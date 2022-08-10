Read full article on original website
Byron Buxton leading off for Twins on Friday night
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Buxton will man center field after Nick Gordon was benched versus Angels' lefty Patrick Sandoval. numberFire's models project Buxton to score 14.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,700.
Trey Mancini hitting sixth for Astros on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Mancini will operate in left field after Aledmys Diaz was rested versus Oakland's left-hander Zach Logue. numberFire's models project Mancini to score 11.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
Corey Dickerson hitting fifth in St. Louis' Thursday lineup against Rockies
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is starting in Thursday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Dickerson will man left field after Tyler O'Neill was moved to center and Dylan Carlson was left on the bench. numberFire's models project Dickerson to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800;
Tomas Nido catching for Mets on Friday
New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Nido will catch for right-hander Max Scherzer on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. James McCann moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Nido for 7.3 FanDuel...
Willi Castro batting fifth for Detroit on Thursday
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Castro will man third base after Jeimer Candelario was benched versus Guardians' right-hander Zach Plesac. numberFire's models project Castro to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Marlins' Brian Anderson batting fifth on Friday
Miami Marlins infielder Brian Anderson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Anderson will start in right field on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. Luke Williams returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Anderson for 9.3 FanDuel points on Friday....
Minnesota's Sandy Leon catching on Friday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Leon will start behind the plate after Gary Sanchez was kept on the bench versus lefty Patrick Sandoval. numberFire's models project Leon to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Charles Leblanc sitting for Marlins on Friday
Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Leblanc will move to the bench on Friday with Jon Berti starting at second base. Berti will bat second versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. numberFire's models project Berti for 9.3 FanDuel...
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi batting sixth on Friday
New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Benintendi will start in left field on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and Boston. Miguel Andujar returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Benintendi for 10.1 FanDuel points...
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill receives Saturday off
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. O'Neill will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was labeled as Saturday's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 161 batted balls this season, O'Neill has produced a 9.9% barrel rate and...
Christopher Morel taking over center field for Cubs on Thursday
Chicago Cubs utility-man Christopher Morel is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Morel will patrol center field after Rafael Ortega was rested versus Cincinnati's left-hander Drew Smyly. numberFire's models project Morel to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
Charlie Culberson hitting sixth for Rangers on Saturday
Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Culberson will handle designated hitting duties after Brad Miller was benched on Saturday night. In a matchup versus left-hander Marco Gonzales, our models project Culberson to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Trayce Thompson in Dodgers' Friday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is starting Friday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Thompson is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Royals starter Daniel Lynch. Our models project Thompson for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
Leody Taveras sent to Texas' bench on Saturday
Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Taveras will take a seat after Bubba Thompson was picked as Saturday's starting center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 122 batted balls this season, Taveras has recorded a 5.7% barrel rate and a .268...
Kyle Isbel sitting Saturday for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Isbel is being replaced in right field by Nate Eaton versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. In 189 plate appearances this season, Isbel has a .220 batting average with a...
Michael Chavis starting for Pirates on Friday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Chavis is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Chavis for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
Luke Williams in Marlins' Game 1 lineup on Saturday
Miami Marlins infielder Luke Williams is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Williams is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Kyle Muller. Our models project Williams for 0.6 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2...
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Friday 8/12/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
Hunter Dozier in Royals' Saturday night lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dozier is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Dozier for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Jackie Bradley Jr. batting ninth for Toronto on Friday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Bradley will start in center field on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Cal Quantrill and Cleveland. Santiago Espinal returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bradley for 8.3 FanDuel points on...
