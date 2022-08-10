Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Auditor McGuiness releases statement on Memorandum Opinion and Order ruling
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness released a statement on Thursday in response to the Memorandum Opinion and Order from the court confirming the Auditor’s Office’s power to conduct performance audits. Judge Karsnitz released his decision in the court case with the Delaware Department of...
WMDT.com
First State program providing resources for parents to address inequities in school systems
DELAWARE-Delaware Public Education Ombusperson Program is a new initiative that was rolled out this year to help parents address equity issues in school districts. Devon Hynson, the Project Director of the Delaware Public Education Ombusperson Program, said the program started as a result of a lawsuit that happened where the State of Delaware was being sued for educational inequities. As part of a settlement agreement, money would go to making this advocacy program to try to protect the rights of students in the school system. So, anytime a parent feels their rights have been violated within a school system, the program tries to work collectively with the system to try to remedy the violation that’s happened.
WMDT.com
Statewide assessment shows Delaware testing scores on decline, advocates urge stronger educator support
DELAWARE – “Listen to the people that are closest to the students. This is no longer the sort of system thinking that it’s one size fits all. It’s at a point where its broken,” Executive Director of First State Educate Laurisa Schutt said. Education advocates...
WMDT.com
First case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis detected in Del. this year
DELAWARE – Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been detected in Delaware for the first time in 2022, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced on Friday. EEE is a mosquito-transmitted disease and was detected in a sentinel chicken. We’re told mosquito-transmitted virus detections in DNREC’s sentinel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com
MAC Center in Salisbury is leading the way in helping seniors stay in their homes
SALISBURY, Md. – The MAC Center in Salisbury is leading the way on the Eastern Shore of Maryland when it comes to developing innovative and unique ways to help senior citizens stay in their own homes and navigate the challenges of aging with dignity. “There is no other location...
WMDT.com
Perseids Meteor Shower visible over Delmarva
DELMARVA – The Perseids Meteor Shower will be at its peak Thursday and Friday nights, and Assateague Island and other secluded beaches on Delmarva are excellent places to view it. If you aren’t able to make the peak, the shower will still be passing through for most of August,...
Comments / 0