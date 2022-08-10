Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Aguilar Jr: El Paso football has been building for 'what they have now'
At El Paso High, it's year three under head coach Ray Aguilar Jr and headed into the new season, Aguilar says there's one word to describe how they want to play: fast. “That's kind of what we've been building for, a fast team that can play explosive football,” said Aguilar Jr. “And so we're looking for making big time plays, forcing turnovers and scoring a lot of points. And that's kind of who we are.”
WATCH: El Paso police officer joins teens in soccer game
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso Police Department officer joined in on a soccer game with kids in northeast El Paso. Video sent to us by a viewer on Wednesday shows an officer playing with the teens at Logan Park. We reached out to the police to...
Country star Frank Ray to visit Las Cruces schools, donate school supplies, perform
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Country star and former Las Cruces officer Frank Ray will be in the city of crosses to visit some schools, donate supplies and perform. Ray is a former 10-year police officer, Texas chart-topper, and bilingual recording artist opening doors for a modern Latino Country movement.
The Rodeo Night Market happening this Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The event is called The Rodeo, but you won't find any cowboys or horses!. What you will find is plenty of local vendors, music and food at this weekend's Rodeo Night Market. The Rodeo will be held from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday,...
29 trainees graduate from El Paso Fire Department training academy
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department hosted a graduation ceremony for Firefighter Class 100 on Thursday. A total of 29 graduates spent months undergoing intense training, studying and preparation to serve the City of El Paso. "It feels good sir, it's been a long seven...
Emergence Health Network looks to hire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergence Health Network, an organization that helps El Paso residents with mental illness, intellectual developmental disabilities and/or substance use disorders, is hiring for several positions. The organization is hosting a job fair Friday at its downtown office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open...
El Paso Streetcar extends service hours, days
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Streetcar will be increasing its hours of operation and days beginning Aug. 31. Under the new extended service schedule, the Streetcar will run Wednesday through Sunday as follows:. 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Barnett-Harley Davidson partners with two non-profits for pet adoption event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Do you love fur babies and bikes? What about dogs and road hogs?. Bartnett-Harley Davidson, the Humane Society of El Paso, and the Animal Rescue League of El Paso are partnering up to find pets permanent homes in El Paso. The dealership, located off...
Chalk the Block celebrates its 15 year in El Paso; opens artists, vendor applications
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department has opened the application period for Chalk the Block Chalk art competition, artist market, and food truck vendors. Celebrating its 15th anniversary in El Paso, this year the downtown festival will take place from...
Person seriously injured after car fire on US-54 near New Mexico state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car fire in the median of US-54 near the New Mexico and Texas state line Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. TxDOT cameras showed the southbound lanes heading into...
Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus unveils over $3 million renovation project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus unveiled its over $3 million renovation project on its labor and delivery unit to modernize and improve the overall experience for laboring moms and families. The latest renovation on its labor and delivery unit now offers patients beautifully...
Man sent to hospital following a shooting in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This morning, police remain at the scene of an overnight shooting. Pebble Hills Patrol responded to a call about a shooting at the 3700 block of Breckenridge in east El Paso. The call came in at 2:37 a.m. officials say. Police report that a...
El Paso Water: Repairs to sinkhole in central El Paso delayed
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The repairs to a 15-foot-deep sinkhole in central El Paso are expected to take a little longer, according to an El Paso Water spokesperson. Originally El Paso Water said all the repairs at the Yandell and Gateway South intersection would be done by Saturday, but that is no longer the case.
Show at El Paso County Coliseum canceled due to recent Juarez crimes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The show "Chavos Rucos Viviendo de Noche" set to perform at El Paso County Coliseum has been canceled due to the recent crimes in Cd. Juarez. The show was set for Saturday at 8 p.m. Anyone who purchased a ticket will receive a refund...
Diocese of El Paso calls for peace following violence in Ciudad Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso released a statement about the violence in Ciudad Juarez. We were all shaken and saddened to hear of the violence that erupted yesterday in our sister of Ciudad Juarez. We are especially concerned for those caught in the cross-fire, innocent civilians, first responders and police personnel. As one family, we join our prayers with theirs, asking Our Heavenly Father for Peace, healing and reconciliation. On their behalf, we also plead with all those involved in provoking such violence and murderous threats to cease and help bring about a lasting resolution. Let us pray for the repose of souls lost in these past 24 hours, may their families be consoled and strengthen. May we who trust in God’s loving hand, persevere in faith and charity with those suffering under the sins of violence and oppression.
Shooting in south-central El Paso leaves one man dead
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man has died following a shooting in south-central El Paso. Police responded to a call of a shooting at the 100 block of Brown, officials stated. Officials say the victim was in his 40s and was taken to University Medical Center where he...
El Paso Electric restores power to customers in central, northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric crews restored power to customers in Central and Northeast El Paso Thursday. Around 3,000 customers were without power, according to El Paso Electric's outage map. Power was restored around 6:15 p.m. There is no word on what caused the outage. We...
Las Cruces Museum of Nature and Science offering free STEM programs for kids, families
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Museum of Nature and Science will be offering free in-person Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs for children and families in September. Admission to the museum, located at 411 N. Main St., is also free. List of programs:. Introduction to...
Two people taken to the hospital after a fire in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire earlier Saturday. Officials say the fire was reported at 2:28 a.m. at an apartment at La Estancia Appartments. The fire was contained at 2:44 a.m. according to a spokesperson with EPFD. Two patients were taken...
El Paso Fire provides tips to take if you drive into sinkhole
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — This week a woman was rescued from her vehicle moments before it was swallowed by a sinkhole in central El Paso. Drivers should always turn around don’t drown when they come across flooded roadways. It's unknown if the woman who was rescued had...
