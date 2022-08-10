Read full article on original website
Related
talkbusiness.net
Traffic up almost 25% at Fort Smith Regional Airport, still below pre-pandemic activity
Traffic at the Fort Smith Regional Airport is slowly recovering from COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns in 2020, and Airport Director Michael Griffin estimates a new connection to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport or a major northeast hub could happen in 2023. Enplanements at the airport in the first seven months...
Arkansas trucking storage continues despite pay raises
An ongoing shortage in the trucking industry is impacting everyone. A study by the American Trucking Association reports 80,000 openings for truck drivers nationwide. Kelly Crow, the Vice President of Arkansas Trucking Association says pay wages have increased to attract drivers.
Arkansas awarded $24.6M to modernize transportation
On August 11, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $24.6 million to Arkansas from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.
kuaf.com
Fort Smith Airport Traffic Increasing
Though not yet back to pre-pandemic levels, traffic at the Fort Smith Regional Airport is increasing. Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses the airport numbers as well as home sales and a new director at the U.S. Marshals Museum.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansans in 2nd-worst shape in country, says report
RunReviews.com conducted an analysis to find out which states were in the best and worst shape, and Arkansas ranked near the bottom in its report.
KTLO
University of Arkansas department gets new name, donation
Students studying transportation and logistics at the University of Arkansas’ Sam M. Walton College of Business will now do so at the J.B. Hunt Transport Department of Supply Chain Management, the university and the company said Thursday. Representatives of both groups met at J.B. Hunt’s Lowell campus Thursday to...
talkbusiness.net
Connections: NewRoad Capital Partners promotes 2 to partner
Rogers firm NewRoad Capital Partners, Arkansas’ largest private equity fund, has promoted Tracy Black and Stefan Sterns to partner. Black joined the firm in May 2018 and leads the operating partner team in sourcing and evaluating investment opportunities and advising portfolio companies. She was senior vice president of information technology at J.B. Hunt Transport Services prior to joining NewRoad.
talkbusiness.net
Envirotech gets order for 100 vehicles from DaVinci Innovations
DaVinci Innovations (DVI) was selected in July as the first Arkansas dealer for Envirotech vehicles and now it’s made its first large scale order. DVI has ordered 100 vehicles, the companies announced Thursday (Aug. 11). DVI, based in Jonesboro, plans to sell to municipalities throughout the Natural State. A...
talkbusiness.net
J.B. Hunt gives $1.5 million to UA department, named after it
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. announced (Aug. 11) a collaboration with the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas that includes the Lowell-based carrier giving $1.5 million to its supply chain department and renaming it after the company. According to a news release, the two entities...
Breaking: Alabama Dollar General Distribution Center Closed After Rat Infestation
But unfortunately, it is so. And we have video proof. Possible recalls and store shutdowns may be coming. If you remember recently Family Dollar went through a similar problem. More than 1000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas. This facility supplied Alabama stores. Tuscaloosa Family...
Gov. Hutchinson signs tax cut bill
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a tax bill improving the state income tax to 4.9 % from 5.5 %. This directly affects those who make anywhere between $24,000-$84,000. The bill also addresses low and middle-income taxpayers through a $150 tax credit. Heith Caudle, an enrolled agent with Avid Financial, says if […]
KATV
Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock
Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
OG&E now offering solar power program in River Valley
OG&E customers in the River Valley now have a renewable energy option for their electricity through the company's Solar Power Program.
This Is Texas' Best Mexican Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday starts cool and ends hot!
TONIGHT: Even though temperatures got into the low and mid 90s Saturday afternoon, the low humidity will allow temperatures to cool quickly! We will drop into the 70s by 9 PM and into the upper 60s before sunrise Sunday morning. Skies will be clear with a light east breeze around 5 mph.
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time
When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
University of Arkansas
Stacy Crotser to Retire Aug. 15
After 26 years of service at the U of A, Stacy Crotser, organization change manager for IT Services, will retire Monday, Aug. 15. Come thank Crotser for her years of service and her dedication to improving the university during her retirement celebration at 1 p.m. Monday in ADSB 240. "During...
Climbing gym and coffee shop coming to Downtown Fayetteville this fall
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Downtown Fayetteville is growing— this fall it's getting two unique venues. Boulders & Brews, an indoor bouldering and coffee shop will be opening on Dickson Street replacing where Clubhaus Fitness used to be. Tin Roof from Nashville is also coming downtown. The music venue will bring live music and food to Dickson Street.
Tennessee Valley shook by Magnitude 2.7 earthquake
A magnitude 2.7 quake falls in what the United States Geological Survey deems a minor earthquake.
Comments / 0