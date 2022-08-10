ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, NH

Comments / 12

Joanne Cranshaw
3d ago

We have courts to serve justice...jury ...we the people cast our judgement. Sununu shame on you....2 wrongs here did not make a right how ever it took all involved including the bikers for this horrible tragedy. perhaps if mass DMV did their job. Maybe he would not be in that truck working. but sense DMV left him with it..why wouldn't t he be working...The bikers. leads 3x over legal limit in the morning...So justice was served he spent 3 yrs in prison and will have to live with this all his life....Shame on you tWo....to over judge. Justice was served...why we call it JUSTICE..

Reply
2
Related
WMUR.com

NH Business: How will NH benefit from new climate legislation?

MANCHESTER, N.H. — How will New Hampshire benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act? What will the provisions in the legislation do for the Granite State's efforts in combatting environmental issues?. On the latest episode of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Tom Burack, former New Hampshire Commissioner...
BUSINESS
VTDigger

Vermont secretary of state delays canvassing of county primary votes, citing software glitch

A spokesperson for Secretary of State Jim Condos said his office has full confidence in the integrity of the election and the accuracy of vote totals. The issue, which is related to the state’s recent redistricting, is related only to how the results are reported. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont secretary of state delays canvassing of county primary votes, citing software glitch.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Randolph, NH
Randolph, NH
Government
State
New Hampshire State
Government Technology

New Hampshire Officials Announce $1.2M in Body Camera Funds

(TNS) — Approximately $1.2 million in additional grant funding is available for local and county law enforcement agencies to use towards the purchase of body-worn and dashboard cameras, state officials said Wednesday. The grant funds will help selected agencies defray some of the costs associated with equipping officers and...
POLITICS
WCVB

Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
WCAX

Juvenile arrested in murders of NH mother, 2 young sons

Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik. New York is gearing up for its second primary of the summer. GOP runner-up launches Libertarian bid for US House. Updated: 4 hours ago. The shakeup in the GOP race for Vermont’s lone congressional seat continues, with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
urbancny.com

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verdicts#Criminal Defense#Politics State#The Volodymyr Zhukovskyy
newscentermaine.com

Investigation blames human error for NH nuclear plant siren

SEABROOK, N.H. — Authorities blamed human error Thursday for some sirens that were inadvertently activated at a New Hampshire nuclear power station last month. The state Homeland Security and Emergency Management agency and plant owner NextEra Energy Resources put out statements more than 30 minutes after beachgoers in nearby Hampton and Rye said they heard announcements about the beaches being closed on July 12 because of a problem at the plant. Ten of the 121 sirens were activated. The announcements sent some beachgoers scrambling but officials said that there was no emergency nor danger to the public.
RYE, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester

A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
WORCESTER, MA
TaxBuzz

Vermont Businessman Sentenced to Prison For Tax Evasion, Identity Theft

A Vermont businessman has been sentenced to prison for tax evasion and identity theft following an investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office. According to a report from the Department of Justice, Blakely H. Jenkins, Sr., 61, pleaded guilty to two counts of evasion of employment taxes and a single count of identity theft in February 2022.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy