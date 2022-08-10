Retail workers at Walmart worked in stores throughout the pandemic. Hybrid work is winning at the top 10 Fortune 500 companies. Most have yet to implement an official remote-only or in-person-only strategy, instead easing hesitant workers back into the office with a hybrid policy. But many have been operating in a tale of two cities, forcing retail workers back to the frontlines a year before requiring corporate employees to return to the office.

