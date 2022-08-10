ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Botanical Garden selects Lincoln Place as ‘Greenest Block in Brooklyn’

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Out of the 100 blocks entered, Lincoln Place between New York and Nostrand avenues was named the  “Greenest Block in Brooklyn.”

The contest started back in 1994 with the goal of promoting sustainable gardening and increasing community engagement. Submissions for the contest open up in March, and participants prepare and plant from then.

The block that won this year’s contest also won in 2019. One resident of the block says even though it takes time and effort, it's rewarding to see the fruits of their labor.

“It’s awesome,” said Althea Joseph. “It’s so fulfilling because we lose our entire summer.”

This year marks the return of the contest in full since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For residents looking to participate next year, check out the Brooklyn Botanical Garden’s site.

