Wichita County, TX

Monkeypox case confirmed in Wichita County

By Joshua Hoggard
 3 days ago

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, that they have confirmed the first probable case of monkeypox in Wichita County.

THE LATEST: White House declares monkeypox a public health emergency

According to a press release from the Health District, the patient is a 51-year-old male who is a resident of Wichita County who developed symptoms and was tested for monkeypox in Fort Worth.

Officials said the patient is no longer symptomatic or infectious, and the Health District is investigating to identify any contacts or exposures that may have occurred.

County health officials stress that there is no risk to the public at this time.

Officials with the Health District said they currently do not have the JYNNEOS vaccine, since the Texas Department of State Health Services allocates those to the areas of highest need and the vaccine is given to individuals who have been in contact with a confirmed case of Monkeypox.

The full press release from the Health District can be found below:

Monkeypox in Texas

As of the latest update on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported a total of 454 cases of monkeypox in Texas.

DSHS officials said they are working with local health departments to investigate cases of monkeypox that are part of an international outbreak.

According to DSHS officials, the disease can cause a serious skin rash and appears to be spreading largely via direct contact with the skin or saliva of an infected person.

DSHS officials said cases so far have been among men who have sex with men, so that population should be especially aware of the situation and take precautions to avoid direct contact with anyone with a rash.

MONKEYPOX: The latest from the Texas Department of State Health Services

If you were exposed to monkeypox or have symptoms such as fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, and a new, unexplained rash, state health officials urge you to contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible. You may need to be tested.

If you are sick with monkeypox, stay home and avoid close contact with others until the rash has fully resolved, the scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on the outbreak of monkeypox as they become available.

