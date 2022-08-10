Simi Valley, Santa Paula and Oak Park students return to campus for start of school year

Simi Valley students of all ages headed back to campus for the first day of school Wednesday morning.

Thousands of children and teens in Simi Valley and Santa Paula unified school districts joined Oak Park Unified School District, which started Tuesday, as the first in Ventura County to start the academic year.

The rest of the county's 21 school districts will resume classes in coming weeks.

