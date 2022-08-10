ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keizer, OR

KeizerFEST celebrates Keizer's 40th birthday

By Dejania Oliver, Salem Statesman Journal
 3 days ago
KeizerFEST is back, and this year's annual festival, which runs Thursday through Sunday, will celebrate Keizer's 40th birthday.

With the theme "Where Were You in '82?," the festival will be held at Keizer Rapids Park at 1900 Chemawa Road N.

This year's events

Highlights include a parade, 5K run, music, a cornhole tournament and farmers market as well as shows for cars, teen talent and pets.

The parade will be held along River Road on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. It will feature themed floats and marching bands. KeizerFEST is encouraging parade participants to run with this year's theme, even incorporating it into the music.

A list of events can be found on the Keizer Chamber of Commerce's website.

Kids will also have events to choose from, most notably a carnival. Tickets for rides will be available for purchase at the carnival.

Road closures

The Keizer Police Department will close River Road N. on Saturday at 9 a.m. for the parade from Plymouth Drive NE to Lockhaven Drive N. Detours will be in place for impacted areas. The road is expected to reopen around 12:30 p.m. The parade will end at the intersection of River Road and Glynbrook Street N.

Prior to the start of the parade at the parade's staging area, Lockhaven Drive N. will close at 6:30 a.m. to traffic between River Road N. and McClure St. N. Those traveling to the staging area should take Chemawa Road N. to Windsor Island Road N. then head eastbound on Lockhaven Drive.

Traffic will be allowed to periodically cross River Road at Chemawa Road prior to the parade's start. Signs advising of the street closures have been posted along River Road.

For information on KeizerFEST, email info@keizerchamber.com or visit the festival's Facebook page.

Dejania Oliver is the breaking news reporter for the Statesman Journal. Contact her at DAOliver@salem.gannett.com or follow on Twitter @DejaniaO.

Comments / 0

 

