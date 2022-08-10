Read full article on original website
No one ever said games by FromSoftware were easy. The developer and originator of the Soulsborne video game sub-genre is known for crafting truly challenging and chilling action RPGs that push players to the limits of their capabilities. "Elden Ring," the latest smash hit from the developer and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, is no exception. While comments by Miyazaki leading up to the game's release made people question just how difficult "Elden Ring" would be, it still proved to be tough enough to be worthy of its genre, filled with lots of horrible ways to die and one boss that is practically impossible.
Dr Disrespect has begun teasing some ideas he has for a ranked mode in "Deadrop." Dr Disrespect and his game studio revealed its first-person-shooter, "Deadrop," a vertically designed game, inspired by "Battle For Tarkov" and battle royale games. The idea is that players battle for high value loot and then attempt to extract it from the top of a tower. The first reveal of the game didn't go over too well, with people complaining about NFTs and the game's graphical quality. Some supporters were also upset because the vertical slice, or snapshot, that Founders could download required a powerful PC build that many gamers don't have.
Some would assume that after five months of "Elden Ring," every secret in FromSoftware's masterpiece has been discovered, but because the gaming community's love for "Elden Ring" is so immense, some talented individuals are stopping at nothing to find out everything they can about the Lands Between. Modders have taken...
Though still only in its Open Beta, "MultiVersus" has taken the world by storm. Warner Bros. Games' free-to-play platform fighter features characters like Shaggy, Batman, and LeBron James duking it out in 1v1, 2v2, or four-player free-for-all matches. Despite the title's success and notoriety, fans recently learned the disappointing news that Season 1 of "MultiVersus" is delayed. While much of "MultiVersus" might feel familiar to anyone who has played a "Super Smash Bros." game, there are a few major details that separate the two platform fighters.
Video game remakes and remasters certainly seem to be in vogue right now, but not every title gets the treatment it deserves. Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi noir film, "Blade Runner," recently reached its 40th anniversary, and to celebrate this, Nightdive Studios released an Enhanced Edition of the 1997 game of the same name. This makes perfect sense as the original version, a PC-exclusive point-and-click adventure made by Westwood Studios, is set in the same world as the film. It was generally well received, with a user score of 8.7 on Metacritic and is fondly remembered by many fans. Unfortunately, Nightdive Studios' remaster was not received nearly so well.
Nintendo surprised Kirby fans back in July with the announcement of another game featuring the pink blob releasing this year, the "Fall Guys"-inspired "Kirby's Dream Buffet." The announcement came only a short while after the release of "Kirby and the Forgotten Lands," a 3D platformer with mindbending Mouthful mechanics. While an exciting announcement, "Kirby's Dream Buffet" isn't another single-player adventure. Instead, the trailer shows four versions of Kirby competing through a race course, eating strawberries along the way and growing in size. Considering some of the terrible things Kirby has swallowed in the past, strawberries feel pretty tame.
The remastered "Live a Live" has a lot going for it, and there are a ton of reasons to play the game. The game was an experimental Japan-exclusive title from the SNES days, but there weren't too many changes between the original and the remake. With different paths to play through and multiple different endings to earn, the game is vastly replayable. It's also a great look at the origins of some of gaming's biggest RPGs, as it focuses on themes of apocalypse and time travel.
The "Saints Row" reboot is one of the most anticipated games of 2022, even after a massive delay pushed the release back by several months. That might well be because the last installment in this popular series arrived way back in 2013 in the form of "Saints Row 4." But now Volition is once again making players the Boss of their very own gang as they wreak havoc and beat out all their rivals through extreme violence and shady business dealings.
The Oculus Quest has gone through some major changes. First its parent company rebranded it as the Meta Quest. Then, Meta announced a price increase on every model of the Quest that luckily still lets the console keep its place as the most affordable VR platform on the market. The Quest is really hitting its stride as a console, and it's home to some of the best VR games that have ever existed, as well as some that are well worth ignoring.
When Sabotage Studio's "The Messenger" released and was offered as an Epic Games Store freebie only a few months later, it quickly found favor with critics and fans alike. Sabotage drew inspiration from the old-school, side-scrolling "Ninja Gaiden" titles and opted for a different kind of shinobi video game. "The Messenger" fearlessly tread new ground by incorporating modern systems and a healthy dose of humor to compliment its retro feel. Now, Sabotage Studio is hard at work on its next title, "Sea of Stars."
