Cardinals audition CB Deandre Baker, LB Jeremiah Attaochu

By Sam Robinson
 3 days ago
Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback DeAndre Baker Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals have a need at cornerback, and following Jeff Gladney‘s fatal car accident in May, Kliff Kingsbury said corner additions were on the radar. But the team has largely stood pat since Gladney’s tragic death.

Baker has not come especially close to justifying the Giants’ first-round investment. He lasted just one year in New York, with an armed robbery arrest leading to his quick Big Apple exit. Shortly after those charges were dropped, the Chiefs signed the 2019 Round 1 pick. But Baker did not carve out a steady role in Kansas City, playing just 256 defensive snaps in two seasons with the AFC West kingpins.

Attaochu, 29, has enjoyed a longer run of rotational work. The 2014 Chargers second-round pick spent the 2021 season with the Bears. While he did not tally any sacks in his Chicago season, he registered five in his second Broncos slate a year prior. The Bears released Attaochu in June.

Arizona let Chandler Jones walk in free agency, leading the two-time All-Pro to Las Vegas. The team did add two edge rushers in Round 3 — Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders — but did not replace Jones with a veteran. The team still has Markus Golden, Devon Kennard and Dennis Gardeck, however.

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

