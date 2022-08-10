ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Ironton Tribune

LaRose: Eleven under investigation for violating Ohio voting law

COLUMBUS — Eleven people may be facing legal cases for violating Ohio’s voting laws. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Frank LaRose referred 11 individuals to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for further investigation of potential election law violations. The referrals include 10 non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot and one non-citizen who may have voted illegally.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Policy group questions incentive packages for Ohio’s Intel plant

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – When President Biden signed the CHIPS Act into law Tuesday, it most likely meant a third round of government incentives for Intel and its planned $20 billion semiconductor plant in central Ohio, leaving some concerned with the amount of taxpayer money being funneled to the company.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Florida Gov. DeSantis's family roots run deep in Valley

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be coming to the Valley to show his support for J.D. Vance, the Ohio GOP Senate candidate during a rally in Liberty, but the Florida Governor won't need any time to get acquainted with our community, as his family tree has deep roots here. DeSantis,...
FLORIDA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Free manufacturing training offered for residents in West Virginia and Ohio

Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) is offering free computerized machining and machine tool training across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky as part of a national initiative to revitalize American manufacturing and ensure a strong national defense. The bootcamps, for individuals who are high school age and older, include online instruction and the option […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lawsuit against the Biden Administration, filed last month by Ohio’s top lawyer and 21 other attorneys general, is pushing back on a policy that they said could impact school lunches. In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and […]
OHIO STATE
FOX 43

Misinformation on social media concerns Pa. police departments

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Local police departments are fighting misinformation being shared on various social media platforms. On Thursday, a Facebook post was being circulated around the Chambersburg community. The post stated that a serial killer was on the loose, which was later debunked by the Chambersburg Police Department. “Within...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Judge vows to move quickly on dispute over mail-in votes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The judge in a case brought by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration against three counties that aren't reporting mail-in ballots lacking handwritten dates on their return envelopes told lawyers Friday she will rule as quickly as possible. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer presided over an online...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Sheetz announces limited-time donut that's out of this world

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Coinciding with the Perseid meteor shower, Sheetz announced a limited-time donut that's out of this world!. Available now through Aug. 15, the galactic donut is being sold at all 659 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The donuts retail between...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
