ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Willi Castro batting fifth for Detroit on Thursday

Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Castro will man third base after Jeimer Candelario was benched versus Guardians' right-hander Zach Plesac. numberFire's models project Castro to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Charles Leblanc sitting for Marlins on Friday

Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Leblanc will move to the bench on Friday with Jon Berti starting at second base. Berti will bat second versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. numberFire's models project Berti for 9.3 FanDuel...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Trey Mancini hitting sixth for Astros on Saturday

Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Mancini will operate in left field after Aledmys Diaz was rested versus Oakland's left-hander Zach Logue. numberFire's models project Mancini to score 11.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jackie Bradley Jr. batting ninth for Toronto on Friday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Bradley will start in center field on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Cal Quantrill and Cleveland. Santiago Espinal returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bradley for 8.3 FanDuel points on...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Tigers#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#The Cleveland Guardians
numberfire.com

Marlins' Brian Anderson batting fifth on Friday

Miami Marlins infielder Brian Anderson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Anderson will start in right field on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. Luke Williams returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Anderson for 9.3 FanDuel points on Friday....
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Austin Romine catching for Reds on Thursday

Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Romine will start behind the plate after Mike Papierski was left on the bench versus Cubs' lefty Drew Smyly. numberFire's models project Romine to score 4.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Mets' Starling Marte batting second on Friday

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Marte will start in right field on Friday and bat second versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Tyler Naquin moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Marte for 10.8 FanDuel points...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Michael Chavis starting for Pirates on Friday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Chavis is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Chavis for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
City
Cleveland, OH
numberfire.com

Garrett Cooper in Marlins' Saturday lineup for Game 1

Miami Marlins infielder/outfielder Garrett Cooper is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Cooper is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Braves starter Kyle Muller. Our models project Cooper for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Mariners position Jesse Winker in left field on Friday night

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is starting in Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Winker will operate in left field after Sam Haggerty was given a breather on the road. numberFire's models project Winker to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Christopher Morel taking over center field for Cubs on Thursday

Chicago Cubs utility-man Christopher Morel is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Morel will patrol center field after Rafael Ortega was rested versus Cincinnati's left-hander Drew Smyly. numberFire's models project Morel to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar batting third on Friday

Miami Marlins infielder Jesus Aguilar is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Aguilar will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat third versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. Garrett Cooper moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Aguilar for 9.8 FanDuel points on Friday....
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Oakland's Jonah Bride batting seventh on Friday

Oakland Athletics infielder Jonah Bride is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Houston Astros. Bride will start at second base on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Luis Garcia and Houston. Elvis Andrus returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bride for 7.0 FanDuel points on Friday....
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Kyle Isbel sitting Saturday for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Isbel is being replaced in right field by Nate Eaton versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. In 189 plate appearances this season, Isbel has a .220 batting average with a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Trayce Thompson in Dodgers' Friday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is starting Friday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Thompson is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Royals starter Daniel Lynch. Our models project Thompson for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Boston's Reese McGuire behind the plate on Saturday

Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. McGuire will take over catching responsibilities after Kevin Plawecki was rested versus New York's right-hander Frankie Montas. numberFire's models project McGuire to score 6.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Astros starting Christian Vazquez at catcher on Friday

Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Vazquez will catch on Friday night after Martin Maldonado was rested at home. numberFire's models project Vazquez to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Sandy Leon catching on Friday

Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Leon will start behind the plate after Gary Sanchez was kept on the bench versus lefty Patrick Sandoval. numberFire's models project Leon to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Charlie Culberson hitting sixth for Rangers on Saturday

Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Culberson will handle designated hitting duties after Brad Miller was benched on Saturday night. In a matchup versus left-hander Marco Gonzales, our models project Culberson to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy