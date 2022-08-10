DELAWARE-Delaware Public Education Ombusperson Program is a new initiative that was rolled out this year to help parents address equity issues in school districts. Devon Hynson, the Project Director of the Delaware Public Education Ombusperson Program, said the program started as a result of a lawsuit that happened where the State of Delaware was being sued for educational inequities. As part of a settlement agreement, money would go to making this advocacy program to try to protect the rights of students in the school system. So, anytime a parent feels their rights have been violated within a school system, the program tries to work collectively with the system to try to remedy the violation that’s happened.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO