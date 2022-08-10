Atlanta Braves catcher Chadwick Tromp is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Tromp is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Tromp for 0.7 hits, 0.3...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO