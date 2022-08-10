ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kuaf.com

Fort Smith Airport Traffic Increasing

Though not yet back to pre-pandemic levels, traffic at the Fort Smith Regional Airport is increasing. Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses the airport numbers as well as home sales and a new director at the U.S. Marshals Museum.
FORT SMITH, AR
KTLO

University of Arkansas department gets new name, donation

Students studying transportation and logistics at the University of Arkansas’ Sam M. Walton College of Business will now do so at the J.B. Hunt Transport Department of Supply Chain Management, the university and the company said Thursday. Representatives of both groups met at J.B. Hunt’s Lowell campus Thursday to...
LOWELL, AR
talkbusiness.net

Connections: NewRoad Capital Partners promotes 2 to partner

Rogers firm NewRoad Capital Partners, Arkansas’ largest private equity fund, has promoted Tracy Black and Stefan Sterns to partner. Black joined the firm in May 2018 and leads the operating partner team in sourcing and evaluating investment opportunities and advising portfolio companies. She was senior vice president of information technology at J.B. Hunt Transport Services prior to joining NewRoad.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Envirotech gets order for 100 vehicles from DaVinci Innovations

DaVinci Innovations (DVI) was selected in July as the first Arkansas dealer for Envirotech vehicles and now it’s made its first large scale order. DVI has ordered 100 vehicles, the companies announced Thursday (Aug. 11). DVI, based in Jonesboro, plans to sell to municipalities throughout the Natural State. A...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

J.B. Hunt gives $1.5 million to UA department, named after it

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. announced (Aug. 11) a collaboration with the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas that includes the Lowell-based carrier giving $1.5 million to its supply chain department and renaming it after the company. According to a news release, the two entities...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock

Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday starts cool and ends hot!

TONIGHT: Even though temperatures got into the low and mid 90s Saturday afternoon, the low humidity will allow temperatures to cool quickly! We will drop into the 70s by 9 PM and into the upper 60s before sunrise Sunday morning. Skies will be clear with a light east breeze around 5 mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS 42

Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Power 95.9

Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time

When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
ARKANSAS STATE
University of Arkansas

Stacy Crotser to Retire Aug. 15

After 26 years of service at the U of A, Stacy Crotser, organization change manager for IT Services, will retire Monday, Aug. 15. Come thank Crotser for her years of service and her dedication to improving the university during her retirement celebration at 1 p.m. Monday in ADSB 240. "During...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Climbing gym and coffee shop coming to Downtown Fayetteville this fall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Downtown Fayetteville is growing— this fall it's getting two unique venues. Boulders & Brews, an indoor bouldering and coffee shop will be opening on Dickson Street replacing where Clubhaus Fitness used to be. Tin Roof from Nashville is also coming downtown. The music venue will bring live music and food to Dickson Street.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

