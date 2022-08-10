Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Between Two Worlds
Gamespot
Kirby's Dream Buffet Launches Worldwide On August 17
Nintendo has announced that Kirby's Dream Buffet will officially be available worldwide on August 17. A competitive multiplayer game that looks inspired by Fall Guys, Kirby's Dream Buffet allows for up to four players to challenge each other in a series of unlocked mini-games, each one with a sweet confectionary theme.
Gamespot
Biggest Upcoming PlayStation Exclusives Of 2022 And Beyond
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The next few months are quite exciting for PS5 users, as there are multiple highly anticipated exclusives on the horizon. From remakes of beloved classics to sequels of critically acclaimed superhero romps, brand new IPs looking to push the PS5 hardware to the bleeding edge, and weirdly charming indies, there's plenty to get excited for. We've rounded up the biggest upcoming PlayStation exclusives of 2022 and beyond.
Gamespot
Fortnite's Dragon Ball Z Content Launches On August 16
After months of rumors, speculation, and leaks, Epic Games has teased that a Dragon Ball Z event of some kind is coming to Fortnite beginning August 16. Official Fortnite social media pages shared a single image of Shenron--the dragon who is summoned when all seven Dragon Balls are assembled in the show--hovering over the Reality Tree from the current Fortnite map. The image's caption reads "Speak. Name your wish…8.16.2022."
Gamespot
Fall Guys Sonic's Adventure - How To Unlock All Sonic The Hedgehog Rewards
It's time to go fast in Fall Guys latest crossover event, Sonic's Adventure. This event sees the return of the Sonic and Knuckles costumes, along with new costumes like Tails, Dr. Eggman, and Super Sonic. The event also adds a new level to Fall Guys, inspired by Sonic's Green Hill zone. This event also includes a free reward track, letting you earn some Sonic cosmetics. The event runs from August 11-15. Here's everything you need to know about Sonic's Adventure in Fall guys.
Gamespot
Mobile Game Based On Nickelodeon's Avatar Soft Launching This Month
Square Enix and Navigator Games have announced that its new mobile game, Avatar: Generations, will launch in selected territories this month. Avatar: Generations will be a free-to-play RPG game based on the Avatar: The Last Airbender show and will be available for Android and iOS devices. The upcoming game will...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone Adds New Anime Bundle, See The Items Here
Activision continues to add new cosmetic bundles to Call of Duty: Warzone, the latest of which is themed around anime. The bundle is called the Bitrate Banger Reactive Mastercraft. The weapon inspection animation is particularly impressive and detailed. It triggers a sequence where the operator looks at the weapon before...
Gamespot
Best Xbox Co-Op Games To Play In 2022
While playing against friends and family in games is certainly fun, some of the most memorable gaming experiences happen when teaming up to overcome challenges in your favorite games. If you own an Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One and are looking for some good cooperative titles, you've come to the right place. The best Xbox co-op games create meaningful and fun shared experiences. Whether you're looking for a game to play online with friends or something light and fun to enjoy on the couch with your partner, we think you'll find something that stands out on this list. From live service games like Sea of Thieves and Destiny 2 to lovingly crafted platformers such as It Takes Two and Unravel 2, there's no shortage of rewarding co-op games on Xbox, regardless of which genres you're into. We've organized the list in alphabetical order and will continue to update it as more excellent co-op games are released for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
Gamespot
The Walking Dead: All Stars, A Collection RPG, Is Coming To Mobile
Com2uS Holdings and Skybound Entertainment have announced The Walking Dead: All Stars, a new mobile game that'll soon release on Android and iOS devices. Players can pre-register by visiting The Walking Dead: All Stars' website. The Walking Dead: All Stars will take place in The Walking Dead universe, and players...
