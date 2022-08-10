Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Judge Explains Importance Of JDAI Coordinators To County Council
Grant funding for the two JDAI coordinator positions has dried up, but the Kosciusko County Council found a way Thursday to keep the two positions going at least for the rest of 2022 and possibly for 2023. Council President Sue Ann Mitchell told the rest of the Council that she...
Times-Union Newspaper
Legal Services Transfer A Matter Of Trust For County Council, Commissioners
Legal services expenditures in the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ budget have been an issue for the County Council the past two years, but the two government bodies are working to restore the trust, beginning with a transfer request Thursday. Commissioner Cary Groninger requested a transfer of $50,000 in the county...
95.3 MNC
INDOT construction plans in Elkhart County
Indiana is planning to invest $250 million in Elkhart County road projects for the next five years. The Elkhart Truth reports that these investments planned will cover 55 miles of road improvements at $127-million, 31-bridge and culvert projects totaling $24-million, and $41-million for grade separation at railroad crossings via the Trax program.
casscountymi.org
NOTICE: Shavehead Lake Governmental Board Public Hearing on September 6th, 2022
SHAVEHEAD LAKE WEED AND AQUATIC PLANT CONTROL DISTRICT 2022-2025. TO: THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF PORTER TOWNSHIPS,. CASS COUNTY, MICHIGAN, AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS:. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that upon motion of the Shavehead Lake Lake Board, as authorized by PA 451 of 1954 part 309, as amended, the...
Times-Union Newspaper
K21 Grant Provides Fresh, Local Produce For Combined Community Services
WINONA LAKE – The K21 Health Foundation (K21) awarded a grant of $54,500 to Warsaw-based nonprofit Combined Community Services (CCS) for the purpose of providing fresh, local produce to people in the community. CCS has partnered with Noble Gnome, a farm based in Mentone, that’s committed to reducing food...
Four Winds South Bend dedicating casino floor expansion
Operators of the Four Winds South Bend casino are set to mark a completed step in its massive site expansion project. The post Four Winds South Bend dedicating casino floor expansion appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
abc57.com
Four Winds Casino South Bend to celebrate opening of expanded gaming area
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Four Winds Casinos will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of its expanded gaming area. The gaming floor which has more than 45,000 square feet of room will include 850 slot machines, 11 table games, a new high limit area and an additional cage and cashier area.
Times-Union Newspaper
Valley School Board To Hear Indiana College Core Announcement Monday
AKRON – At Monday’s Tippecanoe Valley School Board meeting, Tippecanoe Valley High School Principal Brandon Kresca will make an announcement regarding Indiana College Core. The Indiana College Core was developed by public institutions in Indiana in response to Senate Enrolled Act 182-2012. It allows a student, who satisfactorily...
abc57.com
Free used tire collection in Cass County on Wednesday
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Cass County is hosting a free used passenger tire collection event on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cass County Road Commission. During the event, residents can drop off their used passenger car or pickup truck tires for free. Semi and tractor tires will...
St. Joseph VA Clinic renamed after late Rep. Jackie Walorski
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — The Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana is now named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the late House representative and congresswoman. The Indiana state delegation in Washington DC introduced a bipartisan resolution last week to rename the St. Joseph Department of Veterans Affairs clinic and on Friday the bill, H.R.8656, passed. […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
Plans announced for Fort Wayne winery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The city that is flush with breweries will now be getting its first official winery. Vinland Reserve Winery announced on Facebook that they will be opening up shop on the city’s north side. Officials say it will be located on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold Roads, and plan to open in 2023.
abc57.com
New pickleball courts in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- The ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the six new courts is at Studebaker Park located at 1020 McDonald Street, Elkhart. The grand opening is on August 12th 1 p.m. followed by the ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. After the opening, Mayor Roberson and Park...
inkfreenews.com
No Injuries In Truck-Versus-Train Accident
MILFORD JUNCTION — No injuries were reported in a collision at approximately 1:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, between a Ford F-150 pickup truck and a train at the Norfolk Southern crossing near CR W. 1350N at North Main and East South Streets in Milford Junction. On the scene were...
95.3 MNC
Fire at scrapyard near South Bend Airport
If you saw a big plume of smoke near the South Bend Airport, it was a fire at a scrapyard. Fire crews were called, late Thursday morning, Aug. 11, to Weller Auto Parts in the 23000 block of State Road 2. It’s believed the fire was caused by sparks that...
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
95.3 MNC
Juvenile arrested for stealing Plymouth city vehicle
A juvenile was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle from Plymouth. It happened on Wednesday, August 10, when police were called to the 1600 block of N. Michigan Street on reports of a stolen vehicle. Police say that a suspect went through a window in the office and took a...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 08.12.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:56 p.m. Wednesday - Jamison Alvin Ashby, 32, of 5548 N. CR 1100N, Etna Green, arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond set. • 7:02 p.m. Wednesday - Jack Reice Byrer, 31, of 1177 S....
WANE-TV
Amy Grant concert cancelled due to bike accident
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw announced the Amy Grant concert scheduled for Sept. 17 has been cancelled due to Grant suffering injuries in a bike accident. Wagon Wheel will begin processing refunds to all ticket holders on Sept. 2, and all...
95.3 MNC
Events to look forward to in Michiana this weekend
If you’re a Shakespeare super fan, this weekend is for you. Head to the South Bend Civic Theater to see Sense and Sensibility on Friday, August 12 and on Sunday, August 14 Much Ado About Nothing is playing. The showing starts each day at 7 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.
