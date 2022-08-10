ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

nbc25news.com

13 communities now impacted by water main break

UPDATE: The City of Flint is no longer under a water advisory due to a secondary water source. Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer removed from the precautionary Boil Water Advisory. City of Romeo added to the precautionary...
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

Donations sought to help with funeral costs of man slain at GM plant

As the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office considers charges against a man accused of killing his coworker at the GM Orion Plant on Aug. 11, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for a memorial service and burial. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, died from multiple...
PONTIAC, MI
MLive

Police investigating overnight shooting of man in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI-- Police are investigating the shooting of a man overnight in Saginaw, according to Michigan State Police. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Saginaw police officers and MSP troopers were dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of Dillon St., east of Unity Park on the city’s North Side.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, August 13

A Genesee County judge has been relieved from his in-person docket amid sexual harassment allegations. Here is a look at today’s top stories. The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned. Suspect arraigned in Grand Blanc teen’s murder. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:25...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Sheldon Neeley
WNEM

Boil water advisory issued for 13 communities

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for thousands in 13 communities after a water main break was discovered. Early Saturday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority discovered a leak on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
The Detroit Free Press

Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents

The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Local teen’s veggie and syrup stand cleaned out by thieves

Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. A Genesee County judge has been relieved from his in-person docket amid sexual harassment allegations. Here is a look at today’s top stories. Suspect arraigned in Grand Blanc teen’s murder. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:19 PM...
GRAND BLANC, MI
wsgw.com

Two Flint Firefighters Face Consequences in Fire Deaths

A fire which killed two boys in the city of Flint at the end of May put two firefighters under investigation. On May 28, a fire in the 600 block of West Pulaski Street was found to be caused by faulty electric wiring. 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the fire. The boys were not discovered in the home during the firefighters initial search of the house.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Man arrested for ‘slaying’ at GM Orion Assembly plant

UPDATE: (11 a.m.) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Gregory Lanier Robertson of Pontiac. Robertson was killed Thursday in Orion Township. For more details read the story below. OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 49-year-old Pontiac man was killed at the GM Assembly Plant in Orion Township Thursday morning, according […]
PONTIAC, MI
abc12.com

Woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 10 in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman is recovering from serious injuries after a crash on westbound U.S. 10 in Midland on Wednesday evening. The Midland Police Department says a vehicle traveling west near Sturgeon Avenue slowed to avoid debris in the roadway when a second vehicle slammed into the rear around 6:05 p.m.
MIDLAND, MI
