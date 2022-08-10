Read full article on original website
Joanne Cranshaw
3d ago
We have courts to serve justice...jury ...we the people cast our judgement. Sununu shame on you....2 wrongs here did not make a right how ever it took all involved including the bikers for this horrible tragedy. perhaps if mass DMV did their job. Maybe he would not be in that truck working. but sense DMV left him with it..why wouldn't t he be working...The bikers. leads 3x over legal limit in the morning...So justice was served he spent 3 yrs in prison and will have to live with this all his life....Shame on you tWo....to over judge. Justice was served...why we call it JUSTICE..
2
Maine congressional leaders react to unsealing of Trump search warrant
MAINE, USA — A Florida judge unsealed the FBI search warrant for this week's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, and Maine's congressional leaders issued statements on the investigation. The office of Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, released the following statement:. "As a member of the Senate Select...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Office of the Child Advocate reviews circumstances of Harmony Montgomery case
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Heartbroken and hoping for justice, the Office of the Child Advocate has been following Harmony Montgomery’s case closely. The search for the 8-year-old girl has now become a homicide investigation, according to officials. The attorney general said he believes she was killed in December 2019.
WMUR.com
NH Business: How will NH benefit from new climate legislation?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — How will New Hampshire benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act? What will the provisions in the legislation do for the Granite State's efforts in combatting environmental issues?. On the latest episode of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Tom Burack, former New Hampshire Commissioner...
Vermont secretary of state delays canvassing of county primary votes, citing software glitch
A spokesperson for Secretary of State Jim Condos said his office has full confidence in the integrity of the election and the accuracy of vote totals. The issue, which is related to the state’s recent redistricting, is related only to how the results are reported. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont secretary of state delays canvassing of county primary votes, citing software glitch.
Government Technology
New Hampshire Officials Announce $1.2M in Body Camera Funds
(TNS) — Approximately $1.2 million in additional grant funding is available for local and county law enforcement agencies to use towards the purchase of body-worn and dashboard cameras, state officials said Wednesday. The grant funds will help selected agencies defray some of the costs associated with equipping officers and...
WCVB
Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.
New Hampshire governor, AG stand by reactions to motorcycle crash verdict
CONCORD, N.H. — Defense lawyers are denouncing comments made by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and his attorney general after a jury acquitted a truck driver in the deaths of seven motorcyclists, but both men said Wednesday they stand by their statements. After a two-week trial, jurors deliberated for...
WCAX
Juvenile arrested in murders of NH mother, 2 young sons
Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik. New York is gearing up for its second primary of the summer. GOP runner-up launches Libertarian bid for US House. Updated: 4 hours ago. The shakeup in the GOP race for Vermont’s lone congressional seat continues, with...
urbancny.com
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
fallriverreporter.com
Owner of Massachusetts construction company indicted for $11 million tax offenses, allegedly lying about fatal workplace accident
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a tax fraud scheme that resulted in a tax loss of approximately $4.4 million and allegedly making false statements about a fatal workplace accident. Mauricio Baiense, 55, was indicted on one count of...
WMUR.com
Survivors of Randolph motorcycle crash say they're still coming to terms with trial verdict
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some of the motorcyclists who survived the 2019 Randolph crash in which seven motorcyclists were killed say they have more questions than answers after the man accused of causing the crash was found not guilty. Crash survivors Dawn Brindley and Manuel Ribeiro said the not guilty...
WMUR.com
Man found not guilty in New Hampshire motorcycle crash trial now in ICE custody in Pennsylvania
CONCORD, N.H. — News 9 Investigates has learned that a man found not guilty of causing a crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019 is in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in Pennsylvania. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, a citizen of Ukraine, is being held...
newscentermaine.com
Investigation blames human error for NH nuclear plant siren
SEABROOK, N.H. — Authorities blamed human error Thursday for some sirens that were inadvertently activated at a New Hampshire nuclear power station last month. The state Homeland Security and Emergency Management agency and plant owner NextEra Energy Resources put out statements more than 30 minutes after beachgoers in nearby Hampton and Rye said they heard announcements about the beaches being closed on July 12 because of a problem at the plant. Ten of the 121 sirens were activated. The announcements sent some beachgoers scrambling but officials said that there was no emergency nor danger to the public.
Sexton: AG Can Remove DA-Elect Mulroy for Refusing to Prosecute Crime
Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R) is making one thing very clear before progressive DA-elect Steve Mulroy moves into 201 Poplar: Follow the law or go back to teaching it. Sexton took aim at the former University of Memphis law professor’s controversial campaign promises like eliminating cash bail...
WMUR.com
Raw video: New Hampshire attorney general announces investigators believe Harmony Montgomery is dead
VIDEO: New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announces investigators believe Harmony Montgomery was killed in early December 2019. Read the full story.
NHPR
For some N.H. teens, a job means independence. For others, it means a new set of challenges.
Mohamed Bah, a high school student in Manchester, found himself with a lot of free time when the pandemic first hit. So he decided to get a job at a grocery store to make some extra money, save up for college and have some more independence. Since then, he’s learned...
U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester
A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
WSYX ABC6
Secretary of State refers 11 non-citizens to Ohio AG for possible election fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has referred 11 non-citizens to Attorney General Dave Yost for investigation of potential election law violations. LaRose said the referrals include 10 non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot and one non-citizen who may have...
Vermont Businessman Sentenced to Prison For Tax Evasion, Identity Theft
A Vermont businessman has been sentenced to prison for tax evasion and identity theft following an investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office. According to a report from the Department of Justice, Blakely H. Jenkins, Sr., 61, pleaded guilty to two counts of evasion of employment taxes and a single count of identity theft in February 2022.
Sweeping cannabis industry reforms signed into law by Baker
Nearly six years after voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana and almost four years since legal sales began, Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law the first major step of its kind by state government to bolster the nascent industry and tear down obstacles that its participants face.
