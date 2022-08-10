ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, IN

95.3 MNC

INDOT construction plans in Elkhart County

Indiana is planning to invest $250 million in Elkhart County road projects for the next five years. The Elkhart Truth reports that these investments planned will cover 55 miles of road improvements at $127-million, 31-bridge and culvert projects totaling $24-million, and $41-million for grade separation at railroad crossings via the Trax program.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Milford, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Valley School Board To Hear Indiana College Core Announcement Monday

AKRON – At Monday’s Tippecanoe Valley School Board meeting, Tippecanoe Valley High School Principal Brandon Kresca will make an announcement regarding Indiana College Core. The Indiana College Core was developed by public institutions in Indiana in response to Senate Enrolled Act 182-2012. It allows a student, who satisfactorily...
AKRON, IN
abc57.com

Free used tire collection in Cass County on Wednesday

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Cass County is hosting a free used passenger tire collection event on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cass County Road Commission. During the event, residents can drop off their used passenger car or pickup truck tires for free. Semi and tractor tires will...
CASS COUNTY, MI
FOX59

St. Joseph VA Clinic renamed after late Rep. Jackie Walorski

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — The Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana is now named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the late House representative and congresswoman. The Indiana state delegation in Washington DC introduced a bipartisan resolution last week to rename the St. Joseph Department of Veterans Affairs clinic and on Friday the bill, H.R.8656, passed. […]
MISHAWAKA, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Plans announced for Fort Wayne winery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The city that is flush with breweries will now be getting its first official winery. Vinland Reserve Winery announced on Facebook that they will be opening up shop on the city’s north side. Officials say it will be located on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold Roads, and plan to open in 2023.
abc57.com

New pickleball courts in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- The ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the six new courts is at Studebaker Park located at 1020 McDonald Street, Elkhart. The grand opening is on August 12th 1 p.m. followed by the ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. After the opening, Mayor Roberson and Park...
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

No Injuries In Truck-Versus-Train Accident

MILFORD JUNCTION — No injuries were reported in a collision at approximately 1:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, between a Ford F-150 pickup truck and a train at the Norfolk Southern crossing near CR W. 1350N at North Main and East South Streets in Milford Junction. On the scene were...
MILFORD, IN
95.3 MNC

Fire at scrapyard near South Bend Airport

If you saw a big plume of smoke near the South Bend Airport, it was a fire at a scrapyard. Fire crews were called, late Thursday morning, Aug. 11, to Weller Auto Parts in the 23000 block of State Road 2. It’s believed the fire was caused by sparks that...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Juvenile arrested for stealing Plymouth city vehicle

A juvenile was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle from Plymouth. It happened on Wednesday, August 10, when police were called to the 1600 block of N. Michigan Street on reports of a stolen vehicle. Police say that a suspect went through a window in the office and took a...
PLYMOUTH, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 08.12.22

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:56 p.m. Wednesday - Jamison Alvin Ashby, 32, of 5548 N. CR 1100N, Etna Green, arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond set. • 7:02 p.m. Wednesday - Jack Reice Byrer, 31, of 1177 S....
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Amy Grant concert cancelled due to bike accident

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw announced the Amy Grant concert scheduled for Sept. 17 has been cancelled due to Grant suffering injuries in a bike accident. Wagon Wheel will begin processing refunds to all ticket holders on Sept. 2, and all...
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Events to look forward to in Michiana this weekend

If you’re a Shakespeare super fan, this weekend is for you. Head to the South Bend Civic Theater to see Sense and Sensibility on Friday, August 12 and on Sunday, August 14 Much Ado About Nothing is playing. The showing starts each day at 7 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.
SOUTH BEND, IN