Early looks at Luminous Productions and Square Enix's "Forspoken" have been mostly impressive so far. The action-RPG title that takes a modern-day woman and transports her to a wondrous fantasy setting has been shown in snippets over the past year. Thus far, the several minutes worth of gameplay and story-related content that has been shared has been met with mostly positive feedback due to its gameplay fluidity and next-gen graphics. With "Forspoken" due for a PlayStation 5 and PC release (sorry, Xbox players) in January 2023 after previous delays, the hype train for the game is now in full-swing. That hype train might've stalled out a bit with the game's most recent promotional trailer being not-so-warmly received, though.
The recent "Pokémon Presents" livestream revealed a ton of new information about "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," including the Double Pack that bundles both games and some extra special goodies. It also revealed that gyms can be beaten in any order, a new concept that has "Pokémon" fans pretty excited. However, a recent leak about the new games has deflated a bit of that hype, revealing the return of something that many hardcore fans really don't like. On Twitter, noted Pokémon YouTuber and leaker Blaines shared a screenshot from "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" showing a post-battle screen that apparently depicts two Pokémon getting EXP. Blaines said that EXP Share is back and may not be toggled off in "Scarlet" and "Violet."
While crafting and gathering might sound like an idyllic and relaxing side component of the "Final Fantasy 14" experience, the reality is anything but. Unlike most other fantasy adventure MMORPGs, the non-combat trades of "FF14" require the player to do much more than acquire the recipes, ingredients, and levels for any given item. Crafters and gatherers have a different skill set of their own, with specialized traits and actions that can be used just like combat abilities. Each crafting attempt unfolds not unlike a combat encounter, where losing the battle means the destruction of all the ingredients— not to mention the humiliating sound effect that accompanies failure heard by every single player in your vicinity.
Now available on all major platforms, "Cult of the Lamb" is a roguelike action-adventure game with town management elements developed by Massive Monster. Although getting through the entire game doesn't take long, gamers have been anticipating this cute cult simulator. In "Cult of the Lamb," players take control of a...
"Sonic" is one of the most iconic gaming franchises to exist, and as such, it's had time to impact the industry as a whole. Over the decades, it's made millions of fans around the globe, and the iconic blue hedgehog has even made his way to the big screen in some of the most successful video game adaptations ever seen. There have been some messed up things in the "Sonic" games, but it's never been enough to take away from the series as a whole. Beyond affecting its fans, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" specifically influenced the gaming industry in a major way.
"Genshin Impact" is one of the internet's most popular games right now. People love the game despite its dark side, which includes gacha-mechanics that some people spend a lot of money on. In fact, one of the game's voice actresses, LilyPichu, revealed the harsh truth that she spent more money playing "Genshin Impact" than she ever made by acting in the game. While rolling for characters is one of the more popular and talked about features of the game, it's not the only thing to do – limited-time events are another popular game activity.
"Fall Guys" broke records upon its initial release for the PlayStation in 2020, and ever since it's become a free-to-play cross-platform title, its popularity only seems to grow. Because of this increasing popularity, a number of companies have put on limited-time themed events in tandem with the title. WWE fans could purchase SummerSlam-inspired skins and Godzilla-themed skins brought some monstrous flair earlier this summer. Now, "Fall Guys" is introducing another event based around one of the most legendary video game franchises in history: "Sonic the Hedgehog."
For those who love "Star Fox" and other '90s, space-themed shooters, "Ex-Zodiac" should be next on the list. The indie game is like a love letter to games played on an old CRT. "Ex-Zodiac" has been released in Early Access on Steam, where it's gathered over 200 reviews and has an overall score of "Very Positive." One of the most notable facts about the game is that fans have influenced the title throughout its development. The Steam page encourages newcomers to join the Ex-Zodiac Discord server to continue giving feedback on the game, which was made entirely by one person. It's clear that people are loving the game, and it has many potential fans wondering if "Ex-Zodiac" will ever release on Nintendo's Switch.
