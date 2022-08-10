Read full article on original website
Related
WCIA
Soy City Sleepovers
The mission of Soy City Sleepovers is to help create EXPERIENCES. We can become distracted by toys, video games, our phones and lose the opportunity to CONNECT with each other. It’s important to tap into our creative side and share that with others. In terms of the sleepover, Soy...
WCIA
Our Town Mt. Zion: Morse Driveways, Inc
Robby Morse Owner/Operator of Morse Driveways, Inc, joins us with details on his asphalt paving business. We pave driveways, parking lots, repair roadways, R/R crossings – Seal coat and crackfill. Driveway or parking lot issues. We are a locally owned family business in Decatur, IL since 1991. We hold...
Community Counts: Salvation Army of Champaign County’s Distribution Drive
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many families have endured the challenges of back-to-school shopping in the past, but this year has posed even greater hurdles. From inflation to gas prices, even devastating losses of our youth in Central Illinois. Parents and kids have a lot to manage. That’s why relief was given this week. It was […]
Villa Grove community center ground-breaking ceremony
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) The village held a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday. The Mayor of Villa Grove, Cassandra Eversole-Gunter said, “Our community building closed in 2005. We are looking forward to hosting tournaments and activities.” The village looks forward to all the activities and tournaments they can host once the building is complete. “It will […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘CU Days’ returns after three years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A Champaign tradition is back. It’s been three years since the last CU Days. Program coordinator Robert White said it’s an opportunity for people of all ages to have a good time. There’s music, vendors, and activities like Touch-a-Truck – even a school supply and free shoe giveaway. That’s why White […]
smilepolitely.com
Shawarma Joint’s Urbana location opens this month
Shawarma Joint, the Campustown restaurant known for excellent shawarma, will open a second location in Urbana on University Avenue this month. The halal restaurant confirmed on the phone that the Urbana location's opening date is expected to be Monday, August 22nd. The new Shawarma Joint will have a similar set-up...
Sam the Tortoise turns 50 in style!
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) Sam, a tortoise, celebrated his 50th birthday with style Thursday. At the Scovill Zoo in Decatur, the public was invited and present to celebrate says Chloe Clark, a zookeeper. “He had a great time, and got to eat lots and lots of watermelon, which is his favorite!” said Clark. Photos provided by […]
Route 45 closing in Effingham for Rebuild Illinois project
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of U.S. Route 45/Third Street in Effingham will be closing next week as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project being worked on in Effingham will be a $2.9 million reconstruction of the road between Jefferson Avenue and Washington Street. Construction will begin on Monday and will […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Our town Mt. Zion state park
MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – Sitting on 150 acres, right in the middle of town, sits Spitler Woods State Park. “Just to have something out there that is untouched more or less and will stay that way is very important,” Vern Ford, Site Superintendent, said. It’s more than just any old park. It’s a nature […]
Annual Bird Run to take place in Cerro Gordo
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA)– Saturday kicks off the 8th annual Bird Run. It starts at noon at the American Legion. Jeff Powers, a trustee of the Cerro Gordo Village board and a member of the Sons of American Legion, and Butch Hilderbrand, a Cerro Gordo Firefighter run the event each year. They started the event […]
Street closing in Urbana for tree removal
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A street in Urbana will be closing on Thursday in order to allow for an emergency tree removal. Weather permitting, North Division Road will be closed to through traffic between Kerr and Oakland Avenues between 7 and 11 a.m. People driving in the area are encouraged to drive carefully. The City […]
WAND TV
Police: Person accused of vandalizing downtown Decatur, damaging school property
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A person has been arrested and accused of vandalism in downtown Decatur and of damaging property at St. Patrick's School. Decatur police took a report of vandalism in the downtown area around 5:30 Friday morning. The suspect, a 38-year-old Decatur resident whose name has not been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing Macon Co. teenager found
(UPDATE) Officers said Floyd returned home Thursday morning. She is safe. MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office still needs help finding a missing teenager. Officers with the sheriff’s office said 13-year-old Kalen Floyd left her home in rural Harristown Wednesday night. Investigators checked with various contacts and no one has heard […]
Charleston Fire Department hires first female firefighter, paramedic
Allison Tinnon who was born and raised in central Illinois is excited to be staying close to home and responding when her community needs her.
U of I Credit Union fills drivers’ gas tanks
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas prices have been falling lately and drivers are feeling some of that relief. But on Thursday, some people who filled up their cars in Champaign County didn’t have to pay at all. U of I Credit Union leaders traveled to different gas stations and offered to pay for drivers’ gas. […]
2 Paris men in custody after death investigation
Editorial note: Gabriel Wallace was arrested according to ISP for home invasion, aggravated battery, and mob action. Preston Wallace for first degree murder. Original piece had names switched. PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) The Illinois State Police reported on August 13 that they arrested two Paris men after conducting an investigation into a death. The ISP arrested […]
Herald & Review
OUR VIEW: Senseless tragedies continue
One of the tragic and wearying parts of life in the 21st century is the epidemic of the use of guns against one another. Resolution or even reduction of fatalities remains a distant dream, a goal that’s never seemed so far away. In our streets, shootings and deaths have...
WAND TV
KANSAS concert with Blue Oyster Cult at the Devon canceled
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - This weekend's KANSAS concert with guests Blue Oyster Cult at the Devon this Friday has been canceled. Multiple members of the band KANSAS and its touring organization have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing symptoms. There is a plan to reschedule the show. More details...
Do You Know Which Finger-Licking Good Candy Bar Was Invented In Illinois?
Chocolate might be one of the greatest delicacies on the planet. If you are turned off by the thought of chocolate you're not going to enjoy this article. I'd also be curious about an argument against chocolate outside of some sort of food allergy. I love chocolate and I was intrigued when I learned one of my favorites from straight out of the good ole Land Of Lincoln.
WCIA
Our Town Mt. Zion: Land of Lincoln Credit Union
Bev Davis, Executive Vice President & CFO, and Taj Harper, Director of Human Resources with Land of Lincoln Credit Union, join us from Our Town Mt. Zion with what sets their institution apart as well putting the call out for employees to join their team. Financial Education, Financial wellness. We’ve...
Comments / 0