diseases before children begin kindergarten, after the percentage of immunizations fell during the pandemic. Furthermore, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that Ohio’s vaccination rates are lower than the national...
Lima News
Ohio has spent nearly two-thirds of its ARPA dollars. Here’s where it is going
Ohio has already spent $3.5 billion of its total American Rescue Plan Dollars, with the largest portion of that going to repaying an unemployment loan, public safety, sewer grants and Intel. Data released by advocacy organizations Ohio Poverty Law Center and Advocates for Ohio’s Future, show Ohio has only a...
WOUB
Lawmakers considering bill that would retroactively reduce sentences to match future reforms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – As Ohio lawmakers consider ways of overhauling the state’s criminal justice system to direct criminal offenses away from prison sentences, a bill would make sure that any changes would also apply to people already behind bars for non-violent offenses. The bipartisan legislation...
Ironton Tribune
LaRose: Eleven under investigation for violating Ohio voting law
COLUMBUS — Eleven people may be facing legal cases for violating Ohio’s voting laws. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Frank LaRose referred 11 individuals to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for further investigation of potential election law violations. The referrals include 10 non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot and one non-citizen who may have voted illegally.
Central Pa. nursing home workers frustrated over lack of transparency regarding $600 million state funding
YORK, Pa. — Tyreika Tate has been in the nursing home industry for over 30 years and says the job has become overwhelming. "On numerous occasions, I’ve had to work 12-hour shifts to make sure that the residents get their food, clean up behind them, and take care of the rest of my duties," said Tate.
Mount Vernon News
Policy group questions incentive packages for Ohio’s Intel plant
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – When President Biden signed the CHIPS Act into law Tuesday, it most likely meant a third round of government incentives for Intel and its planned $20 billion semiconductor plant in central Ohio, leaving some concerned with the amount of taxpayer money being funneled to the company.
abc57.com
Complications rise as Indiana's recent abortion ban could lead to even higher maternal mortality rates
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Pro-choice advocates argue the states near total abortion ban will lead to more women dying as Indiana already has the third highest maternal mortality rate. The new law bans all abortions except in cases of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomalies, or when the mother's life is...
wcbe.org
Group plans to put Christian schools inside Ohio churches and allow kids to attend with public money
A new, private school has been commissioned in Columbus but it’s not like many others. What makes this one different is the elementary school is housed in a church, in a low-income neighborhood. This is a pilot project for the Center for Christian Virtue. And the group said it’s...
WFMJ.com
Florida Gov. DeSantis's family roots run deep in Valley
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be coming to the Valley to show his support for J.D. Vance, the Ohio GOP Senate candidate during a rally in Liberty, but the Florida Governor won't need any time to get acquainted with our community, as his family tree has deep roots here. DeSantis,...
Free manufacturing training offered for residents in West Virginia and Ohio
Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) is offering free computerized machining and machine tool training across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky as part of a national initiative to revitalize American manufacturing and ensure a strong national defense. The bootcamps, for individuals who are high school age and older, include online instruction and the option […]
wksu.org
Advocates warn of ‘COVID cliff’ as Ohio looks to spend remaining federal relief dollars
After unveiling a new digital tool that tracks federal relief dollars distributed in Ohio, a collection of advocates said the state needs to put more money into services for low-income Ohioans. The state received $5.4 billion in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and leaders have distributed $3.5...
Cleveland Scene
A Gerrymandering Expert Explains Why State Legislative Supremacy Would Be Bad in Ohio
Ohio just had its weird, technically illegal special primary election on Aug. 2, and the turnout was as bad as predicted. In Cuyahoga County, only 10% of registered voters showed up for the special race. By contrast, Ohio’s last three primaries saw an average 29% voter turnout. The special...
Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lawsuit against the Biden Administration, filed last month by Ohio’s top lawyer and 21 other attorneys general, is pushing back on a policy that they said could impact school lunches. In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and […]
Misinformation on social media concerns Pa. police departments
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Local police departments are fighting misinformation being shared on various social media platforms. On Thursday, a Facebook post was being circulated around the Chambersburg community. The post stated that a serial killer was on the loose, which was later debunked by the Chambersburg Police Department. “Within...
Judge vows to move quickly on dispute over mail-in votes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The judge in a case brought by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration against three counties that aren't reporting mail-in ballots lacking handwritten dates on their return envelopes told lawyers Friday she will rule as quickly as possible. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer presided over an online...
Class-action lawsuit filed against Ohio BMV
If you had your driver's license laminated between July 2018 and July 2019, you might be entitled to get some money back.
Sheetz announces limited-time donut that's out of this world
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Coinciding with the Perseid meteor shower, Sheetz announced a limited-time donut that's out of this world!. Available now through Aug. 15, the galactic donut is being sold at all 659 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The donuts retail between...
WTOL-TV
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose makes criminal referrals; says non-citizens registered to vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on May 3, 2022. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose sent 11 criminal referrals Wednesday for purported election crimes from “non-citizens” to the Ohio Attorney General. They include 10 people who allegedly registered to vote...
WOUB
Drug policy reform group sues the board responsible for spending half of Ohio’s opioid settlement money
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — A drug policy reform group said the foundation set up by the state to spend more than $400 million in opioid settlement money on substance use treatment programs isn’t being transparent about how it will do that. That group has filed a...
