ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Chadwick Tromp starting in Game 1 for Atlanta Saturday

Atlanta Braves catcher Chadwick Tromp is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Tromp is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Tromp for 0.7 hits, 0.3...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jon Berti batting second for Marlins on Friday

Miami Marlins infielder Jon Berti is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Berti will start at second base on Friday and bat second versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. Charles Leblanc moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Berti for 9.3 FanDuel points on Friday....
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Chicago's Patrick Wisdom operating third base on Thursday evening

Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom is batting third in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Wisdom will man the hot corner after Zach McKinstry was rested on the road. numberFire's models project Wisdom to score 11.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,200.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
numberfire.com

Trey Mancini hitting sixth for Astros on Saturday

Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Mancini will operate in left field after Aledmys Diaz was rested versus Oakland's left-hander Zach Logue. numberFire's models project Mancini to score 11.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jackie Bradley Jr. batting ninth for Toronto on Friday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Bradley will start in center field on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Cal Quantrill and Cleveland. Santiago Espinal returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bradley for 8.3 FanDuel points on...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Charles Leblanc sitting for Marlins on Friday

Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Leblanc will move to the bench on Friday with Jon Berti starting at second base. Berti will bat second versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. numberFire's models project Berti for 9.3 FanDuel...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Oakland's Jonah Bride batting seventh on Friday

Oakland Athletics infielder Jonah Bride is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Houston Astros. Bride will start at second base on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Luis Garcia and Houston. Elvis Andrus returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bride for 7.0 FanDuel points on Friday....
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Cabrera
numberfire.com

Christopher Morel sitting Saturday for Chicago

Chicago Cubs outfielder Christopher Morel is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Morel is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project Morel for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 12.1...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Christopher Morel taking over center field for Cubs on Thursday

Chicago Cubs utility-man Christopher Morel is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Morel will patrol center field after Rafael Ortega was rested versus Cincinnati's left-hander Drew Smyly. numberFire's models project Morel to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Boston's Reese McGuire behind the plate on Saturday

Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. McGuire will take over catching responsibilities after Kevin Plawecki was rested versus New York's right-hander Frankie Montas. numberFire's models project McGuire to score 6.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt behind the plate for Rays on Friday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher / first baseman Christian Bethancourt is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Bethancourt will catch against his division rivals after Francisco Mejia was rested in Tampa Bay. numberFire's models project Bethancourt to score 9.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat#The Cleveland Guardians
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Sandy Leon catching on Friday

Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Leon will start behind the plate after Gary Sanchez was kept on the bench versus lefty Patrick Sandoval. numberFire's models project Leon to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar batting third on Friday

Miami Marlins infielder Jesus Aguilar is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Aguilar will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat third versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. Garrett Cooper moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Aguilar for 9.8 FanDuel points on Friday....
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez batting fourth on Friday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Hernandez will start in right field on Friday and bat fourth versus right-hander Cal Quantrill and Cleveland. Raimel Tapia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hernandez for 11.9 FanDuel points on...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Tomas Nido catching for Mets on Friday

New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Nido will catch for right-hander Max Scherzer on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. James McCann moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Nido for 7.3 FanDuel...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Jason Delay in lineup Friday night for Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is starting Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Delay is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Delay for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.8 FanDuel points.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Mariners position Jesse Winker in left field on Friday night

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is starting in Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Winker will operate in left field after Sam Haggerty was given a breather on the road. numberFire's models project Winker to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Byron Buxton leading off for Twins on Friday night

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Buxton will man center field after Nick Gordon was benched versus Angels' lefty Patrick Sandoval. numberFire's models project Buxton to score 14.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,700.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy