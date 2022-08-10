Read full article on original website
Annette Eychner Asks for Your Vote on August 16
SweetwaterNOW · Anette Eychner – Clerk of the District Court. Green River resident Annette Eychner is seeking the office of Sweetwater County Clerk of the District Court. She shares information about herself and her ideas for the Clerk’s office if she’s elected on Tuesday, August 16.
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 8/12/2022 —...
Ronnie Dean Pivik (November 10, 1945 – August 11, 2022)
Ronnie Dean Pivik, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Pivik fought a courageous three year battle with cancer. He was a resident of Green River and Sweetwater County for 45 years and former resident of Casper, Wyoming.
Marilyn L. Thomas (December 27, 1952 – August 9, 2022)
Marilyn L. Thomas, 69, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 53 years and former resident of Colorado and New River, Wyoming. He preceded her in death June 13, 1991.Mexico. She was born December 27, 1952...
Deborah Oehler (October 1, 1955 – August 10, 2022)
Deborah Oehler, 66, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 12 years and former resident of Bismarck, Missouri. Mrs. Oehler was born October 1, 1955 in St. Louis, Missouri; the daughter of...
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 13
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: , Bond: #9973, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court. Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #9974, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court. Resisting Arrest or Interfering...
LaRae Wood Rothe (October 10, 1936 – August 9, 2022)
LaRae Wood Rothe, 85, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Rock Springs for one year and four months and former 47 year resident in Tuscon, AZ. She was born on October 10,...
Betty Joyce Sindle West Maez (February 24, 1932 – August 7, 2022)￼
Betty Joyce Sindle West Maez, 90, of Green River, WY, passed away at her home peacefully with her daughters by her side on August 7, 2022. Following cremation; no services will be conducted at her request. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
SCSD No. 2, GRPD Work Together to Keep Kids Safe
GREEN RIVER — As summer draws to an end and everyone starts gearing up for the school year, we would like to take a moment to address school safety and let the community know what Sweetwater County School District No. 2 (SCSD) and the Green River Police Department (GRPD) have been doing to keep our entire school district safe from school threats.
Woman Arrested after Vehicle Crash in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — A 32-year-old woman was arrested after the vehicle she was driving went through a fence and into the side of a Rock Springs home. At approximately 5:35 p.m. on August 13, the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the 1300 Block of Palisades Way for a vehicle that had crashed into a home. The driver was identified as 32-year-old Aspen Picerno.