Gamespot
Tempest Rising Channels The Feel Of 1990s RTS Classics
Developer and publisher 3D Realms is looking to bring back a classic 1990s-style real-time strategy experience with Tempest Rising, an RTS that has you fighting over resources in the aftermath of a nuclear war. Publisher THQ Nordic announced the game with a new trailer during its 2022 games showcase, which shows how Tempest Rising is combining old-school inspirations with modern graphics and a more cinematic presentation.
Gamespot
Rainbow Six Siege: Nighthaven Squad Teaser
Nighthaven is here to provide its excellence to the highest bidder. Her Squad thrives when it's not binded by rules and Nighthaven is a world leader in strategy and technology.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone - Titanium Trials: Endurance LTM Guide
A new game mode is live in Call of Duty: Warzone, with Season 4 Reloaded's Titanium Trials: Endurance bringing a limited-time battle royale event themed around the game's operator bundles for the Terminator franchise. Call of Duty: Warzone - Terminator event times and rewards. Titanium Trials: Endurance is a limited-time...
Gamespot
Where To Buy Cult Of The Lamb For The Best Price
Cult of the Lamb launched today, and those looking to grab the game on PC should check out this deal from Fanatical. Use the code FANATICAL15 at checkout to drop the price down to $21.24 (normally $25). Along with the discount, you also get a voucher for 5 percent off a future Fanatical purchase and a free game as part of Fanatical's Summer Sale.
Gamespot
Respawn Is Investigating Apex Legends Leveling Reward Bug
Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that it is currently investigating an Apex Legends bug that is making players unable to receive their rewards when leveling up. Following the launch of Apex Legends season 14 on August 9, players are reporting issues surrounding the game's leveling system, with some claiming they are not being given their rewards when leveling up, including packs and Legend tokens.
Gamespot
Get An Xbox Series S With 2 Controllers For Just $290
There’s an awesome Xbox Series S and bonus controller bundle on sale at eBay while supplies last. The bundle is just $290 (normally $360) and includes the Xbox Series S console (which ships with a 512GB drive and a controller in the box), plus an additional controller so you and your co-op partner can start playing games together once everything is set up.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Farm 18 Map From The Beta Shown Off In New Video
Infinity Ward has shared new details on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer mode ahead of its big reveal event in September. In a TikTok video that was re-shared on Twitter, developers spoke about their design inspirations for the Farm 18 map and offered a closer look at it.
Gamespot
2022's Pokemon Go World Championship Is Taking Place In London
Niantic has announced that the upcoming 2022 Pokemon World Championship will take place in London, England, from August 18 to August 21. To celebrate the 2022 Pokemon World Championship, Niantic will be rewarding players with in-game bonuses and features. The World Championships 2022 Pikachu will be making its Pokemon Go...
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#418) - August 11, 2022
It's time for yet another Wordle guide, and we have an interesting one today on Aug. 11. This past week hasn't featured many difficult Wordles, and today might not be too challenging if players have heard of the answer before. It's not a word that's too commonly used in everyday life, but some people certainly might use it more often than others.
Gamespot
Wreckreation Looks Like Burnout Paradise Smashed Together With Trackmania
Burnout Paradise was something of a seminal driving game, bringing the ridiculous, crash-happy, and expansive competitive gameplay of the Burnout series to the open-world genre. Wreckreation, the latest driving title from developer Three Fields Entertainment, very much feels like a spiritual successor to the Burnout Paradise legacy, but with a major expansion on the ideas of player control--you're not just driving in the world, you're remaking it as you see fit.
Gamespot
30 Hours With Tower Of Fantasy: How Much Fantasy Is Too Much Fantasy?
Is more always better? That's the question I asked myself when solving Tower of Fantasy's overworld puzzles, jumping into ruins, analyzing the gacha pull system, reading the character upgrade pieces, looking at the weapon upgrade chips, playing a whack-a-mole-esque agility training course, trying to survive a timed combat challenge, opening the first type of treasure chest, the second type, the third type and--Oh my god, is this a fourth type? Fine, I'll open it--much, much more.
