ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

First State program providing resources for parents to address inequities in school systems

DELAWARE-Delaware Public Education Ombusperson Program is a new initiative that was rolled out this year to help parents address equity issues in school districts. Devon Hynson, the Project Director of the Delaware Public Education Ombusperson Program, said the program started as a result of a lawsuit that happened where the State of Delaware was being sued for educational inequities. As part of a settlement agreement, money would go to making this advocacy program to try to protect the rights of students in the school system. So, anytime a parent feels their rights have been violated within a school system, the program tries to work collectively with the system to try to remedy the violation that’s happened.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

First case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis detected in Del. this year

DELAWARE – Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been detected in Delaware for the first time in 2022, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced on Friday. EEE is a mosquito-transmitted disease and was detected in a sentinel chicken. We’re told mosquito-transmitted virus detections in DNREC’s sentinel...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Health
Local
Delaware Government
WMDT.com

Perseids Meteor Shower visible over Delmarva

DELMARVA – The Perseids Meteor Shower will be at its peak Thursday and Friday nights, and Assateague Island and other secluded beaches on Delmarva are excellent places to view it. If you aren’t able to make the peak, the shower will still be passing through for most of August,...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy