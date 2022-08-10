Read full article on original website
How the top 10 Fortune 500 companies are bringing workers back to the office
Retail workers at Walmart worked in stores throughout the pandemic. Hybrid work is winning at the top 10 Fortune 500 companies. Most have yet to implement an official remote-only or in-person-only strategy, instead easing hesitant workers back into the office with a hybrid policy. But many have been operating in a tale of two cities, forcing retail workers back to the frontlines a year before requiring corporate employees to return to the office.
