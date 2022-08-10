Read full article on original website
Zach McKinstry in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. McKinstry is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project McKinstry for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.7...
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi batting sixth on Friday
New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Benintendi will start in left field on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and Boston. Miguel Andujar returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Benintendi for 10.1 FanDuel points...
Trey Mancini hitting sixth for Astros on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Mancini will operate in left field after Aledmys Diaz was rested versus Oakland's left-hander Zach Logue. numberFire's models project Mancini to score 11.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
Willi Castro batting fifth for Detroit on Thursday
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Castro will man third base after Jeimer Candelario was benched versus Guardians' right-hander Zach Plesac. numberFire's models project Castro to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Mets' Starling Marte batting second on Friday
New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Marte will start in right field on Friday and bat second versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Tyler Naquin moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Marte for 10.8 FanDuel points...
Tomas Nido catching for Mets on Friday
New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Nido will catch for right-hander Max Scherzer on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. James McCann moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Nido for 7.3 FanDuel...
Jackie Bradley Jr. batting ninth for Toronto on Friday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Bradley will start in center field on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Cal Quantrill and Cleveland. Santiago Espinal returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bradley for 8.3 FanDuel points on...
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez batting fourth on Friday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Hernandez will start in right field on Friday and bat fourth versus right-hander Cal Quantrill and Cleveland. Raimel Tapia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hernandez for 11.9 FanDuel points on...
A.J. Pollock leading off for Chicago on Friday
Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Pollock will start in left field on Friday and bat first versus left-hander Daniel Norris and Detroit. Seby Zavala returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pollock for 9.5 FanDuel points on...
Franmil Reyes in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Reyes is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project Reyes for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 12.3...
Christopher Morel taking over center field for Cubs on Thursday
Chicago Cubs utility-man Christopher Morel is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Morel will patrol center field after Rafael Ortega was rested versus Cincinnati's left-hander Drew Smyly. numberFire's models project Morel to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
Oakland's Jonah Bride batting seventh on Friday
Oakland Athletics infielder Jonah Bride is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Houston Astros. Bride will start at second base on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Luis Garcia and Houston. Elvis Andrus returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bride for 7.0 FanDuel points on Friday....
Yankees aim to squeeze out series win vs. Red Sox
The New York Yankees hope to leave a recent skid in the past when they conclude a three-game series against
Chicago's Patrick Wisdom operating third base on Thursday evening
Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom is batting third in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Wisdom will man the hot corner after Zach McKinstry was rested on the road. numberFire's models project Wisdom to score 11.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,200.
Mariners position Jesse Winker in left field on Friday night
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is starting in Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Winker will operate in left field after Sam Haggerty was given a breather on the road. numberFire's models project Winker to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
Christian Bethancourt behind the plate for Rays on Friday
Tampa Bay Rays catcher / first baseman Christian Bethancourt is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Bethancourt will catch against his division rivals after Francisco Mejia was rested in Tampa Bay. numberFire's models project Bethancourt to score 9.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
Astros starting Christian Vazquez at catcher on Friday
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Vazquez will catch on Friday night after Martin Maldonado was rested at home. numberFire's models project Vazquez to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
Brian Serven behind the plate for Rockies on Thursday
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is batting ninth in Thursday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Serven will take over catching responsibilities after Elias Diaz was given the afternoon off at home. In a matchup versus Cardinals' right-hander Dakota Hudson, our models project Serven to score 8.1 FanDuel points at...
Byron Buxton leading off for Twins on Friday night
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Buxton will man center field after Nick Gordon was benched versus Angels' lefty Patrick Sandoval. numberFire's models project Buxton to score 14.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,700.
J.D. Davis starting Saturday for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Davis is getting the nod at third base, batting third in the order versus Pirates starter Tyler Beede. Our models project Davis for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
