numberfire.com
Trey Mancini hitting sixth for Astros on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Mancini will operate in left field after Aledmys Diaz was rested versus Oakland's left-hander Zach Logue. numberFire's models project Mancini to score 11.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
numberfire.com
Tomas Nido catching for Mets on Friday
New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Nido will catch for right-hander Max Scherzer on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. James McCann moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Nido for 7.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi batting sixth on Friday
New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Benintendi will start in left field on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and Boston. Miguel Andujar returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Benintendi for 10.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Byron Buxton leading off for Twins on Friday night
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Buxton will man center field after Nick Gordon was benched versus Angels' lefty Patrick Sandoval. numberFire's models project Buxton to score 14.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,700.
numberfire.com
Willi Castro batting fifth for Detroit on Thursday
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Castro will man third base after Jeimer Candelario was benched versus Guardians' right-hander Zach Plesac. numberFire's models project Castro to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Mets' Starling Marte batting second on Friday
New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Marte will start in right field on Friday and bat second versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Tyler Naquin moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Marte for 10.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Chadwick Tromp starting in Game 1 for Atlanta Saturday
Atlanta Braves catcher Chadwick Tromp is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Tromp is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Tromp for 0.7 hits, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Mariners position Jesse Winker in left field on Friday night
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is starting in Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Winker will operate in left field after Sam Haggerty was given a breather on the road. numberFire's models project Winker to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
Charles Leblanc sitting for Marlins on Friday
Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Leblanc will move to the bench on Friday with Jon Berti starting at second base. Berti will bat second versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. numberFire's models project Berti for 9.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Sandy Leon catching on Friday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Leon will start behind the plate after Gary Sanchez was kept on the bench versus lefty Patrick Sandoval. numberFire's models project Leon to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar batting third on Friday
Miami Marlins infielder Jesus Aguilar is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Aguilar will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat third versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. Garrett Cooper moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Aguilar for 9.8 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis starting for Pirates on Friday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Chavis is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Chavis for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson in Dodgers' Friday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is starting Friday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Thompson is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Royals starter Daniel Lynch. Our models project Thompson for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Christopher Morel taking over center field for Cubs on Thursday
Chicago Cubs utility-man Christopher Morel is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Morel will patrol center field after Rafael Ortega was rested versus Cincinnati's left-hander Drew Smyly. numberFire's models project Morel to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
numberfire.com
Hunter Dozier in Royals' Saturday night lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dozier is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Dozier for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Leody Taveras sent to Texas' bench on Saturday
Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Taveras will take a seat after Bubba Thompson was picked as Saturday's starting center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 122 batted balls this season, Taveras has recorded a 5.7% barrel rate and a .268...
numberfire.com
Maikel Franco in Nationals' Saturday lineup
Washington Nationals infielder Maikel Franco is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Franco is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models project Franco for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Garrett Cooper in Marlins' Saturday lineup for Game 1
Miami Marlins infielder/outfielder Garrett Cooper is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Cooper is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Braves starter Kyle Muller. Our models project Cooper for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2...
numberfire.com
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez batting fourth on Friday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Hernandez will start in right field on Friday and bat fourth versus right-hander Cal Quantrill and Cleveland. Raimel Tapia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hernandez for 11.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Oakland's Jonah Bride batting seventh on Friday
Oakland Athletics infielder Jonah Bride is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Houston Astros. Bride will start at second base on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Luis Garcia and Houston. Elvis Andrus returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bride for 7.0 FanDuel points on Friday....
