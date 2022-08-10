Construction looking to hire workers, offers new free training class

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation (ICRF) is bringing its free Build Yourself (BY) construction training class to Evansville.

Bill Pedtke, executive director of the Southwest Indiana Builders Association (SIBA), said, “SIBA member companies continue to seek workers for the numerous residential projects going on in the greater Evansville area, and we’re excited about this opportunity to bring more talent into the residential building industry.”

ICRF predicts Indiana will need more than 275,000 workers in the construction industry by 2026 due to the retirement of current workers and a statewide construction boom. In response, the ICRF is working to build a pipeline of workers who are trained to meet the demands of Indiana’s growing construction industry.

A news release says the BY class prepares students for construction jobs that pay $16-$24 per hour, plus healthcare and vacation benefits, as well as opportunities for advancement. Starting September 13, the nine-week class will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 216 SE 3 rd St., in Evansville. Graduates earn two industry certifications: NCCER Core and OSHA 10. The last day of class will be a job fair with construction industry employers who are hiring.

“Our goal is to place 100% of our graduates,” said Nate Klinck, executive director of ICRF. “When employers see a job candidate has completed BY Training and has these two certifications, they’re automatically interested in the candidate.”

If interested, please visit this website to register.

